(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO/MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sri Lanka-based Senkadagala Finance PLC's (SFC; BBB+(lka)/Stable) proposed issue of senior unsecured redeemable listed debentures of up to LKR1bn an expected National Long-Term rating of 'BBB+(lka)(EXP)'. SFC will issue the debentures subject to receiving the necessary regulatory approvals. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received, including details regarding the amount and tenor. Rating Action Rationale The proposed debentures are rated at the same level as SFC's National Long-Term rating as they will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. The proposed debentures will be issued in two tranches with a maturity of three and four years, while coupon payments will be at fixed and floating rates. The notes do not contain any deferral clauses. SFC expects to use the proceeds to fund its ongoing lending activities and to help reduce maturity mismatches between its assets and liabilities. Key Rating Drivers SFC's rating reflects its long operating history and sound credit profile through economic cycles, supported by credit controls, low refinancing risk and high profitability compared with domestic peers. SFC's credit profile is constrained by its elevated financial risk, as reflected in lower capitalisation - measured by its Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio (CAR) and equity/assets ratio - during the financial year ended March 2012. Tier 1 CAR (after including retained profits) improved to an estimated 14.4% during 9MFY13 (FY12: 11.5%) as the rate of internal capital generation kept pace with asset growth. SFC relies to a large extent on secured borrowings to fund its lending activities, which has helped the company to reduce refinancing risk. However, over-reliance on secured borrowings can limit SFC's future financing flexibility to the extent of unencumbered assets on its balance sheet, and may also reduce recovery prospects of its unsecured creditors in the event of liquidation. SFC's ratio of unencumbered assets/unsecured liabilities was 1.2x at end-9MFY13, which is low compared with that of domestic peers. Rating Sensitivities A continued weakening in SFC's capitalisation or financial flexibility as indicated by a further reduction of unencumbered assets relative to unsecured liabilities could lead to a downgrade. An upgrade of SFC's rating is contingent upon the company strengthening its franchise and improving its capitalisation to levels commensurate with higher-rated peers, while maintaining satisfactory asset quality and profitability. For more details on SFC's ratings and credit profile, please refer to www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchratings.lk Contacts: Primary Analyst Prasanka Rajapaksha, CFA Assistant Vice President +941 1254 1900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center Colombo 1, Sri Lanka. Secondary Analyst Hasira De Silva, CFA Vice President +941 1254 1900 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 15 August 2012, "National Ratings Criteria", dated 19 January 2011, and 'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria', dated 11 December 2012 are available on www.fitchratings.com. 