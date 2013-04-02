(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sharjah
Islamic Bank's (SIB;
the originator; 'BBB+'/Stable/'F2') trust certificate programme
an expected
rating of 'BBB+(EXP)'. The issuing entity under the programme is
SIB Sukuk
Company III Limited (SIBIII).
The final ratings are contingent on the receipt of final
documents conforming to
the information previously received by Fitch. The ratings are
assigned to the
programme and not to the certificates issued under the
programme. There is no
assurance that certificates issued under the programme will be
assigned a
rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under
the programme will
have the same rating as the rating assigned to the programme.
SIBIII is a special purpose vehicle, incorporated in the Cayman
Islands, solely
to act as the issuer of the certificates (sukuk) and trustee for
the certificate
holders.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
The 'BBB+(EXP)' rating assigned to the programme is driven
solely by SIB's
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' as the Sukuk
structure is viewed
as an originator-backed/asset-based structure. The certificates'
ratings would
therefore be sensitive and directly-linked to any change in
SIB's Long-term IDR.
The originator backing is based on: i) SIB's payment and
performance obligations
under the sukuk transaction documents ranking pari passu with
SIB's other future
or present senior unsecured debt obligations; ii) SIB's
irrevocable undertaking
to purchase the relevant sukuk assets from SIBIII on the
scheduled or any
earlier dissolution dates ; and iii) on any periodic
distribution date, if the
returns generated from the sukuk assets are insufficient to
cover the periodic
distribution payments due, SIB may pay further amounts to SIBIII
to remedy such
shortfall via a liquidity facility. Fitch views the provision of
a liquidity
facility as an obligation of SIB, as failure to provide
liquidity if required
would lead to a payment default under the certificates and in
the agency's view
that this would also constitute an event of default for SIB.
Fitch understands that certificate holders have a beneficial
interest in the
cash flows generated by the underlying assets, but do not have
recourse to those
assets, as such the sukuk are asset-based not asset-backed.
By assigning a rating to the issue, Fitch does not express an
opinion on the
Sukuk structure's compliance with Shariah principles or whether
the relevant
transaction documents are enforceable under any applicable law,
including,
without limitation, Sharjah, Dubai International Financial
Centre and UAE
federal law.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
The 'BBB+(EXP)' rating of the trust certificate programme is
equalised with
SIB's Long-term IDR, and is therefore highly sensitive to a
rating action on
SIB.
Established in 1975 as a conventional bank (previously known as
National Bank of
Sharjah), SIB converted into an Islamic bank in 2002. The
government of Sharjah
currently holds 31.3% of the bank's shares (through two
registered shareholdings
of 27.4% and 3.9%) and has been a major shareholder since it was
established.
Kuwait Finance House (KFH) joined as a strategic investor (20%)
upon conversion
although it has limited involvement in SIB's activities. The
remaining shares
are listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12
December 2012, and
'Rating Sukuk', dated 16 August 2012, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
