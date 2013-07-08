(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Siam
Commercial Bank Public Company Limited's (SCB) unsubordinated
unsecured
short-term debenture programme of up to THB50bn a National
Short-Term rating of
'F1+(tha)'.
This programme replaces the bank's existing THB50bn debenture
programme, which
expires on 15 July 2013. The debentures will have a maturity of
no more than 270
days and will be issued in several tranches within a year. The
proceeds will be
used for the bank's general corporate purposes.
Key Rating Drivers
SCB's unsubordinated unsecured debenture programme is rated at
the same level as
the bank's National Short-Term rating of 'F1+(tha)' as the notes
under the
programme will constitute direct unsecured and unconditional
obligations of the
bank. The Short-Term rating is consistent with SCB's National
Long-Term rating
of 'AA(tha)'.
SCB's ratings are driven by its solid domestic franchise,
improved asset
quality, strong funding and liquidity, sound capitalisation as
well as by strong
profitability. Fitch considers SCB to have the highest risk
appetite among
Thailand's three largest private commercial banks. This is
evident in loan
growth well above its peers and the industry and its large
exposures to certain
weak corporate credits. If the bank continues to actively
participate in
financing large M&As this may give rise to loan concentration,
pressure on
capital levels and higher volatility in asset quality during a
economic
downturn. Capital, though declining due to high loan growth,
remains adequate
for now.
However, Fitch expects loan growth to moderate and pressure on
capital to ease.
Asset quality and loan loss reserves have also improved and are
in line with
large peers. Over the past decade, SCB's profitability has
consistently been
above major peers, and should act as a reasonable buffer against
moderate asset
quality deterioration.
SCB is Thailand's oldest and second-largest commercial bank. It
has a leading
market position in retail banking. The Crown Property Bureau is
the largest
private shareholder with a 24% stake. The Ministry of Finance
indirectly holds
23% of SCB through the Vayupak Fund.
Rating Sensitivities
Any change in SCB's National Ratings will affect the rating of
the senior
unsecured debentures.
Positive rating action may be considered in the event of a
sustained improvement
in the domestic operating environment and further strengthening
of the bank's
overall financial profile, barring an increase in risk tolerance
or in exposure
to the sovereign.
On the other hand, a downgrade may result from significant
deterioration in
asset quality that leads to an erosion of profitability or
capital. This could
stem from an increasing risk appetite through rising loan
concentrations or
excessive loan growth in the absence of further strengthening
buffers through
higher profitability and capital. Weakening buffers such as a
further decline in
capital, or lower loan loss reserves coverage could be negative
to its ratings.
Contacts:
Chutimas Sivamard, CFA
Director
+662 108 0152
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Patchara Sarayudh
Associate Director
+662 108 0153
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institution Criteria",
dated 15 August
2012, and "National Ratings Criteria", dated 19 January 2011,
are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.