(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Siam Commercial
Bank Public Company Limited's (SCB; BBB+/Stable) USD750m
five-year senior
unsecured notes due April 2019 a final rating of 'BBB+'. The
notes are issued
under SCB's USD3.5bn medium-term note (MTN) programme, and are
issued by the
bank's Cayman Islands branch.
The rating action follows the completion of the bond issue, as
well as the
receipt of final documents conforming to information previously
received. The
final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 2
April 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated at the same level as SCB's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and the rating on its MTN programme of
'BBB+', as they
represent unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank.
SCB's IDR reflects its stand-alone credit strength. SCB is
Thailand's
second-largest commercial bank by assets as of December 2013,
and it has sound
profitability and capitalisation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the senior unsecured notes would be directly
impacted by any
changes in SCB's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR.
A ratings upgrade may be considered if there is sustained
improvement in the
operating environment, and a further material improvement in
SCB's financial
profile.
Negative rating action on SCB's IDR could arise from a
significant erosion of
capital buffers alongside an increase in risk appetite, which,
for example, may
be seen in excessive credit growth or loan concentration risk.
The other ratings of SCB are unaffected by this action, and are
as follows:
Long-term IDR: 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: 'F2'
Viability Rating: 'bbb+'
Support Rating: '2'
Support Rating Floor: 'BBB-'
National Long-Term Rating: 'AA(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating: 'F1+(tha)'
Global medium term note programme: 'BBB+'
Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured debt: 'BBB+'
National short-term senior unsecured debt programme: 'F1+(tha)'
National long-term subordinated debt: 'AA-(tha)'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Fitch Ratings Singapore PTE Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Parson Singha, CFA
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
