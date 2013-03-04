(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Singapore-based
Far East Hospitality Trust (FEHT) 'BBB-' Long-Term Foreign and
Local Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs). The Outlook is Stable. FEHT is
a
Singapore-focussed hospitality group, comprising Far East
Hospitality Real
Estate Investment Trust and Far East Hospitality Business Trust,
incorporated in
August 2012, with a portfolio of seven mid-tier/upscale hotels
and four serviced
residences.
FEHT's ratings reflect its stable and granular property
portfolio and a robust
regulatory environment in which it operates. The ratings also
take into account
ordinary support provided by sponsor and majority shareholder
(51.9%), Far East
Organization (FEO), which is the largest private property
developer in
Singapore, and has substantial experience in managing
hospitality assets.
A diversified mix of mid-tier and upscale hotels has enabled
FEHT to be
resilient during economic downturns. This was most noticeable in
2009 during the
global financial crisis, where occupancy at FEHT's portfolio
assets was less
affected than peers and also experienced faster recovery
afterwards. During the
period 2009 to 2012, mid-tier/upscale hotels have exhibited high
occupancy rates
and secured consistent increases in revenue per available room
(RevPAR) compared
with luxury hotels. FEHT's hotels are also in prime locations,
with public
transport links, thereby appealing to both the corporate and
leisure markets.
Its serviced residences are mostly occupied by business
travelers, whose length
of stay - ranging from a week to a year - is longer than an
average hotel
guest's, adding stability to FEHT's earnings.
FEHT's properties benefit from a long-term master lease
structure, which
consists of fixed and variable components. The variable
component, of which a
portion is based on the lessee's gross operating profits and
revenue, offers
income upside during periods of strong performance, while the
fixed component
provides some protection in a downswing.
The backing of a strong sponsor like FEO provides FEHT with
access to a property
portfolio with consistently strong operating metrics such as
occupancy rate and
RevPAR, and the FEO brand. It also allows FEHT the opportunity
to expand its
portfolio through purchase of FEO's hospitality assets - it has
the right of
first refusal for seven of FEO's hotels and serviced residences.
Under the Singapore regulatory framework, REITs must invest at
least 75% of
their assets in revenue- generating properties and are subject
to a maximum
leverage (as measured by total debt to deposited property) of
35% for unrated
REITS and 60% for rated REITs. This ensures that the operating
and financial
metrics of Singapore REITs are generally stable, except during
times of cyclical
downturns and catastrophes. As of 31 December 2012, FEHT's
ratio of total
debt/deposited property was compliant with regulation at 29.2%.
FEHT's Stable Outlook is underlined by Fitch's outlook for the
Singapore
hospitality sector. Hotel rooms are projected to increase by
over 6,000 rooms
during the period 2012-2014. Fitch believes that given the
shortage of hotel
rooms in Singapore and the expectation that tourist arrivals
will hold up, the
increase in room supply is not likely to adversely impact the
mid-tier/upscale
hotels' occupancy rates and margins.
Rating Sensitivities
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-FEHT's financial leverage (adjusted net debt/ operating EBITDA)
exceeding 6.5x
on a sustained basis (FY12 annualised net debt / EBITDA: 6.1x)
-EBITDA interest cover falling below 3.5x on a sustained basis
(FY12 interest
cover: 9.03x)
-Failure to maintain positive to neutral free cash flows (after
unit
distributions) through the cycle
No positive rating action is expected in the medium term due to
FEHT's high
financial leverage compared with rated peers, its geographic
concentration in
Singapore and the REIT operating in the cyclical hospitality
industry.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nandini Vijayaraghavan, CFA
Director
+65 67967216
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Johann Kenny, CFA
Diretcor
+61 2 8256 0348
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings were
solicited by, or on
behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated
for the
provision of ratings.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology" dated 8
August 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES.
FITCH'S CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.