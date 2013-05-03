(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)
May 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC's
issue of unsecured redeemable debentures of up to LKR1.5bn with fixed coupon a
final National Long-Term rating of 'A(lka)'.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of final documents
conforming to information previously received. The final rating is at the same
level as the expected rating assigned on 11 April 2013 (see "Fitch Affirms
Singer Sri Lanka Debt at 'A(lka)'; Rates Proposed Bonds 'A(lka)(EXP)" on
www.fitchratings.com).
Rating Action Rationale
The issue proceeds are to be used to lengthen the maturity profile of existing
debt, thereby improving Singer's liquidity profile, and will help reduce
interest rate risk. The debentures are rated in line with Singer's existing
unsecured redeemable debentures as they rank equally among themselves, and with
Singer's other unsecured debt, in the event of liquidation.
Key Rating Drivers
Singer's rating reflects its market position as a leading consumer durables
retailer, its strong brand portfolio, and its island-wide distribution network
with coverage of over 1,000 outlets, 381 of which are exclusive. These strengths
are counterbalanced by discretionary demand for Singer's products which result
in cyclical earnings.
Singer's balance sheet is also exposed to fluctuations in the foreign exchange
rate, as 70% of its products are imported and sold domestically. The remaining
30% is sourced domestically which to a certain extent reduces this exposure
risk. The group has also managed demand-related risks by extending retail credit
through its consumer finance operations. Debtor quality has generally remained
satisfactory, with delinquent debtors at 2% of the total at end-2012, while
write-offs have been negligible.
Rating Sensitivities
Negative: Future developments that may individually, or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-A material weakening of Singer's 80% subsidiary Singer Finance PLC's (SF, rated
BBB+(lka)/Stable), given the strong linkages between the entities
-A sustained increase in Singer's leverage (measured as adjusted net
debt/EBITDAR excluding SF) to over 4.5x (end-2012: 3.4x)
-A material weakening in Singer's (company-level) liquidity profile
-Fixed charge coverage (measured as EBITDAR/interest expense + rent, excluding
SF) falling below 1.25x on a sustained basis (end-2012: 2.0x)
Positive: Singer's rating is constrained due to the inherent cyclicality of
consumer durable sales
Further details on Singer are available on www.fitchratings.com and
www.fitchratings.lk.