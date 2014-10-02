(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, October 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has assigned
Siyapatha Finance
Ltd's (SLFL; A(lka)/Stable) proposed subordinated redeemable
debentures of up to
LKR1bn an expected National Long-Term Rating of
'A-(lka)(EXP)'.
The proposed debentures will have a five-year tenor with bullet
principal
repayment at maturity. Coupon payments will made annually at a
fixed rate. The
debentures are to be listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange. SLFL
expects to use
the proceeds to strengthen its regulatory Tier 2 capital and to
reduce maturity
mismatches between assets and liabilities.
The final rating is contingent on receipt of final documentation
conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The proposed debentures are rated one notched below SLFL's
National Long-Term
Rating to reflect their subordination to senior unsecured
creditors.
SLFL's rating reflects support from its parent, Sampath Bank PLC
(AA-(lka)/Stable). SLFL is rated two notches below its parent
because Fitch
classifies SLFL as strategically important to Sampath Bank. This
view is
premised on Sampath Bank's 100% ownership of SLFL, involvement
in the strategic
direction of SLFL through board representation, and the
potential reputational
repercussions on Sampath Bank should it allow SLFL to fail.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to SLFL's National Long-Term Rating would impact the
issue's
National Long-Term Rating. SLFL's rating could change if Sampath
Bank's rating
changes or if SLFL's strategic importance to Sampath Bank
changes.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Dilranie Mudannayake
+94 1 1254 1900
Analyst
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Centre
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Nayantara Bandaranayake, CFA
Analyst
+94 1 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7600
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Sampath Bank PLC has a 1.78% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka
Ltd. No
shareholder other than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day
rating
operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings
Lanka Ltd.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Criteria",
dated 31 January
2014, "National Scale Ratings Criteria", 30 dated October 2013,
"Rating FI
Subsidiaries and Holding Companies", dated 10 August 2012,
"Finance and Leasing
Companies Criteria", 11 dated December 2012 and "Evaluating
Corporates
Governance", 12 dated December 2012 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
