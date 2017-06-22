(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Netherlands-based
Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV's (SMRP BV,
BB+/Positive)
proposed euro senior secured notes an expected rating of
'BBB-(EXP)'.
The rating on the proposed notes includes a one notch of uplift
from SMRP BV's
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) arising from security over assets in
key SMRP BV
group subsidiaries, which will be shared equally with existing
secured notes and
bank debt. SMRP BV intends to use the proceeds to repay debt and
for general
corporate purposes.
The one-notch uplift applied to the proposed euro notes may be
removed if the
superior secured debt falls below a EUR110 million threshold
(upon exercise of
call options available for EUR500 million and USD400 million
secured notes) and
a subsequent amendment to the intercreditor agreement, which
will require
approval of the existing bank lenders, paves the way for the
release of security
over the assets - as defined in the bond documentation. This
"fall-away"
security structure, which could materialise in 2019 at the
earliest, may allow
up to EUR110 million of secured debt ranking superior to the
proposed notes.
However, Fitch believes the low secured debt threshold defined
as a precondition
for the release of security in comparison with SMRP BV's EBITDA
(more than
EUR300 million in the financial year ended March 2017 (FY17))
will limit the
secured debt/consolidated operating EBITDA ratio to below
2.0x-2.5x, which is
commensurate with Fitch's guidelines for low structural
subordination. As a
result, the senior unsecured debt in the resultant debt
structure will not face
significant subordination.
The final rating on the notes is contingent upon the receipt of
final documents
conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Linkages to Samvardhana Motherson Group: Fitch analyses
Motherson Sumi Systems
Limited (MSSL), its largest shareholder Samvardhana Motherson
International
Limited (SMIL) and their 51:49 joint venture, SMRP BV, as a
single economic
entity, as SMIL effectively controls more than 50% of the
economic interest in
the MSSL group and because of the companies' senior management
overlap. Fitch
assesses the operating, financial and strategic linkages between
SMRP BV and
SMIL as strong and has based SMRP BV's IDR on SMIL's
consolidated financial
profile, which has been adjusted to include 100% of the
businesses of MSSL and
SMRP BV to take into account the large minority shareholders in
MSSL.
Leading Player with Integrated Capability: MSSL's business in
India supplies
wiring harnesses for a dominant share of passenger vehicles
manufactured in the
country. The company's acquisition of PKC Group Plc in March
2017 has given MSSL
a leading position in the commercial-vehicle wiring harness
market across North
America, Europe, South America and China. SMRP BV's mirror
business under
Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec (SMR) is one of the top global
suppliers of
exterior mirrors, with a 24% market share by sales. Samvardhana
Motherson
Peguform (SMP), the polymer business, accounts for 20% of global
bumper sales,
11% of dashboard sales and 28% of door panel sales in the
premium segment.
MSSL's market share has increased over the last several years,
supported by its
ability to provide a full spectrum of solutions, including R&D,
tooling,
manufacturing and assembly, to meet customers' complex
supply-chain needs with
high quality and reliability.
Well-Diversified Business Profile: MSSL's businesses serve over
750 vehicle
programmes across more than 50 original equipment
manufacturers (OEM) globally.
Each business is diversified across OEM customers, vehicle
programmes within an
OEM and geography for each programme. This is an important
business strength,
given the cyclical and competitive nature of the automotive
industry. MSSL has a
balanced geographic presence: 20.7% of sales came from the
Americas, 53.7% from
Europe and 25.7% from Asia-Pacific and Africa in FY17, including
full-year
revenue from PKC. Customer diversification has improved, with
the top-five
customers making up 47% of sales in FY17 (including PKC),
compared with 53% in
FY14.
Strong Relationship with OEMs: SMRP BV has decades-long
relationships with 14 of
the top-15 global OEMs, which underscores its consistent quality
and R&D record.
This is important, as global OEMs are increasingly dependent on
external
auto-component providers and retain only high value-added parts
to optimise
capital. The company's solid customer relationships are a key
business strength
and help SMRP BV mitigate sector-specific risks, such as
competition and weak
negotiating power against large OEMs in pricing and pass-through
of volatility
in raw material prices.
Strong Order Book: SMRP BV had an order book of about EUR12.8
billion at FYE17
(FYE14: EUR7.7 billion), which Fitch believes supports revenue
visibility in
excess of 90% over the next three to four years, including
60%-70% that comes
from models already in production. The order book is diversified
across OEMs and
vehicle programmes, mitigating uncertainty over the market
reception of new
launches. The association with top OEMs also reduces this risk,
as manufacturers
typically try to improvise and relaunch new platforms - which
require
significant upfront investment - rather than writing-off the
initial investment
altogether.
Low-Risk Growth Strategy: SMRP BV has achieved strong,
profitable growth by
successfully integrating attractively priced acquisitions and a
low-risk organic
expansion strategy. The company has been able to improve
profitability at SMR
and SMP by focusing on cost efficiency and investing to expand
in-house
manufacturing capabilities. SMRP BV's expansion plans benefit
from orders
already secured from customers, lowering risk. MSSL is likely to
make large
acquisitions in line with its strategic vision, but Fitch
expects the company to
adhere to its announced long-term leverage target.
Improving Financial Profile: MSSL has maintained reasonable
financial leverage,
with an adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR ratio of 2.6x in
FY14-FY16, while
achieving healthy growth and steady margin improvement. This
highlights its
disciplined approach in evaluating investment opportunities. The
company has low
maintenance capex requirements (INR6 billion-7 billion annually)
and a dividend
policy that pays less than 40% of net income.
FCF generation has been negative due to organic expansion of SMR
and SMP, but
Fitch expects FCF generation to improve once capex normalises
over FY18-FY19.
Fitch expects MSSL's robust order book to support continued
EBITDA increases,
which should lower financial leverage to levels commensurate
with a low
investment-grade rating over the next two to three years.
Solid Financial Flexibility: MSSL benefits from a robust
liquidity profile,
long-dated debt maturities and diversified access to banks and
capital markets.
MSSL's strong financial flexibility allows it to support
customers when they set
up production facilities in new markets and be involved in early
design and
development work.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
MSSL's large scale, leading market position in its product
categories and
adequate diversification across OEM customers, geographies and
products,
positions it well with respect to peers such as Metalsa, S.A. de
C.V.
(BBB-/Stable), Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V.(BB+/Positive) and Faurecia
S.A.
(BB/Stable). MSSL appears more leveraged than peers because of
its expansion
capex, but Fitch's forecasts for the company's FCF profitability
and leverage
profile in the post-expansion years (FY20 onwards) compare well
against peers.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- High single-digit revenue growth (except FY18, when full-year
consolidation of
PKC will lead to around 21% growth), supported by a strong order
book.
- Gradual EBITDA margin improvement to 10%-11% over the next
two to three
years, driven by increasing scale and investments to improve
in-house value
addition.
- Capex intensity, measured as percentage of sales, to remain
high at around
5.5%-6.0% through to FY18, before declining to around 4.0% in
FY19.
- MSSL dividend payout to remain below 40% of net income.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating
action include:
- MSSL consolidated adjusted net leverage - defined as total
adjusted net
debt/operating EBITDAR, after Fitch's adjustment for minorities
and factored
receivables and suppliers' acceptances - improving to below 2.0x
on a sustained
basis.
- MSSL consolidated FCF margin improving to greater than 1.0% on
a sustained
basis.
- MSSL maintaining or improving its business diversification.
Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to the
Outlook being
revised to Stable:
- Inability to achieve the positive guidelines above.
LIQUIDITY
MSSL has a robust liquidity position, with no significant debt
maturities before
FY22. The company had INR49.9 billion of unrestricted cash and
INR32.9 billion
of available committed bank facilities at end-March 2017 (MSSL:
INR8.9 billion;
SMRP BV: INR24 billion). This was more than sufficient to meet
INR10.6 billion
in near-term debt maturities and the modest level of FCF deficit
through to
FY18. The liquidity profile is strengthened by Fitch's
expectation of positive
FCF from FY19 and SMRP BV's access to both bank and
international debt capital
markets.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
One Raffles Quay
South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Secondary Analyst
Snehdeep Bohra
Associate Director
+91 22 4000 1732
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 14 June 2017
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers -
Effective from 21 November 2016 to 16 June 2017 (pub. 21 Nov
2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
