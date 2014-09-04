(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, September 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has assigned
Sri Lanka-based
Continental Insurance Lanka Limited (CILL) a National Insurer
Financial Strength
Rating and a National Long-Term Rating of 'A-(lka)'. The Outlook
is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect CILL's satisfactory capitalisation in terms
of regulatory
solvency, relatively short operating history and modest market
share. The
ratings also reflect the recent capital infusion by its parent,
Distilleries
Company of Sri Lanka PLC (DCSL; AAA(lka)/Stable). CILL is fully
owned by DCSL
through holding company Melsta Corp Limited.
CILL was established as a non-life insurer in 2010 and by 2013,
even though the
non-life industry is intensely competitive, it managed to
account for a modest
2.5% of the non-life industry's gross written premiums. CILL's
combined ratio of
around 105% for 2013 compares well with its peers' and is
satisfactory,
especially given the company's short operating history. Fitch
expects
improvements to the ratio to be slow given the intense
competition in the
non-life industry.
CILL regulatory solvency ratio was 1.7x in 1Q14, comfortably
above the
regulatory required level of 1x. This ratio is expected to
improve with the
recent capital infusion, and then trend down with the growth in
business. Fitch
expects the company to maintain the solvency ratio at above 2x.
The company's ultimate parent DCSL is a well-established,
leading alcoholic
beverage manufacturer in Sri Lanka. The company benefits from
group business and
operational synergies.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a sustained
weakening in the
combined ratio to above 110% or in solvency ratio to below 2x.
A rating upgrade in the short term is unlikely. In the medium to
long term, the
company's ratings may be upgraded if it achieves increased scale
while
maintaining profitability and capitalisation at current levels.
