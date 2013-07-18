(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, July 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sri Lanka's
National Savings
Bank (NSB) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
of 'BB-' with Stable Outlooks.
NSB has also been assigned a Support rating (SR) and Support
Rating Floor (SRF)
of '3' and 'BB-' respectively, the latter being the same level
as the sovereign.
The agency has not assigned NSB a Viability Rating as it is
viewed as a
public-mission bank due to its policy role.
Simultaneously, NSB's National Long-Term rating has been
affirmed at 'AAA(lka)'
with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is provided
at the end of
this commentary.
Key Rating Drivers
NSB's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of the government of
Sri Lanka's high
propensity but moderate ability to provide support to the bank
in case of need.
The state's high propensity to support NSB stems from the bank's
full state
ownership, systemic importance and its policy mandate of
mobilising retail
savings and investing them in government securities. The state's
moderate
ability to provide timely support to NSB at times of distress is
reflected in
the 'BB-'/Stable sovereign rating.
The ratings also take into consideration preferential state
support to NSB in
the form of the explicit guarantee on deposits contained in the
NSB Act. Fitch
is of the view that state support, in case of need, is likely to
be for
depositors and senior unsecured creditors of NSB to maintain
confidence and
systemic stability.
Rating Sensitivities
Any change in Sri Lanka's rating or to the perception of state
support to NSB
could result in a change in NSB's IDRs and National Ratings.
Further, a reduced expectation of state support through, for
instance, the
removal of preferential support extended to NSB, or a
substantial change in its
policy role and/or deviation from mandated core activities
indicating its
reduced importance to the government, could result in a
downgrade of NSB's
National Rating.
The SR and SRF are sensitive to the sovereign's ability and
propensity to
provide timely support, particularly if the sovereign rating
were to change.
NSB is bound by the NSB Act No.30 of 1971 to invest a minimum of
60% of its
deposits in government securities. Historically, holdings of
government
securities have exceeded this threshold (76% on average from
2008-2012). In
total, NSB's exposure to the state and state owned entities
(SOE) through
investments in government securities, loans and equity
investments accounted for
71% of assets at end -2012. Such high exposure has supported
NSB's local
regulatory capital adequacy ratios although absolute
capitalisation remains
thin.
Loans accounted for 27% of NSB's assets at end-2012. Its loan
book comprised
mostly pawning (gold-backed) advances (36%), housing loans
(30%), and loans
granted against deposits (12%).
Deposits accounted for 88% of NSB's funding at end-2012. The
majority of
deposits are time deposits resulting in high funding costs as it
is not
permitted to accept demand deposits as a licensed specialised
bank.
NSB ranked as the third- largest bank in the system in deposits
and the
fourth-largest in assets at end -2012. It was established
through the
amalgamation of the Ceylon Savings Bank, the Ceylon Post Office
Savings Bank and
the National Savings Movement. NSB has an extensive footprint
across Sri Lanka,
including 219 branches and 4,053 post offices and sub-post
offices at end-2012.
A full list of NSB's ratings:
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs assigned at 'BB-';
Stable Outlook
Short-term Foreign Currency IDR assigned at 'B'
Support Rating assigned at '3'
Support Rating Floor assigned at 'BB-'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(lka)'; Stable Outlook
