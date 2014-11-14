(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SYDNEY, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Indonesia-based
textile company PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk (Sritex) a National
Long-Term Rating of
'A(idn)' with a Stable Outlook.
'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk
relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment
to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a
higher rated
category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Vertically integrated operations: Sritex's rating is underpinned
by its
vertically integrated operations which is a key factor in a
highly fragmented
industry. The company is involved in four major products in the
textile supply
chain - including manufacturing of yarn and raw-fabric,
finished-fabrics and
end-garments - mostly for export markets. Sritex's integrated
production
provides it with several competitive advantages such as a faster
and reliable
production process to stay abreast of fashion and seasonal
trends, as well as
higher quality customised products. This also gives Sritex a key
cost advantage
and sustainable margins compared to other garment manufacturers.
Higher leverage on Debt Funded Expansion: Fitch expects Sritex's
leverage,
measured as adjusted debt net of cash / operating EBITDAR, to be
between 3.0x -
3.5x at least through 2015 - mainly on account of its
debt-funded capacity
expansion. About 70% of Sritex's medium-term capex comprises of
investments in
machinery additions which are more scalable, enabling the
company to adjust
production according to demand more efficiently. Sritex may
face a more
protracted recovery in its leverage - in the event of delays in
land
acquisitions or building construction which may result in a
delay in its
operating cash flow generation from added capacity.
Improving competitive dynamics: Fitch believes that Sritex is
well placed to
capitalise on the ongoing structural shift in the
labour-intensive end-garment
manufacturing process in traditional manufacturing bases like
China and
Bangladesh. Sritex benefits from Indonesia's relatively
lower-cost labour
supply, particularly in Central Java where Sritex's production
facilities are
based, as well as the satisfactory working conditions for its
labour force.
Competitive industry, input price risk: The textile industry is
highly
competitive and fragmented with many players. Sritex is
relatively small
compared to other global players giving it less bargaining
power versus its
customers. Meanwhile, Sritex is exposed to the volatility in the
prices of
materials, mainly rayon, cotton, and polyester, which makes up
about 80%
portion of its cost of sales.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
-Significant growth in Sritex's operating scale reflecting a
more entrenched
preferred supplier status to key global retailers
-A reduction in leverage with net debt/EBITDA below 2.5x on a
sustained basis
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-A sustained increase in leverage above 4.0x (end-2013: 2.8x)
-A sustained increase in net working capital days above 130 days
(end-2013: 131
days)
-A sustained decline in operating EBITDAR margin below 12%
(end-2013: 15%)
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rufina Tam
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6813
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor Suite 2403
Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage', dated 28 May 2014, and
'National Scale
Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.