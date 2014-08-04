(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, August 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Standard
Insurance Company Limited's (SIL) a National Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
rating of 'AA(zaf)'. The Outlook is Stable.
SIL is the non-life bancassurance operating subsidiary of
Standard Bank Group
Limited (Standard Bank; National Long-Term Rating
'AA(zaf)'/Stable).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SIL's rating is aligned with that of Standard Bank as Fitch
believes that
Standard Bank would provide support to its subsidiary if needed,
given SIL's
high level of integration within the bank, its shared branding,
alignment with
the group's strategy and its profitability.
SIL's credit strengths are its strong capitalisation,
conservative investment
strategy, and consistent profitability. Its small size and lack
of business
diversification are credit weaknesses.
SIL's capitalisation, based on Fitch's risk-adjusted assessment
and the
company's regulatory solvency position, is strong relative to
its peer group. At
FYE13 SIL's capital adequacy requirement (CAR) cover on a
solvency assessment &
management (SAM) interim measures basis was 2.1x, ahead of its
peer-group median
of 1.9x.
SIL's conservative investment strategy comprises maintaining a
high level of
liquidity, with 82.4% of investments invested in cash and
money-market
instruments.
Overall profitability is sound, as indicated by SIL's strong
2013 underwriting
margin of 22.3% (2012: 23.5%) and return on equity of 30.5%
(36.9%). This was
despite a 5.6% decline in net profit in 2013 to ZAR322m, driven
mainly by an
increase in weather-related claims.
SIL is a small player in the South African insurance market with
a market share
by gross written premium (GWP) of less than 2%. Its business mix
is highly
concentrated, with homeowners' building insurance accounting for
71% of GWP.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change of Standard Bank's ratings is likely to lead to a
corresponding
change in SIL's rating.
A downgrade could be triggered by deterioration in SIL's
standalone credit
profile to such an extent that Standard Bank might no longer, in
Fitch's view,
be likely to provide support to SIL if needed. This could result
from a
sustained poor operating performance, severe weakening in SIL's
market share or
a significant weakening in its capital position.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Willem Loots
Director
+27 11 290 9402
Fitch Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
23 Impala Road
Sandton 2196
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
(a) No part of the rating was influenced by any other business
activities of the
credit rating agency;
(b) The rating was based solely on the merits of the rated
entity, security or
financial instrument being rated;
(c) Such rating was an independent evaluation of the risks and
merits of the
rated entity, security or financial instrument.
Applicable criteria, Insurance Rating Methodology, dated 13
November 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.