(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' rating to Starbucks Corporation's (Starbucks; NASDAQ: SBUX) proposed JPY85 billion (approximately USD750 million) issuance of fixed-rate seven-year senior unsecured notes. At Jan. 1, 2017, Starbucks had USD3.2 billion of debt. A full list of Starbucks' ratings is provided at the end of this release. The notes will be issued under an indenture dated Sept. 15, 2016 and will rank equally with existing senior unsecured debt. Terms include a change of control triggering event provision. Proceeds will be used for investments related to eligible sustainability projects connected to coffee sourcing, farmer support centers, agronomy research and development centers, and Starbucks' global farmer fund. KEY RATING DRIVERS Comps Slow Slightly But Continue to Lead Industry Starbucks' consolidated comps rose 3% during the quarter ended Jan. 1, 2017, a modest slowdown from the 5%-plus comp growth over the past six years. The slowdown was due to difficult 8% comparisons during the prior year comparable period, weak restaurant industry traffic, and in-store congestion at the pickup area due to stronger than expected mobile order and pay demand. Average ticket was up 4%, benefiting from positive mix due in part to increased food sales, but transactions declined 1%. Fitch believes transaction trends and comps can improve as the company more effectively staffs around peak transaction times. Starbucks has maintained a competitive advantage in the U.S. restaurant industry by strengthening its brand and connection with customers via innovation, its loyalty program, and by leading in digital. Food and beverage innovation such as the ultra-premium Starbucks Reserve coffees, additional varieties on its Cold Brew platform, and Sous Vide Egg Bites continue to add 1% to 2% to comps. The company has nearly 13 million active Starbucks Rewards members, up 16% from last year, and mobile payments represent approximately 27% of total transactions. Robust Operating Earnings Growth, Substantial Cash Flow Starbucks' reported revenue and operating income have grown at 12% and an approximately 20% CAGR since 2010 to $21.3 billion and $4.2 billion, respectively, in 2016 while cash flow from operations increased to $4.6 billion from $1.7 billion over the same period. Fitch expects revenue and operating earnings to grow at a high single-digit rate annually over the next 24 months due to low single-digit comp growth, expansion, and effective management of coffee costs and general and administrative (G&A) expenses. Starbucks has locked in the price on about 80% of its coffee needs for 2017 with commodity cost being slightly favorable in the first half of the year and slightly unfavorable in the back half. Moreover, the company is effectively realizing supply chain savings and intends to limit core G&A expense growth to half the rate of revenue growth even while investing in store-level employee wages and benefits. At Jan. 1, 2017, the company had 25,734 stores of which 50% were company-operated and 50% were licensed. Approximately 61% of units were in the North America, 26% were in the China/Asia Pacific (CAP) region, 11% were in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and the remainder were in other geographies. Starbucks has grown its store base at an 8% CAGR since 2013 and expects to expand 8% in 2017 by opening about 2,100 new units. Approximately 1,000 of these stores will be in the CAP region, 800 in the Americas, and 300 in EMEA. Starbucks five-year plan includes increasing its store base approximately 50% to about 37,000 stores by 2021. Roughly 50% of net new stores will be in China and the U.S. Fitch is concerned about store saturation in the U.S., but concerns are partially mitigated by the fact that unit volumes and store level profitability continue to increase. Annualized unit value (AUV) for U.S. company operated stores was $1.6 million in 2016, up from just under $1 million in 2008, while store cash profit margin was a record 31% in 2016. Balanced Financial Strategy, Stable Leverage Starbucks has maintained a balanced financial strategy over the past several years. The company is investing in its business with capex averaging roughly 7% of sales annually since 2013 and returning an increasing amount of cash to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases while maintaining total adjusted debt/EBITDAR near 2.0x. Starbucks raised its targeted dividend pay-out to earnings to 40% - 50% in 2016 from 35% - 45% previously, and net share repurchases have increased to $1.8 billion in 2016 from less than $500 million in 2013. Share buybacks have mainly been funded with FCF which totaled approximately $2 billion in 2016. However, Fitch anticipates modest incremental debt could be used to partially finance buybacks going forward as operating earnings grow and Starbucks continues to target leverage ratios consistent with an 'A' rating. Strong Brand Equity, Competitive Strength Starbucks is a highly respected brand that is maintaining its market leadership in coffee, growing its food and beverage menu offerings, and successfully engaging with customers. Moreover, increased distribution within grocery, other retail outlets, and with higher-end Reserve stores and Roasteries further strengthens Starbucks' brand equity while reinforcing its competitive strength. According to Nation's Restaurant News Top 100 2016 survey, Starbucks ranks No. 1 in the U.S. beverage-snack category with approximately 60% share and more than twice the sales of its largest competitor in the category. Howard Schultz, current CEO and Chairman who is the primary visionary for the company, joined Starbucks in 1982 after the company was founded in 1971. In April 2017, Kevin Johnson, president and chief operating officer, will become CEO while Mr. Shultz remains chairman and focuses on innovation, design, and development of Starbucks Reserve Roasteries around the world along with the company's social impact initiatives. Fitch does not expect a change in operating or financial strategy. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for Starbucks include: --Revenue grows at a high single-digit growth rate annually over the next 24 months driven by high single-digit net unit growth and low single-digit comp growth; -- Average operating EBIT growth, excluding income from equity investees, in the high single-digits over the next 24 months with operating EBIT margin being flat at 19.1% in 2017 and expanding towards 20% over time; --Annual FCF exceeds $1 billion or more annually; --Total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDAR is sustained at around 2.0x RATING SENSITIVITIES A positive rating action in the near term is not anticipated. However, a public commitment to maintain total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDAR in the mid-1.0x range and a continuation of strong operating trends could result in an upgrade. A negative rating action would be considered if total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDAR is sustained above the 2.0x to 2.2x range due to a more aggressive financial strategy, meaningful deceleration in comp growth below Fitch's expectations, or material margin contraction. Materially lower than expected FCF could also contribute to a negative action. LIQUIDITY Starbucks had $3.7 billion of liquidity at Jan. 1, 2017 consisting of $2 billion in cash and $140 million of short-term investments along with availability under an undrawn $1.5 billion revolving credit facility expiring Nov. 6, 2020. Amounts outstanding under the company's $1 billion commercial paper (CP) program are backstopped by available commitments under the revolver. At Jan. 1, 2017, there was no CP outstanding. Starbucks' only maturity over the next three years is $350 million of 2% senior unsecured notes due Dec. 5, 2018. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch currently rates Starbucks Corporation as follows: --Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A'; --Bank credit facility 'A'; --Senior unsecured debt 'A'; --Short-Term IDR 'F1'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3195 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst William Densmore Senior Director +1-312-368-3125 Committee Chairperson Michael Weaver Managing Director +1-312-368-3156 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Feb. 15, 2017 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the published financial statements of the relevant rated entity include: --Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back non-cash stock-based compensation. --Fitch views operating leases as debt-like obligations, so capitalizes gross rent expense using a multiple of 8x for its total adjusted debt/EBITDAR calculation. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001