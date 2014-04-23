(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/FRANKFURT/WARSAW, April 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned the State
of Bremen's EUR500m 1.375% fixed interest rate bond
(DE000A11QJW3), due 28 April
2021, a Long-term local currency rating of 'AAA'. This is
Bremen's second issue
to be rated by Fitch. The senior unsecured issue ranks pari
passu with all
Bremen's other outstanding debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects the strong mutual support mechanisms that
apply to all
members of the German Federation, including the State of Bremen,
and the
extensive liquidity facilities they benefit from, which ensure
timely debt and
debt service payment.
The support mechanisms apply uniformly to all members of the
German Federation:
the Federal Republic of Germany (AAA/Stable/F1+) represented by
the federal
government (Bund) and the 16 federated states, which includes
the State of
Bremen undertaking this issue. All Laender are equally entitled
to financial
support in the event of financial distress irrespective of
differences in
economic and financial performances.
The new EUR500m issue's liquidity is underpinned by the safe
cash management
system the Laender operate in, which allows overnight cash
exchanges between
Laender and the Bund when necessary, and recourse to appropriate
short-term
credit lines. The issue is zero risk-weighted and European
Central Bank
repo-eligible
The Free Hanseatic City of Bremen is located in northern Germany
and had a
population of about 661,000 inhabitants at end-2012. The
city-state is the
smallest of the 16 German states and consists of the cities of
Bremen and
Bremerhaven. Its EUR27.7bn GDP accounted for almost 1% of
national GDP in 2012.
Its GDP per capita of EUR41,897 is the second highest among
German states and
30% above Germany's average of EUR32,281.
.RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of the sovereign ratings could lead to a downgrade
of the Laender
and consequently the bond's rating. An adverse change of an
important
institutional feature (solidarity principle, equalisation
system, liquidity
exchange mechanism) would result in a review of the German
Laender ratings.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17, 60325
Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Dorota Dziedzic
Director
+48 22 338 62 96
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
