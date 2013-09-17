(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/TOKYO, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Sumitomo Life's
USD1bn 6.5% cumulative subordinated notes with interest deferral
options due
2073 a 'BBB' rating. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed Sumitomo
Life's Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A' and its Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The subordinated notes are rated two notches below Sumitomo
Life's IDR to
reflect its loss absorption features, including the issuer's
option to defer
coupon payment. The notes are recognised by regulators as
capital under Japan's
statutory solvency margin. This led Fitch to assign the notes
100% equity credit
in the agency's internal assessment of capital adequacy.
However, since the
notes are dated, they are treated as 100% debt in Fitch's
assessment of Sumitomo
Life's financial leverage.
The proceeds from the debt issue will be used to refinance
Sumitomo Life's
JPY100bn outstanding perpetual subordinated debt. Thus Fitch is
of the view that
the issuance of new USD-denominated subordinated notes will have
a limited
impact on the company's credit profile, despite a slight rise in
its financial
leverage ratio.
Sumitomo Life's ratings reflect its sufficient capitalisation,
moderate leverage
and its stable mortality and morbidity margins. These strengths
are offset by
the susceptibility of its economic-value based capital to
interest-rate
volatility due to persisting duration mismatch between assets
and liabilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Sumitomo Life's ratings could be upgraded if its statutory
solvency margin ratio
remains well above 700% (832.8% at end March 2013); if Fitch
determines there is
a sustained improvement in capitalisation; or if the insurer
manages to
substantially reduce the sensitivity of its economic-value based
capital to
interest-rate volatility.
Fitch could downgrade the ratings if capitalisation drops
sharply on Fitch's
internal assessment; if financial leverage increases to a level
consistently
above 35% (15% at end March 2013); profitability deteriorates;
or if the
embedded value becomes volatile for a prolonged period.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
