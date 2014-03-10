(Repeat for additional subscribers)

March 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned ratings to Indonesia-based PT Surya Artha Nusantara Finance's (SANF) proposed unsecured medium-term notes (MTNs) as follows:

- MTNs with maturity of two and three years assigned National Long-Term Rating of 'AA(idn)'; and

- MTNs with maturity of 370 days assigned National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(idn)'.

The MTN issue will be up to IDR1trn in size and the proceeds will be used to support the company's business growth.

'AA' National Long-Term Ratings denote expectations of very low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default risk inherent differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated issuers or obligations.

'F1' National Short-Term Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is assigned to the lowest default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the liquidity profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The MTNs are rated at the same level as SANF's National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings. This is because they constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured and senior obligations of the company, and rank equally with all its other senior obligations.

SANF's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of continued strong support and commitment from its majority shareholder, PT Astra Internasional Tbk (AI). SANF was established in 1983 by the Astra Group focusing on the heavy equipment leasing business. It is owned by Astra Group (60%) and Marubeni Group (40%). The ratings also take into account SANF's strategic importance to the Astra Group as its financing arm. It helps expand the latter's heavy equipment distributor business in Indonesia through its subsidiary, PT United Tractors Tbk.

Fitch expects an increase in credit costs stemming from a prolonged slowdown in the commodity sector to hurt SANF's profitability. However, SANF's asset quality will remain manageable given its strong provisions.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

A drop in contribution by SANF to AI would be negative for SANF's ratings. A significant decline in AI's ownership and deterioration in its performance or support would also exert downward pressure on the ratings of SANF, although Fitch sees this prospect as remote in the foreseeable future, given the importance of SANF to AI's heavy equipment business.