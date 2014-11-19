(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based PT Surya Artha Nusantara Finance's (SANF; AA(idn)/Stable) proposed senior unsecured bond a rating of 'AA(idn)'. The bonds, the second tranche to be issued this year under SANF's bond programme, will have maturity of three years. The bond issue will be up to IDR1trn in size and the proceeds will be used to support the company's business growth. 'AA' National Long-Term Ratings denote expectations of very low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default risk inherent differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated issuers or obligations. KEY RATING DRIVERS The bonds are rated at the same level as SANF's National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings. This is because they constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured and senior obligations of the company, and rank equally with all its other senior obligations. SANF's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of continued strong support and commitment from its majority shareholder, PT Astra International Tbk (AI). SANF was established in 1983 by the Astra Group to focus on the heavy equipment leasing business. It is owned by AI (60%) and Marubeni Group (40%). The ratings also take into account SANF's strategic importance to the Astra Group as its financing arm. It helps expand the latter's heavy equipment distributor business in Indonesia through its subsidiary, PT United Tractors Tbk. Fitch expects an increase in credit costs stemming from a prolonged slowdown in the commodity sector to continue to hurt SANF's asset quality and profitability. RATING SENSITIVITIES A drop in contribution by SANF to AI would be negative for SANF's ratings. A significant decline in AI's ownership and deterioration in its performance or support would also exert downward pressure on the ratings of SANF, although Fitch sees this prospect as remote in the foreseeable future, given the importance of SANF to AI's heavy equipment business. Contacts: Primary Analyst Julita Wikana Director PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia Financial Institution DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta, Indonesia 12940 +62 21 2988 6808 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31 January 2014, "Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria", dated 12 December 2012, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies", dated 10 August 2012, and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.