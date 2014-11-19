(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned
Indonesia-based PT Surya Artha Nusantara Finance's (SANF;
AA(idn)/Stable)
proposed senior unsecured bond a rating of 'AA(idn)'.
The bonds, the second tranche to be issued this year under
SANF's bond
programme, will have maturity of three years. The bond issue
will be up to
IDR1trn in size and the proceeds will be used to support the
company's business
growth.
'AA' National Long-Term Ratings denote expectations of very low
default risk
relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country.
The default risk
inherent differs only slightly from that of the country's
highest rated issuers
or obligations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The bonds are rated at the same level as SANF's National
Long-Term and
Short-Term Ratings. This is because they constitute direct,
unconditional,
unsecured and senior obligations of the company, and rank
equally with all its
other senior obligations.
SANF's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of continued strong
support and
commitment from its majority shareholder, PT Astra International
Tbk (AI). SANF
was established in 1983 by the Astra Group to focus on the heavy
equipment
leasing business. It is owned by AI (60%) and Marubeni Group
(40%). The ratings
also take into account SANF's strategic importance to the Astra
Group as its
financing arm. It helps expand the latter's heavy equipment
distributor business
in Indonesia through its subsidiary, PT United Tractors Tbk.
Fitch expects an increase in credit costs stemming from a
prolonged slowdown in
the commodity sector to continue to hurt SANF's asset quality
and profitability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A drop in contribution by SANF to AI would be negative for
SANF's ratings. A
significant decline in AI's ownership and deterioration in its
performance or
support would also exert downward pressure on the ratings of
SANF, although
Fitch sees this prospect as remote in the foreseeable future,
given the
importance of SANF to AI's heavy equipment business.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Julita Wikana
Director
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Financial Institution
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
+62 21 2988 6808
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria", dated 12
December 2012,
"Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies", dated 10 August
2012, and
"National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.