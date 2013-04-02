(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Swiss
Reinsurance Company
Limited's (Swiss Re) issue of USD750m subordinated contingent
write-off notes
due 2024 a rating of 'BBB+'. At the same time, the agency has
affirmed Swiss
Re's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating and Long-term
Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at A'+', with Stable Outlooks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Swiss Re's ratings are supported by very strong capitalisation,
consistent
cross-cycle earnings generated by the core non-life reinsurance
business and the
strength of the reinsurer's global franchise. The agency also
views positively
the continued management of exposure to written credit
derivatives, which has
markedly declined since 2008. Fitch views the main offsetting
factor to the
ratings as the very high degree of leverage exhibited by the
reinsurer, when
assessed through the agency's total financing commitments (TFC)
ratio. The TFC
captures most forms of financial commitments, including
financial debt,
operational debt, securitisations, certain derivative exposures
and other
debt-like commitments.
The subordinated contingent write-off notes are first callable
in 2019 up until
when the notes will pay a fixed annual coupon of 6.375%. The
interest then
resets to the five-year mid-swap rate plus 5.21%. The notes are
subordinated to
senior creditors and there is an optional interest deferral
facility depending
on certain conditions. The deferred interest would be
cumulative.
The notes are rated three notches below Swiss Re's 'A+' Issuer
Default Rating,
in accordance with Fitch's 'Insurance Rating Methodology'
(published 11 January
2013 at www.fitchratings.com). Under this criteria, hybrid
notching involves two
steps, with notching first established based on recovery
expectations, and then
secondly for going concern loss absorption features, including
principal
write-down.
For Swiss Re's contingent write-off notes, Fitch has notched
once for recovery
expectations (Below Average) and then deducted a further two
notches for going
concern loss absorption features, which are deemed to be more
aggressive, due to
the presence of the write-off feature. Loss absorption is
considered to be more
punitive than recovery, given that principal write-off could
occur at a point
when Swiss Re continues to be viewed as a going concern.
Principal write-off is
triggered in the event of Swiss Re Group's solvency, as measured
by the Swiss
Solvency Test (SST), falling below 125%. At FY12, Siwss Re's SST
stood at 207%
(2011: 210%).
According to Fitch's methodology, this hybrid is classified as
100% capital
(applying regulatory override) and 100% debt within the agency's
respective
risk-based capital and financial leverage calculations. The
rated instruments
are deemed to have a Low Trigger, given the currently high level
of Swiss Re
Group's solvency, as calculated by the SST.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating drivers that could result in an upgrade include:
--Reduced TFC ratio below 1.2x, with other credit metrics
remaining close to
current levels
--Reduced gross financial leverage under 25%
--Maintenance of risk-adjusted basis capitalisation
The key rating drivers that could result in a downgrade include:
--Marked increase in TFC ratio above 2.0x
--Increased gross financial leverage above 35%
--Deterioration in risk-adjusted capitalisation for example due
to high losses
eroding capital, excessive growth or further increased use of
hybrid debt
--Weaker underwriting profitability relative to peers
Swiss Re is one of the largest global reinsurers with net
premiums written of
USD15.1bn in 2012 and shareholders' equity (including minority
interests) of
USD34.0bn at end-2012. The group transacts all lines of the
non-life, life and
health reinsurance business and has 60 representative offices.
