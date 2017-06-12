(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-'
rating to
Synchrony Bank's (SYB) issuance of $750 million, five-year,
fixed-rate senior
unsecured notes. SYB is the bank subsidiary of Synchrony
Financial (SYF,
'BBB-'/Outlook Stable). These notes are the first issuance from
the bank, which
recently established a global bank note program.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VRs, IDRS, AND SENIOR DEBT
As per Fitch's Global Bank Rating Criteria, SYB's senior
unsecured debt rating
is equalized with its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR).
Fitch views the
issuance favorably, as SYB is demonstrating access to the
unsecured debt market
through its banking subsidiary, further diversifying its funding
sources. The
issuance is not expected to materially alter SYF's overall
funding mix, and
proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
Current ratings for SYF and SYB reflect the company's market
leading position in
the U.S. private-label credit card industry, seasoned management
team,
consistent operating performance, strong capitalization and
liquidity levels,
risk-sharing arrangements with retail partners, and increased
funding diversity
as a result of strong deposit growth at SYB.
Ratings remain constrained by SYF's monoline business model,
high retail partner
concentration, an above-average mix of non-prime borrowers
relative to
general-purpose card-issuing peers, potential sensitivity of its
deposit base to
rising interest rates, and relatively short track record
operating as a
standalone entity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VRs, IDRS, AND SENIOR DEBT
The senior unsecured debt rating is primarily sensitive to
changes in SYB's
Long-Term IDR and would be expected to move in tandem with that
rating.
Positive ratings momentum for SYF and SYB could be driven by
further
diversification of retail partners, a meaningful decline in the
percentage of
the loan portfolio comprised of nonprime borrowers, limited
deterioration in
credit performance through a market cycle, demonstrated ability
to sustain
above-average profitability through credit and interest rate
cycles, and
continued shift in funding mix toward retail deposits.
Furthermore, Fitch believes the durability of SYB's
internet-based deposit
platform in a rising rate environment will be a key
consideration in evaluating
the strength of the company's funding profile. Positive rating
momentum could
also develop from the company's ability to successfully execute
on its product
expansion and diversification strategy over time while
maintaining strong
underwriting standards and profit margins.
Negative rating momentum could develop from the loss of or
default by a key
retail relationship, substantial credit quality deterioration, a
meaningful
reduction in capitalization or liquidity, an inability to access
the capital
markets on reasonable terms for funding, above-average
shareholder distributions
relative to peers, and/or potential new and more onerous rules
and regulations.
Negative rating momentum could also be driven by an inability of
SYF to maintain
its competitive position and earnings prospects in an
increasingly digitized
payments and consumer lending landscape.
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
Synchrony Bank
-- Senior unsecured debt 'BBB-'.
Fitch currently rates SYF and SYB as follows:
Synchrony Financial
-- Long-Term IDR 'BBB-';
-- Viability Rating 'bbb-';
-- Senior unsecured debt 'BBB-';
-- Short-Term IDR 'F3';
-- Support Rating '5';
-- Support Rating Floor 'NF'.
Synchrony Bank
-- Long-Term IDR 'BBB-';
-- Viability Rating 'bbb-'
-- Short-Term IDR 'F3';
-- Support Rating '5';
-- Support Rating Floor 'NF';
-- Long-Term Deposits 'BBB';
-- Short-Term Deposits 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jared Kirsch, CFA
Associate Director
+1 212-908-0332
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Michael Taiano, CPA
Director
+1 646-582-4956
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1 212-908-0827
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001