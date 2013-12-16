(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SYDNEY, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Taiwan-based
Taichung Commercial Bank's (Taichung) upcoming TWD3.0bn
subordinated unsecured
bond a National Long-Term Rating of 'BBB(twn)'.
The bond includes a Basel III-compliant non-viability trigger
provision, which
requires the bond to be ranked equally with common shares upon
government
receivership, regulatory order for resolution or liquidation.
The bond carries a
fixed-coupon rate of 2.1% and matures on 16 December 2019. The
proceeds will be
used to refinance its existing debts and increase the bank's
capitalisation.
Key Rating Drivers
The bond's 'BBB(twn)' National Rating is two notches below
Taichung's National
Long-Term Rating to reflect the bond's limited recovery
prospects. Taichung's
National Long-Term Rating is tied to its LT IDR, which is driven
by its
Viability Rating of 'bb+' that reflects the risk of Taichung
becoming
non-viable.
The bondholders would risk significant losses at the point of
non-viability,
when common equity capital would be very low, which would result
in a very thin
loss absorption buffer. Fitch expects both common equity and
subordinated debt
to be written down significantly at the point of non-viability.
The bond's
rating is in line with Fitch's rating criteria on subordinated
unsecured bond
instruments of financial institutions.
Rating Sensitivities
Any rating action on Taichung is likely to trigger a similar
move in its debt
ratings.
Taichung is a privately owned regional bank in Taiwan, with a
deposit market
share of 1.40% at end-3Q13. China Man-Made Fiber Corp is its
largest shareholder
and its subsidiaries have eight of the 15 seats on the Board of
Directors.
Please see the report titled 'Taiwan Banks: Basel III Capital
Rules and
Instruments' for Fitch's detailed view on Basel III Capital
Rules in Taiwan at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Clark Wu
Analyst
+886 2 8175 7602
Fitch Ratings Limited, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA
Director
+886 2 8175 7604
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October
2013 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
