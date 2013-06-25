(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, June 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Taiwan-based Taichung Commercial Bank's (TCB) upcoming TWD2.5bn subordinated unsecured bonds a National Long-Term rating of 'BBB(twn)'. The bond carries a fixed coupon rate of 2.1% and matures on 25 June 2020. The proceeds will be used to refinance its existing debt and increase the bank's capitalisation. Key Rating Drivers The bond is rated two notches below the bank's National Long-Term rating of 'A-(twn)' to reflect the inclusion of Taiwan's Basel III styled non-viability trigger provision which mandates that the bond be ranked equally with common shares upon government receivership, regulatory order for resolution, or liquidation. The notching also reflects the prospects of limited recoveries as Fitch expects both common equity and subordinated debt to be written off at the point of non-viability. The bond's rating is in line with Fitch's rating criteria on subordinated unsecured bond instruments of financial institutions. Rating Sensitivities Any rating action on TCB is likely to trigger a similar move in its debt ratings. TCB is a privately owned regional bank in Taiwan, with a deposit market share of 1.32% at end-2012. China Man-Made Fiber Corp is its largest shareholder and its subsidiaries have nine out of 15 seats on the Board of Directors. See 'Taiwan Banks: Basel III Capital Rules and Instruments' for Fitch's detailed view on Basel III Capital Rules in Taiwan. Contact: Primary Analyst Clark Wu Analyst +886 2 8175 7602 Fitch Ratings Limited, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Secondary Analyst Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA Director +886 2 8175 7604 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National ratings in Taiwan. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, 'National Ratings Criteria', dated 19 January 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.