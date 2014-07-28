(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SEOUL/SYDNEY, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Advanced
Semiconductor Engineering, Inc.'s (ASE; BBB/Stable) USD300m
2.125% senior
unsecured guaranteed notes due 2017 a final rating of 'BBB'. The
notes are
issued by its wholly owned subsidiary, Anstock II Limited, and
unconditionally
and irrevocably guaranteed by ASE.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of
documents conforming
to information already received. The final rating is in line
with the expected
rating assigned on 11 July 2014. The notes are rated in line
with ASE's senior
unsecured rating of 'BBB' as they represent direct,
unconditional, unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations of the company.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leading Market Position: The ratings reflect ASE's leading and
expanding global
market share in outsourced semiconductor assembly and test
(OSAT) services.
According to Gartner, ASE's market share rose to 18.9% in 2013
(2012: 17.5%).
ASE benefits from the positive growth outlook for semiconductor
demand over the
long term.
In addition, Fitch believes ASE's ability to efficiently build
system-in-package
(SiP) products by taking advantage of the miniaturisation trend
in packaging
represents a major new market opportunity for the company. Fitch
expects ASE's
growing SiP exposure to drive further market share gains in
advanced packaging.
Strong Technology Leadership: The ratings also reflect ASE's
strong technology
leadership in copper wire based packaging technology and
in-house expertise at
the system production level. Vertical integration has
strengthened ASE's cost
structure and technology development while the synergies between
its in-house
packaging/testing, electronics manufacturing services and
material businesses
have helped ASE establish a good position in the SiP-related
market. All these
have translated into stronger revenue and profitability compared
with the
company's closest competitors.
Capital Intensive Operations: The ratings are constrained by the
capital
intensive nature of the OSAT industry. ASE completed the
expansion of its copper
wire-bonding capacity by end-2012, but it is increasing
investment from 2014 to
strengthen its ability, product portfolio and capacity for
advanced packaging
and SiP-related technologies. However, ASE is relatively well
capitalised and
has stronger cash flow from operations than its major rivals.
Slowing Deleveraging, Low Headroom: ASE's strong cash flow from
operations
should cover its capex needs. However, ASE is committed to
higher cash dividend
payments, which will constrain the company's deleveraging pace
over the medium
term. Fitch's ratings assume that the company's funds flow from
operations
(FFO)-adjusted leverage falls to 2.0x or less by December 2015.
While this is
achievable, the company has low headroom at its current ratings;
performance
below Fitch's base case may lead to a downgrade in the ratings.
Adequate Liquidity: Fitch believes that ASE's liquidity will
remain
satisfactory. Unrestricted cash of TWD44bn at end-March 2014
covered 110% of its
debt due within one year. While there may be a temporary free
cash flow (FCF)
deficit in 2014 due to higher capex and increased cash dividend,
Fitch expects
ASE's FCF to be positive in 2015 and 2016, although the extent
of FCF generation
will be limited by its dividend policy. ASE is well supported by
banks. Unused
banking facilities totalled TWD111.2bn at end-2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- operating EBIT margin below 5% (2013: 10.0%),
- funds flow from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage above 2.0x
(2013: 2.3x)
- negative FCF, all on a sustained basis.
Positive: Future developments that may individually or
collectively lead to a
positive rating action include:
- operating EBIT margin above 10%,
- FFO-adjusted leverage below 1.0x,
- pre-dividend FCF margin above 7% (2013: 5.2%), all on a
sustained basis.
However, Fitch is unlikely to consider an upgrade without a
substantial increase
in ASE's market share.
