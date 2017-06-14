(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned TAURON
Polska Energia
S.A.'s (BBB/Stable) upcoming Eurobonds an expected
foreign-currency senior
unsecured rating of 'BBB(EXP)'.
The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming to
information already received. A full list of ratings is
available at the end of
this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
High Share of Regulated Business: The ratings reflect the high
share of
regulated and fairly stable distribution business in Tauron's
EBITDA (72% in
2016). This contributes to cash flow predictability at a time
when conventional
power generation, a key segment, is under pressure due to a
challenging
operating environment and limited fuel mix diversification with
a high reliance
on coal. Fitch expects the share of distribution at about 65% of
EBITDA in
2017-2018, but it may slightly decrease in 2019 when the
Jaworzno III 910 MW
coal-fired power plant comes on stream to boost the performance
of the weak
generation segment.
Despite allocating fairly high capex for conventional power
generation by 2020,
distribution continues to dominate Tauron's capex plan (53% of
2016-2020 capex),
followed by generation (37%) and coal mining (7%).
Strategy Drives Slower Leverage Increase: One of the key
elements of Tauron's
strategy update in September 2016 is the support of the
financial profile
through capex reduction by 11% to about PLN18 billion in the
period from 2016 to
2020 (including the cancellation of the PLN1.5 billion gas-fired
power plant
project in Lagisza), cost reductions and asset optimisation.
A key objective is to maintain leverage below the net
debt/EBITDA covenant of
3.5x. Management said that the forecasts prepared for the
strategy update
indicate that no dividends will be paid until 2019. There were
no dividend
payments in 2016, compared with a PLN263 million dividend paid
in 2015. We
assume no dividends until 2019.
Fitch views the capex programme as still significant despite the
reduction in
the strategy update. We project funds from operations
(FFO)-adjusted net
leverage to increase to about 3.4x in 2017-2018 from 3.1x in
2016, close to the
maximum 3.5x for the ratings. As a result, Tauron has limited
room for
underperformance or additional capex or acquisitions.
Financial Flexibility: In our view, Tauron retains some
flexibility to reduce
capex or implement other measures should cash flows be below
expectations. For
instance, it plans selling to an external investor up to a 50%
stake in the
Jaworzno III project and has recently signed the memorandum of
understanding
with two funds managed by Polish Development Fund PFR regarding
investment of
PLN880 million in the project. Capex in the distribution segment
could also be
deferred.
Rated on a Standalone Basis: Tauron is 30.06% owned and
effectively controlled
by the Polish state (A-/Stable). However, Fitch rates it on a
standalone basis
because we assess legal, operational and strategic links with
the state as
moderate based on our Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage
criteria. In our
view, the links have had an incrementally stronger impact on the
company under
the new government since November 2015. Examples include the
plan for no
dividends until 2019.
In our view, the Polish government's plans to introduce a
capacity market are
crucial in allowing coal power plants under construction, such
as the Jaworzno
III plant, to be profitable in the long term. We do not include
any cash inflows
related to the contemplated capacity market in our rating case
forecast until
2020.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Tauron's and Energa S.A.'s (BBB/Stable) business profiles
benefit from the large
share of regulated distribution in EBITDA, which provides good
cash flow
visibility at times when another key segment, conventional power
generation, is
under pressure. Two other Polish utilities, PGE Polska Grupa
Energetyczna S.A.
(BBB+/Stable), and ENEA S.A. (BBB/Stable) have lower share of
regulated
distribution than Tauron and Energa.
Tauron, Energa and ENEA have limited headroom under their
negative rating
guidelines due to a projected increase in leverage in 2017-2018
driven by large
capex.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Weighted average cost of capital in the distribution segment
reduced to 5.7%
in 2016 from 7.2% in 2015 (and 6.8% when applying the one-off
haircut applied by
the regulator), before gradually increasing to 6% in 2020.
- 5% haircut reducing return on the distribution's regulated
asset base
incorporated from 2018.
- Wholesale baseload power prices falling to about PLN155 per
MWh by 2020.
- Commencement of Jaworzno hard coal power block (0.9GW) and
Stalowa Wola CCGT
(50% of 0.4GW) in 2019-2020.
- Capex of PLN18 billion for 2016-2020.
- No dividends until 2019.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Positive Rating
Action:
- Continued focus on the distribution business in capex and
overall strategy,
together with FFO-adjusted net leverage below 2.5x on a
sustained basis,
supported by management's more conservative leverage target.
- A more diversified fuel generation mix and lower CO2 emissions
per MWh, which
together with continued efficiency improvements, would result in
a stronger
business profile.
However, the rating upside for Tauron is limited due to the
company's business
profile and projected increase in leverage due to capex.
Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Negative Rating
Action:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage above 3.5x and FFO fixed-charge
cover below 5x on a
sustained basis, for example, due to full implementation of
capex and
weaker-than-expected operating cash flows.
- Acquisitions of stakes in coal mines or other form of support
for state-owned
mining companies under financial pressure leading to net
leverage above 3.5x or
substantially worsening Tauron's business profile.
- Failure to maintain adequate liquidity.
- A substantial tax payment arising from an increase in the
nominal value of
Tauron's shares. This is a cash flow and operating environment
risk for Tauron
and other Polish state-controlled utilities as the government
contemplates an
increase of the nominal value of their shares. Such an increase
would be subject
to approval at the shareholders meeting. This tax payment is not
included in our
assumptions for the rating case. Fitch treats this as event risk
and a potential
corporate governance issue.
LIQUIDITY
Sufficient liquidity: At end-March 2017 Tauron had PLN88 million
of readily
available cash and PLN3.4 billion of undrawn committed funding
against
short-term debt of PLN648 million and Fitch-expected negative
free cash flow for
2017 of about PLN2 billion.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch rates Tauron as follows:
--Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'F3';
--Hybrid bonds at 'BB+'.
--National Long-Term Rating at 'A+(pol)'; Outlook Stable;
--National senior unsecured rating at 'A+(pol)'.
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
--Expected foreign currency senior unsecured rating of
'BBB(EXP)' to upcoming
Eurobonds.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Artur Galbarczyk
Associate Director
+48 22 338 6291
Supervisory Analyst
Arkadiusz Wicik, CFA
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6286
Fitch Polska S.A.
Krolewska 16
00-103 Warsaw
Committee Chairperson
Josef Pospisil, CFA
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1287
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments:
Fitch-adjusted debt calculation at end-2016 includes the
PLN314.5 million
guarantee for the Stalowa Wola gas-fired power plant joint
venture.
50% equity credit allocated to hybrid bonds of EUR190 million.
Operating leases are capitalised using a 7x multiple.
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017)
here
Non-Financial Corporates Hybrids Treatment and Notching Criteria
(pub. 27 Apr
2017)
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001