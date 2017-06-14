(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned TAURON Polska Energia S.A.'s (BBB/Stable) upcoming Eurobonds an expected foreign-currency senior unsecured rating of 'BBB(EXP)'. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. A full list of ratings is available at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS High Share of Regulated Business: The ratings reflect the high share of regulated and fairly stable distribution business in Tauron's EBITDA (72% in 2016). This contributes to cash flow predictability at a time when conventional power generation, a key segment, is under pressure due to a challenging operating environment and limited fuel mix diversification with a high reliance on coal. Fitch expects the share of distribution at about 65% of EBITDA in 2017-2018, but it may slightly decrease in 2019 when the Jaworzno III 910 MW coal-fired power plant comes on stream to boost the performance of the weak generation segment. Despite allocating fairly high capex for conventional power generation by 2020, distribution continues to dominate Tauron's capex plan (53% of 2016-2020 capex), followed by generation (37%) and coal mining (7%). Strategy Drives Slower Leverage Increase: One of the key elements of Tauron's strategy update in September 2016 is the support of the financial profile through capex reduction by 11% to about PLN18 billion in the period from 2016 to 2020 (including the cancellation of the PLN1.5 billion gas-fired power plant project in Lagisza), cost reductions and asset optimisation. A key objective is to maintain leverage below the net debt/EBITDA covenant of 3.5x. Management said that the forecasts prepared for the strategy update indicate that no dividends will be paid until 2019. There were no dividend payments in 2016, compared with a PLN263 million dividend paid in 2015. We assume no dividends until 2019. Fitch views the capex programme as still significant despite the reduction in the strategy update. We project funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage to increase to about 3.4x in 2017-2018 from 3.1x in 2016, close to the maximum 3.5x for the ratings. As a result, Tauron has limited room for underperformance or additional capex or acquisitions. Financial Flexibility: In our view, Tauron retains some flexibility to reduce capex or implement other measures should cash flows be below expectations. For instance, it plans selling to an external investor up to a 50% stake in the Jaworzno III project and has recently signed the memorandum of understanding with two funds managed by Polish Development Fund PFR regarding investment of PLN880 million in the project. Capex in the distribution segment could also be deferred. Rated on a Standalone Basis: Tauron is 30.06% owned and effectively controlled by the Polish state (A-/Stable). However, Fitch rates it on a standalone basis because we assess legal, operational and strategic links with the state as moderate based on our Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage criteria. In our view, the links have had an incrementally stronger impact on the company under the new government since November 2015. Examples include the plan for no dividends until 2019. In our view, the Polish government's plans to introduce a capacity market are crucial in allowing coal power plants under construction, such as the Jaworzno III plant, to be profitable in the long term. We do not include any cash inflows related to the contemplated capacity market in our rating case forecast until 2020. DERIVATION SUMMARY Tauron's and Energa S.A.'s (BBB/Stable) business profiles benefit from the large share of regulated distribution in EBITDA, which provides good cash flow visibility at times when another key segment, conventional power generation, is under pressure. Two other Polish utilities, PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. (BBB+/Stable), and ENEA S.A. (BBB/Stable) have lower share of regulated distribution than Tauron and Energa. Tauron, Energa and ENEA have limited headroom under their negative rating guidelines due to a projected increase in leverage in 2017-2018 driven by large capex. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Weighted average cost of capital in the distribution segment reduced to 5.7% in 2016 from 7.2% in 2015 (and 6.8% when applying the one-off haircut applied by the regulator), before gradually increasing to 6% in 2020. - 5% haircut reducing return on the distribution's regulated asset base incorporated from 2018. - Wholesale baseload power prices falling to about PLN155 per MWh by 2020. - Commencement of Jaworzno hard coal power block (0.9GW) and Stalowa Wola CCGT (50% of 0.4GW) in 2019-2020. - Capex of PLN18 billion for 2016-2020. - No dividends until 2019. RATING SENSITIVITIES Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action: - Continued focus on the distribution business in capex and overall strategy, together with FFO-adjusted net leverage below 2.5x on a sustained basis, supported by management's more conservative leverage target. - A more diversified fuel generation mix and lower CO2 emissions per MWh, which together with continued efficiency improvements, would result in a stronger business profile. However, the rating upside for Tauron is limited due to the company's business profile and projected increase in leverage due to capex. Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action: - FFO-adjusted net leverage above 3.5x and FFO fixed-charge cover below 5x on a sustained basis, for example, due to full implementation of capex and weaker-than-expected operating cash flows. - Acquisitions of stakes in coal mines or other form of support for state-owned mining companies under financial pressure leading to net leverage above 3.5x or substantially worsening Tauron's business profile. - Failure to maintain adequate liquidity. - A substantial tax payment arising from an increase in the nominal value of Tauron's shares. This is a cash flow and operating environment risk for Tauron and other Polish state-controlled utilities as the government contemplates an increase of the nominal value of their shares. Such an increase would be subject to approval at the shareholders meeting. This tax payment is not included in our assumptions for the rating case. Fitch treats this as event risk and a potential corporate governance issue. LIQUIDITY Sufficient liquidity: At end-March 2017 Tauron had PLN88 million of readily available cash and PLN3.4 billion of undrawn committed funding against short-term debt of PLN648 million and Fitch-expected negative free cash flow for 2017 of about PLN2 billion. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch rates Tauron as follows: --Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; --Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'F3'; --Hybrid bonds at 'BB+'. --National Long-Term Rating at 'A+(pol)'; Outlook Stable; --National senior unsecured rating at 'A+(pol)'. Fitch has assigned the following rating: --Expected foreign currency senior unsecured rating of 'BBB(EXP)' to upcoming Eurobonds. Contact: Principal Analyst Artur Galbarczyk Associate Director +48 22 338 6291 Supervisory Analyst Arkadiusz Wicik, CFA Senior Director +48 22 338 6286 Fitch Polska S.A. Krolewska 16 00-103 Warsaw Committee Chairperson Josef Pospisil, CFA Managing Director +44 20 3530 1287 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: Fitch-adjusted debt calculation at end-2016 includes the PLN314.5 million guarantee for the Stalowa Wola gas-fired power plant joint venture. 50% equity credit allocated to hybrid bonds of EUR190 million. Operating leases are capitalised using a 7x multiple. Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017) here Non-Financial Corporates Hybrids Treatment and Notching Criteria (pub. 27 Apr 2017) here Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001