(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to TELUS
Corporation's (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) offering of CAD325 million of
senior unsecured
notes due 2048 and $500 million of senior unsecured notes due
2027.
Net proceeds are expected to be used to repay at maturity the
company's CAD700
million of notes due March 2017 and to repay commercial paper,
with the
remaining balance to be used for general corporate purposes.
TELUS's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is currently rated 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Position in a Competitive Market: TELUS Corporation's
(TELUS) ratings
reflect the stability of the company's diversified operations,
its position as
one of the three principal national wireless operators in the
Canadian market
and its leading market position as a local wireline operator in
western Canada
and eastern Quebec.
Growing Wireless and Wireline Data Revenues: Fitch believes the
rating is
supported by the continued strong performance of the wireless
business, which
generates solid growth in revenues, EBITDA and simple free cash
flow (FCF;
EBITDA less capital spending). Wireline results have also been
solid, as TELUS
has experienced consistent wireline revenue growth since 2011.
Gross Leverage: Gross leverage for year-end 2016 was 2.7x,
similar to the level
at year-end 2015. Leverage is moderately elevated due to the
acquisition of
spectrum in auctions in recent years; spectrum is a key resource
that is largely
only available to TELUS through the auction process. Fitch
believes moderate
EBITDA growth will provide the company with the flexibility to
manage net
leverage within its 2.0x to 2.5x target range over the longer
term. However,
Fitch does not expect TELUS to get back within this range until
early 2018.
Stock Repurchases: TELUS's current normal course issuer bid
(NCIB) program,
announced in May 2016, permits purchases of up to CAD250 million
in each
calendar year for the next three years (the program is renewed
each year). The
current NCIB is more discretionary in nature than the previous
NCIB, leading to
lower repurchase levels. In 2016, TELUS repurchased CAD179
million in shares, in
contrast to CAD628 million in 2015.
TELUS International (TI): In June 2016, TELUS completed the sale
of a
noncontrolling 35% interest in TI to Baring Private Equity Asia,
valuing the
business at CAD1.2 billion. TELUS received approximately CAD600
million from the
transaction including proceeds from incremental debt within TI.
In total, TI has
a CAD332 million nonrecourse financing (Fitch includes this debt
within TELUS's
consolidated debt) secured by TI's assets. TELUS used the
proceeds to invest in
its wireless and wireline networks.
FCF and Capital Spending: TELUS's guidance for 2017 capital
spending is CAD2.9
billion, similar to 2016 levels.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch assumes consolidated revenue grows in the low single
digits in 2017.
--Fitch expects the EBITDA margin to improve owing to efficiency
initiatives.
Restructuring costs are excluded from EBITDA but are included in
non-operating
cash flow as projected (CAD125 million total).
--Cash taxes in 2017 are expected to decline to a range of
CAD300 million to
CAD360 million from CD600 million in 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Rating Action: The rating could be upgraded if the
company committed to
maintaining gross leverage at a level lower than anticipated,
i.e. in the range
of 1.5x to 1.7x, along with continued strong wireless operating
performance and
stable wireline performance.
Negative Rating Action: A negative rating action could be
prompted by sustained
gross leverage of 2.5x or higher due to a combination of
acquisitions, spectrum
purchases and stock repurchases in the absence of a credible
deleveraging plan.
In addition, operating profit declines owing to
greater-than-anticipated
competition could lead to a negative action if a return to
stability is
uncertain.
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity: TELUS's financial flexibility is good, owing
to its cash and
temporary investments, undrawn revolver capacity, commercial
paper program and
accounts receivable securitization program. Cash and temporary
investments
amounted to CAD432 million at Dec. 31, 2016. TELUS maintains a
CAD2.25 billion
revolving credit facility maturing in May 2021. The financial
ratio covenants in
the credit facility restrict net debt/operating cash flow to no
more than 4x and
operating cash flow/interest expense of no less than 2x. The
revolver backstops
TELUS's CAD1.4 billion commercial paper program, which had
CAD613 million
outstanding at Dec. 31, 2016. Consequently, the CAD2.25 billion
revolving
facility had CAD1.64 billion in net availability. Commercial
paper is
denominated in U.S. dollars.
The company's CAD500 million accounts receivable securitization
program matures
in December 2018, and TELUS had CAD100 million outstanding on
Dec. 31, 2016,
flat with the amount outstanding at the end of 2015. The program
contains a
trigger clause, which would unwind the program if TELUS
Communications Inc. is
rated below 'BB' by a Canadian rating agency, though Fitch
believes this is
unlikely given its current rating level.
Near-term maturities are manageable at CAD700 million in
2017--to be repaid by
the current offering--and CAD250 million in 2018.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
John C. Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Committee Chairperson
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3210
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com; Hannah James, New York, Tel:
+ 1 646 582
4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: March 31, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--No material adjustments have been made that have not been
disclosed in public
filings of this issuer.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage - Effective from 17 August 2015 to 27
September 2016 (pub. 17
Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
