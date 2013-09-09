(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'BB/RR1' rating to
Tenet Healthcare Corporation's (Tenet) proposed $1.8 billion
senior secured
notes and a 'B-/RR5' rating to the proposed $2.8 billion senior
unsecured notes.
The proceeds will be used to fund Tenet's planned acquisition of
Vanguard Health
Systems (Vanguard). Tenet's ratings remain on Negative Watch.
Fitch placed
Tenet's ratings on Negative Watch in June following the
company's announcement
that it will acquire Vanguard. A full list of ratings follows at
the end of this
press release. The ratings apply to approximately $5.6 billion
of debt at June
30, 2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
--Tenet plans to acquire Vanguard in an all-cash deal for a
total consideration
of $4.7 billion, including the purchase of Vanguard's public
equity for $1.7
billion and the assumption of $3.0 billion of Vanguard's
outstanding debt.
Pending regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to
close during 4Q'13.
--The transaction will be entirely debt funded, contributing to
total
debt-to-EBITDA of above 5.5x for the combined entity at the end
of 2013.
Maintenance of the 'B' IDR will require an expectation of debt
declining to or
below 5.0x by the close of 2014.
--Although the targeted debt leverage is somewhat low relative
to the 'B' IDR,
the ratings are constrained by the combined company's weak free
cash flow (FCF)
and industry-lagging profitability, coupled with poor organic
operating trends
in the for-profit hospital industry.
--An expectation of lower leverage at the end of 2014 primarily
relies upon
organic EBITDA growth (as opposed to the realization of
synergies or debt
reduction). Potential growth drivers include the implementation
of the
Affordable Care Act (ACA) and the scheduled opening of
in-progress capital
expansion projects.
LAGGING FCF AND PROFITABILITY A RISK TO CONSOLIDATED CREDIT
PROFILE:
The Negative Watch primarily reflects risks inherent in the
companies' operating
profiles, the most important of which is strained FCF generation
and
industry-lagging profitability. On a stand-alone basis, both
companies are
highly leveraged (Tenet June 30, 2013 total debt-to-EBITDA of
4.6x and Vanguard
5.2x), and Fitch expects Vanguard to produce negative FCF (cash
from operations
less dividends and capital expenditures) in 2013-2014.
Given the combined company's somewhat limited financial
flexibility and the high
degree of operating leverage inherent in hospital companies
operating profiles,
the persistently weak growth in organic patient utilization in
the for-profit
hospital sector is a concern. The implementation of the
insurance expansion
elements of the ACA will likely provide a boost to hospital
industry volumes,
but will not ameliorate the slow rate of underlying utilization
growth.
It is worth noting, however, that Vanguard's negative FCF
profile is primarily
the result of capital investment in some of its recently
acquired markets. The
funding of these projects will support growth in EBITDA over the
longer term.
Most important, some recent projects at Detroit Medical Center
are scheduled to
open in early 2014, in time to coincide with the insurance
expansion elements of
the ACA.
Tenet's weak, though improving, FCF generation is a legacy of
the company's
industry-lagging profitability and relatively high interest
rates on its debt
obligations. Fitch notes that the company has recently been
successful in
refinancing some of its higher cost debt, which will contribute
to better FCF
generation. However, Tenet's recently more aggressive capital
deployment is a
risk to the credit profile. The company has become more
aggressive in returning
cash to shareholders and management has indicated that it will
not scale back
share repurchase activity after the Vanguard acquisition.
SOLID STRATEGIC RATIONALE SUPPORTED BY HEALTHCARE REFORM:
Fitch does view the Vanguard transaction as strategically
compelling for Tenet
because it will enhance the geographic scope of the company's
portfolio of care
delivery assets and add operational diversification through
Vanguard's health
plan operations. The strategic rationale for consolidation in
the healthcare
provider industry is encouraged by reforms favoring larger,
integrated systems
of care delivery, including the ACA.
Fitch believes the implementation of the insurance expansion
elements of the ACA
will be a positive catalyst for EBITDA growth for the hospital
industry in 2014,
primarily because of a reduction in uninsured patient volumes
and the associated
burden of bad-debt expense. However, modeling the ACA's effects
for a combined
Tenet/Vanguard is difficult because of uncertainties in the
assumptions of the
legislation's effects on the industry.
Toward the end of 2013 there will be better visibility into the
effects of the
insurance expansion component of the ACA in several areas that
will affect the
operation of the industry. The most important will include the
decision by state
governments on whether to participate in the Medicaid expansion
plan, rates
negotiated by hospital providers with respect to insurance
products to be
offered in the state-run health insurance exchanges, and rate of
participation
in the exchanges.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch during 4Q'13.
Maintenance of the 'B'
IDR will require an expectation of debt-to-EBITDA of below 5.0x
at the end of
2014. There could be a tolerance for higher leverage at the 'B'
IDR (up to 5.5x
total debt-to-EBITDA) assuming the expectation of improvement in
the FCF
profile.
An expectation of an improving FCF profile could be supported by
more clarity on
the key variables of the ACA that will influence the hospital
industry beginning
in 2014, as well as evidence of some stabilization of organic
operating trends
in the combined company's largest hospital markets.
A clear plan for achieving operating synergies would also be
supportive of the
ratings. There is operational risk inherent in the integration
of a company the
size of Vanguard. While Fitch sees the rationale for the $200
million in
operating synergies Tenet expects to achieve by the second year
post the
transaction, the company does not have a recent track record of
integrating
inpatient hospital acquisitions.
DEBT ISSUE RATINGS:
Fitch has the following ratings on Tenet:
--IDR 'B';
--Senior secured credit facility and senior secured notes
'BB/RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes 'B-/RR5'.
The Recovery Ratings (RRs) reflect Fitch's expectation that the
enterprise value
of Tenet will be maximized in a restructuring scenario (going
concern), rather
than a liquidation. At June 30, 2013, Fitch uses a 6.5x
distressed enterprise
value (EV) multiple and stresses LTM EBITDA by 35%, considering
post-restructuring estimates for interest and rent expense and
maintenance level
capital expenditure. Fitch includes Vanguard's LTM EBITDA in the
stressed pro
forma EBITDA calculation.
Based on these assumptions including the contribution of
Vanguard's EBITDA,
Fitch estimates Tenet's distressed EV in restructuring to be
approximately $7.6
billion. The 'BB/RR1' rating for the senior secured bank
facility and senior
secured notes reflects Fitch's expectations for 100% recovery
for these
creditors. The 'B-/RR5' rating on the unsecured notes reflects
Fitch's
expectations for recovery of 16% of outstanding principal.
Total debt of $5.6 billion at June 30, 2013 consisted primarily
of:
Senior unsecured notes:
--$60 million due 2014;
--$474 million due 2015;
--$300 million due 2020;
--$750 million due 2020;
--$430 million due 2031.
Senior secured notes:
--$1.041 billion due 2018;
--$500 million due 2020;
--$850 million due 2021
--$1.05 billion due 2021.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Megan Neuburger
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0501
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Robert Kirby, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3147
Committee Chairperson
Mark Oline
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2073
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'The Affordable Care Act and Healthcare Providers: Assessing
the Potential
Impact' (May 1, 2013);
--'Hospitals Credit Diagnosis' (June 27, 2013);
--'High-Yield Healthcare Checkup' (Jan. 30, 2013);
--'2013 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare' (Nov. 29, 2012);.
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug, 15, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
2013 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare -- Navigating a Dynamic Operating
and Regulatory
Environment
here
High-Yield Healthcare Checkup: Comprehensive Analysis of
High-Yield U.S.
Healthcare Companies
here
Hospitals Credit Diagnosis (Implications of the ACA Slowly
Taking Shape)
here
The Affordable Care Act and Healthcare Providers (Assessing the
Potential
Impact)
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.