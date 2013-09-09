(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB/RR1' rating to Tenet Healthcare Corporation's (Tenet) proposed $1.8 billion senior secured notes and a 'B-/RR5' rating to the proposed $2.8 billion senior unsecured notes. The proceeds will be used to fund Tenet's planned acquisition of Vanguard Health Systems (Vanguard). Tenet's ratings remain on Negative Watch. Fitch placed Tenet's ratings on Negative Watch in June following the company's announcement that it will acquire Vanguard. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this press release. The ratings apply to approximately $5.6 billion of debt at June 30, 2013. KEY RATING DRIVERS: --Tenet plans to acquire Vanguard in an all-cash deal for a total consideration of $4.7 billion, including the purchase of Vanguard's public equity for $1.7 billion and the assumption of $3.0 billion of Vanguard's outstanding debt. Pending regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close during 4Q'13. --The transaction will be entirely debt funded, contributing to total debt-to-EBITDA of above 5.5x for the combined entity at the end of 2013. Maintenance of the 'B' IDR will require an expectation of debt declining to or below 5.0x by the close of 2014. --Although the targeted debt leverage is somewhat low relative to the 'B' IDR, the ratings are constrained by the combined company's weak free cash flow (FCF) and industry-lagging profitability, coupled with poor organic operating trends in the for-profit hospital industry. --An expectation of lower leverage at the end of 2014 primarily relies upon organic EBITDA growth (as opposed to the realization of synergies or debt reduction). Potential growth drivers include the implementation of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and the scheduled opening of in-progress capital expansion projects. LAGGING FCF AND PROFITABILITY A RISK TO CONSOLIDATED CREDIT PROFILE: The Negative Watch primarily reflects risks inherent in the companies' operating profiles, the most important of which is strained FCF generation and industry-lagging profitability. On a stand-alone basis, both companies are highly leveraged (Tenet June 30, 2013 total debt-to-EBITDA of 4.6x and Vanguard 5.2x), and Fitch expects Vanguard to produce negative FCF (cash from operations less dividends and capital expenditures) in 2013-2014. Given the combined company's somewhat limited financial flexibility and the high degree of operating leverage inherent in hospital companies operating profiles, the persistently weak growth in organic patient utilization in the for-profit hospital sector is a concern. The implementation of the insurance expansion elements of the ACA will likely provide a boost to hospital industry volumes, but will not ameliorate the slow rate of underlying utilization growth. It is worth noting, however, that Vanguard's negative FCF profile is primarily the result of capital investment in some of its recently acquired markets. The funding of these projects will support growth in EBITDA over the longer term. Most important, some recent projects at Detroit Medical Center are scheduled to open in early 2014, in time to coincide with the insurance expansion elements of the ACA. Tenet's weak, though improving, FCF generation is a legacy of the company's industry-lagging profitability and relatively high interest rates on its debt obligations. Fitch notes that the company has recently been successful in refinancing some of its higher cost debt, which will contribute to better FCF generation. However, Tenet's recently more aggressive capital deployment is a risk to the credit profile. The company has become more aggressive in returning cash to shareholders and management has indicated that it will not scale back share repurchase activity after the Vanguard acquisition. SOLID STRATEGIC RATIONALE SUPPORTED BY HEALTHCARE REFORM: Fitch does view the Vanguard transaction as strategically compelling for Tenet because it will enhance the geographic scope of the company's portfolio of care delivery assets and add operational diversification through Vanguard's health plan operations. The strategic rationale for consolidation in the healthcare provider industry is encouraged by reforms favoring larger, integrated systems of care delivery, including the ACA. Fitch believes the implementation of the insurance expansion elements of the ACA will be a positive catalyst for EBITDA growth for the hospital industry in 2014, primarily because of a reduction in uninsured patient volumes and the associated burden of bad-debt expense. However, modeling the ACA's effects for a combined Tenet/Vanguard is difficult because of uncertainties in the assumptions of the legislation's effects on the industry. Toward the end of 2013 there will be better visibility into the effects of the insurance expansion component of the ACA in several areas that will affect the operation of the industry. The most important will include the decision by state governments on whether to participate in the Medicaid expansion plan, rates negotiated by hospital providers with respect to insurance products to be offered in the state-run health insurance exchanges, and rate of participation in the exchanges. RATING SENSITIVITIES: Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch during 4Q'13. Maintenance of the 'B' IDR will require an expectation of debt-to-EBITDA of below 5.0x at the end of 2014. There could be a tolerance for higher leverage at the 'B' IDR (up to 5.5x total debt-to-EBITDA) assuming the expectation of improvement in the FCF profile. An expectation of an improving FCF profile could be supported by more clarity on the key variables of the ACA that will influence the hospital industry beginning in 2014, as well as evidence of some stabilization of organic operating trends in the combined company's largest hospital markets. A clear plan for achieving operating synergies would also be supportive of the ratings. There is operational risk inherent in the integration of a company the size of Vanguard. While Fitch sees the rationale for the $200 million in operating synergies Tenet expects to achieve by the second year post the transaction, the company does not have a recent track record of integrating inpatient hospital acquisitions. DEBT ISSUE RATINGS: Fitch has the following ratings on Tenet: --IDR 'B'; --Senior secured credit facility and senior secured notes 'BB/RR1'; --Senior unsecured notes 'B-/RR5'. The Recovery Ratings (RRs) reflect Fitch's expectation that the enterprise value of Tenet will be maximized in a restructuring scenario (going concern), rather than a liquidation. At June 30, 2013, Fitch uses a 6.5x distressed enterprise value (EV) multiple and stresses LTM EBITDA by 35%, considering post-restructuring estimates for interest and rent expense and maintenance level capital expenditure. Fitch includes Vanguard's LTM EBITDA in the stressed pro forma EBITDA calculation. Based on these assumptions including the contribution of Vanguard's EBITDA, Fitch estimates Tenet's distressed EV in restructuring to be approximately $7.6 billion. The 'BB/RR1' rating for the senior secured bank facility and senior secured notes reflects Fitch's expectations for 100% recovery for these creditors. The 'B-/RR5' rating on the unsecured notes reflects Fitch's expectations for recovery of 16% of outstanding principal. Total debt of $5.6 billion at June 30, 2013 consisted primarily of: Senior unsecured notes: --$60 million due 2014; --$474 million due 2015; --$300 million due 2020; --$750 million due 2020; --$430 million due 2031. Senior secured notes: --$1.041 billion due 2018; --$500 million due 2020; --$850 million due 2021 --$1.05 billion due 2021. Contact: Primary Analyst Megan Neuburger Senior Director +1-212-908-0501 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Robert Kirby, CFA Director +1-312-368-3147 Committee Chairperson Mark Oline Managing Director +1-312-368-2073 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. 