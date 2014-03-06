(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'B-/RR5'
rating to Tenet
Healthcare Corp.'s (Tenet) $600 million 5% senior unsecured
notes due 2019.
Proceeds will be used to refinance outstanding debt and for
general corporate
purposes. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings
follows at the
end of this press release. The ratings apply to approximately
$10.9 billion of
debt as of Dec. 31, 2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
--During fourth-quarter 2013 Tenet acquired Vanguard Health
Systems (VHS), a
competing for-profit hospital operator, in an all-cash
transaction valued at
$4.3 billion. The acquisition was entirely debt funded,
resulting in pro forma
leverage of 5.7x.
--Fitch views the purchase of Vanguard as strategically sound,
because it will
enhance the geographic scope of Tenet's portfolio of acute-care
hospitals and
add operational diversification through VHS' health plan
business. The strategic
rationale for consolidation in the hospital industry is
encouraged by reforms
favoring larger, integrated systems of care delivery, including
the Affordable
Care Act (ACA).
--The most important risks to Tenet's credit profile are the
company's strained
free cash flow (FCF) and industry lagging profitability. VHS has
several large
ongoing capital expansion projects, the funding of which will
further pressure
cash flows in 2014-2015.
--Given Tenet's somewhat limited financial flexibility and the
high degree of
operating leverage inherent in the business model of a hospital
company,
persistently weak growth in organic patient utilization in the
for-profit
hospital sector is a concern.
VHS Acquisition Strategically Sound But Stresses Balance Sheet:
Tenet's fourth-quarter 2013 acquisition of VHS was entirely debt
financed. The
company issued $1.8 billion of secured notes and $2.8 billion of
unsecured
notes. This nearly exhausted its capacity for additional debt
secured on a pari
passu basis to the existing secured notes per the terms of the
notes indentures.
It also resulted in pro forma leverage of 5.7x and interest
coverage of 2.6x.
On a stand-alone basis, the financial profiles of both Tenet and
VHS were fairly
weak relative compared to the industry peer group. Both
companies had high
leverage, generated weakly positive or negative FCF, and had
industry-lagging
EBITDA margins. Weak profitability was partly a business mix
issue; Tenet's
outpatient operations were historically lacking, and VHS's
health plans pulled
down overall profitability. In addition to weak profitability,
cash generation
was strained by high-cost debt and aggressive capital spending.
Fitch thinks the additional scale and broader geographic
footprint resulting
from the acquisition will aid the recent progress that both
companies were
making in addressing headwinds to their financial profiles.
Synergies are a
time-proven component of return on investment in hospital
acquisitions, and the
strategic rationale for consolidation in the industry is further
encouraged by
reforms favoring larger, integrated systems of care delivery,
including the
Affordable Care Act (ACA).
Despite the apparent benefits, Fitch believes the integration of
VHS presents
some risk to Tenet's credit profile. The company is forecasting
that it will
achieve $50 million to $100 million of EBITDA growth due to
realization of cost
synergies in 2014. Fitch believes this is a reasonable number
based on the size
of the business and the relatively lower operating margins of
VHS. However,
Tenet does not have a track record of successfully integrating
hospital
acquisitions; most of the company's recent purchases have been
of small
outpatient assets.
Operating Trend in-line with Broader Industry:
Tenet's 2013 same-hospital operating results showed the
headwinds to patient
volume exhibited across the industry, with inpatient admissions
down 2.3%. Weak
organic growth is expected to continue in 2014; Tenet's public
guidance for the
year includes -2% to flat growth in admissions. Despite this
challenging
operating environment, Fitch thinks Tenet's business profile
includes several
opportunities to boost profitability and generate sustainable
growth in EBITDA.
The most important near-term drivers of improvement in the
operating profile
include Tenet's recent investment in building its outpatient
capacity, the
anticipated completion of some of the large capital projects in
VHS's
construction schedule during 2014, and growth of Tenet's Conifer
Health
Solutions business. All of these initiatives should contribute
to sustainable
growth in EBITDA and higher operating margins.
Weak FCF Profile:
Tenet's liquidity profile is adequate aside from its
persistently negative FCF
(equals cash from operations less capital expenditures and
dividends). At Dec.
31, 2013, liquidity was provided by $113 million of cash on hand
and $406
million of availability on the $1 billion capacity bank
revolver. Near- term
debt maturities include $474 million 9.25% unsecured notes
maturing in February
2015. There is a springing maturity of the credit facility to
fourth-quarter
2014 unless the company refinances $237 million of the unsecured
notes maturing
in 2015. Tenet's limited financial flexibility, most
particularly its negative
FCF profile, has been the major issue constraining the company's
ratings over
the past several years. The rate of cash burn had been
incrementally improving
due to improving operating margins and the refinancing of
high-cost debt, but
progress reversed somewhat in 2013 when Tenet produced FCF of
negative $102
million. Negative FCF was partly the result of the VHS
acquisition, which
contributed to higher cash outflows for acquisition-related
expenses, capital
expenditures and interest expense in fourth-quarter 2013.
Fitch expects Tenet to generate positive but thin FCF in 2014,
with an FCF
margin below 1%. VHS is committed to capital investments in some
of its recently
acquired markets. However, the funding of these projects will
support growth in
EBITDA over the longer term. Some of the in-progress projects,
including a heart
hospital in Detroit, MI and a general acute care hospital in New
Braunfels, TX
are scheduled to open in 2014. Fitch projects annual run rate
capital
expenditures of about $900 million in 2014 through early 2015 to
support this
schedule of projects before the level of spending moderates
starting in
mid-2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Maintenance of the 'B' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) will require
an expectation
of debt to EBITDA dropping to near 5.0x by mid-2015. There could
be a tolerance
for higher leverage at the 'B' IDR (up to 5.5x) assuming there
is improvement in
the FCF forecast supported by stabilization of organic operating
trends in
Tenet's largest hospital markets and the on-time and on-budget
completion of
Vanguard's schedule of capital projects.
The Stable Rating Outlook reflects Fitch's belief that the 5.0x
leverage target
is achievable, based mostly on EBITDA expansion driven by
organic growth in the
business, as opposed to the realization of synergies or the
application of cash
to debt reduction. Given Tenet's strained FCF, opportunities to
pay down debt
are limited. If the company chooses to fund share repurchases
with debt and
delay deleveraging, it could result in a downgrade of the
ratings. A positive
rating action is unlikely over the next two to three years.
DEBT ISSUE RATINGS:
Fitch currently rates Tenet as follows:
--IDR 'B';
--Senior secured credit facility and senior secured notes
'BB/RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes 'B-/RR5'.
The Recovery Ratings are based on a financial distress scenario
which assumes
that value for Tenet's creditors will be maximized as a going
concern (rather
than a liquidation scenario). Fitch estimates a post-default
EBITDA for Tenet of
$1.1 billion, which is a 40% haircut to pro forma EBITDA of $1.8
billion
considering the contribution of VHS. Fitch's post-default cash
flow estimate for
companies in the hospital sector considers the structure of the
industry,
including relatively stable and non-cyclical cash flows, a high
level of
exposure to cuts in government payor reimbursement that makes up
30-40% of
revenues, offset by the consideration that hospital care is a
critical public
service.
Fitch then applies a 7.0x multiple to post-default EBITDA,
resulting in a
post-default enterprise value (EV) of $7.6 billion for Tenet.
The multiple is
based on observation of both recent transactions/takeout and
public market
multiples in the healthcare industry. Fitch significantly
haircuts the
transaction/takeout multiple assigned to healthcare providers
since transactions
in this part of the healthcare industry tend to command lower
multiples. The
7.0x multiple also considers recent trends in the public equity
market multiples
for healthcare providers.
Fitch applies a waterfall analysis to the post-default EV based
on the relative
claims of the debt in the capital structure. Administrative
claims are assumed
to consume 10% of post-default EV. Fitch assumes that Tenet
would draw $500
million or 50% of the available capacity on the $1 billion
revolver in a
bankruptcy scenario, and includes that amount in the claims
waterfall. The
revolver is collateralized by patient accounts receivable, and
Fitch assumes a
reduction in the borrowing base in a distressed scenario,
limiting the amount
Tenet can draw on the facility.
The 'BB/RR1' rating for Tenet's secured debt, which includes the
bank credit
facility and the senior secured notes, reflects Fitch's
expectation of 100%
recovery under a bankruptcy scenario. The 'B-/RR5' rating on the
unsecured notes
reflects Fitch's expectations of recovery of 21% of outstanding
principal. The
bank facility is assumed to be fully recovered before the
secured notes. The
bank facility is secured by a first-priority lien on the patient
accounts
receivable of all of the borrower's wholly owned hospital
subsidiaries, while
the secured notes are secured by the capital stock of the
operating
subsidiaries, making the notes structurally subordinate to the
bank facility
with respect to the accounts receivable collateral.
Total debt of $10.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2013 consists primarily
of:
Senior unsecured notes:
--$60 million due 2014;
--$474 million due 2015;
--$300 million due 2020;
--$750 million due 2020;
--$2.8 billion due 2022;
--$430 million due 2031.
Senior secured notes:
--$1.041 billion due 2018;
--$1.8 billion due 2020;
--$500 million due 2020;
--$850 million due 2021
--$1.05 billion due 2021.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Megan Neuburger
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0501
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jacob Bostwick
Director
+1-312-368-3169
Committee Chairperson
Sean Sexton
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3130
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
