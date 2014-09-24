(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'B-/RR5' rating to
Tenet Healthcare Corp.'s (Tenet) $500 million senior unsecured
notes due 2019.
Proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt, fund recent
acquisitions and
for general corporate purposes. Fitch has also affirmed Tenet's
existing
ratings, including the 'B' Issuer Default Rating (IDR). The
Rating Outlook is
Stable.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press
release. The
ratings apply to approximately $11.6 billion of debt as of June
30, 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--The Q4'13 acquisition of Vanguard Health Systems (VHS) left
Tenet with one of
the most highly leveraged balance sheets in the for-profit
hospital industry.
The all-cash transaction added approximately $4.3 billion of
debt to the balance
sheet. Fitch projects total-debt-to-EBITDA of 5.8x at the end of
2014, about a
full turn of EBITDA above the 4.7x level prior to the
acquisition.
--Opportunities to reduce leverage through debt repayment are
limited since
Tenet generates negative FCF. Persistently negative FCF is
partly the result of
the company's industry lagging profitability; operating EBITDA
margins had been
exhibiting an improving trend, but the integration of the lower
margin VHS
business set back progress in this area.
--Fitch viewed the purchase of VHS as strategically sound. It
enhanced the
geographic scope of Tenet's portfolio of acute-care hospitals
and added
operational diversification through VHS' health plan business.
The strategic
rationale for consolidation in the hospital industry is
encouraged by reforms
favoring larger, integrated systems of care delivery, including
the Affordable
Care Act (ACA).
--Hospital industry management teams are contending with a very
dynamic
operating environment due to the implementation of the ACA, the
evolution of
payment schemes, and other regulatory reforms influencing
organic operating
trends. On top of these issues, Tenet's business profile
currently involves the
integration VHS, which was the first major acquisition made by
the company in
recent history, as well as managing a large schedule of in
progress and recently
completed capital expansion projects.
--The most important near-term drivers of improvement in the
operating profile
include Tenet's recent investment in building its outpatient
services capacity,
the completion of some of the large capital projects during
2014, and growth of
the Conifer Health Solutions business. All of these initiatives
should
contribute to sustainable growth in EBITDA and higher operating
margins, but
each involves some execution risk.
VHS Acquisition Strategically Sound But Stresses Balance Sheet
Tenet's fourth-quarter 2013 acquisition of VHS was entirely debt
financed,
resulting in pro forma leverage of 5.8x and interest coverage of
2.5x. Funding
for the transaction, as well as share repurchases during 2013,
added $4.6
billion of debt to the capital structure, including $1.8 billion
of secured
notes and $2.8 billion of unsecured notes.
On a stand-alone basis, the financial profiles of both Tenet and
VHS were fairly
weak relative to the industry peer group. Both companies had
high leverage,
generated weakly positive or negative FCF, and had
industry-lagging EBITDA
margins. Weak profitability was partly a business mix issue;
Tenet's outpatient
operations were historically lacking, and VHS's health plans
pulled down overall
profitability. In addition to weak profitability, cash
generation was strained
by high-cost debt and aggressive capital spending.
Fitch thinks the additional scale and broader geographic
footprint resulting
from the acquisition will aid the recent progress that both
companies were
making in addressing headwinds to their financial profiles.
Synergies are a
time-proven component of return on investment in hospital
acquisitions, and the
strategic rationale for consolidation in the industry is further
encouraged by
reforms favoring larger, integrated systems of care delivery,
including the
Affordable Care Act (ACA).
Tenet expects to achieve $60 million to $110 million of EBITDA
growth due to
realization of cost synergies in 2014, and $100-$200 million of
benefit over the
entire integration process. Fitch believes this is a reasonable
number based on
the size of the business and the relatively lower operating
margins of VHS.
According to Tenet's management, the primary source of synergies
stems from
VHS's decentralized cost management and payor contracting
practices, which
limited the company's financial benefits of scale.
Despite the reasonable basis supporting the expectation of
synergies, Fitch
notes that Tenet does not have a track record of successfully
integrating
hospital acquisitions; most of the company's recent purchases
have been of small
outpatient assets. Tenet is now nine months into the integration
process, and it
appears to be proceeding smoothly, with no major surprises or
hiccups. On the
company's Q2'14 earnings calls, management increased the 2014
synergy target by
$10 million. The company has achieved an important milestone in
the process,
completing contract negotiations with most of the major national
health
insurance carriers, including Aetna, Cigna, UnitedHealth and
Humana, to include
the VHS hospitals.
Hospital Industry Operating Trend Improving
The for-profit hospital industry has been experiencing weak
organic growth in
patient volumes, particularly of inpatient admissions, since the
trough of the
2007-2009 recession. A high unemployment rate and growth in the
consumer share
of healthcare spending led to the deferral of elective medical
procedures and
higher volumes of Medicaid and uninsured patients (which are
less profitable
than those with commercial health insurance). Acute care
hospitals have also
been contending with heightened payor scrutiny of relatively
expensive hospital
admissions as technological advancements enable the shift of
increasingly
complex medical procedures to outpatient settings.
During this period, Tenet's organic operating trends have mostly
mirrored the
broader industry. Like other operators with an urban and
suburban market focus,
Tenet has fared somewhat better than rural market operators in
this challenging
environment, although the group has not been entirely resilient
to headwinds to
organic growth. Facing a stiff comparison to a strong result in
2012 and weak
growth in lower acuity service lines, Tenet's organic patient
volume growth in
2013 was softer than in recent periods, with same hospital
adjusted admissions
dropping 1.1%. This weak volume metric somewhat underperformed
the peer group;
same hospital adjusted admissions across the Fitch-rated group
of for-profit
hospital providers dropped 0.7% on average in 2013.
Operating trends were similarly weak in Q1'14, then improved
drastically in
Q2'14, with most companies reporting better organic volume
growth, an improved
payor mix with lower volumes of insured patients, and a higher
acuity case mix,
which is supportive of pricing growth and profitability. Tenet
reported organic
volume growth of 4.7% and 4% on a pro forma basis if VHS had
been owned in both
periods. This is the company's best performance on volumes in
recent history and
well out performed the industry despite the generally strong
performance across
the peer group.
Drivers of the improved trend include economic improvement in
most geographies,
the effects of the insurance expansion elements of the ACA, as
well as an
ongoing skew toward a more acute (sicker) patient population.
Fitch thinks that
management initiatives to create growth in more profitable
areas, including
targeted expansion in outpatient services and more acute service
lines, were
also a factor. While these results are encouraging, it is
difficult to determine
if the improved trend will be sustainable since the secular
headwinds to growth
mentioned above remain intact, including general pressure on
payment rates and
actions by patients and payors to limit relatively expensive
hospital care in
less acute situations.
Weak FCF Profile
Tenet's liquidity profile is adequate aside from persistently
negative FCF
(equals cash from operations less capital expenditures and
dividends). At June
30, 2014, liquidity was provided by $406 million of cash on hand
and $994
million of availability on the $1 billion capacity bank
revolver. Following the
redemption of the $474 million 9.25% unsecured notes maturing in
February 2015
with proceeds of a 5% notes issuance in July 2014, near-term
debt maturities are
minimal. Redemption of the 2015 notes also eliminates the
potential for the
springing maturity of the credit facility to fourth-quarter
2014.
Tenet's limited financial flexibility, most particularly its
negative FCF
profile, has been the major issue constraining the company's
ratings over the
past several years. The rate of cash burn had been incrementally
improving due
to expanding operating margins and the refinancing of high-cost
debt, but
progress reversed somewhat in 2013. In the LTM ended June 30,
2014, Tenet
produced FCF of negative $250 million. Negative FCF was partly
the result of the
VHS acquisition, which contributed to higher cash outflows for
acquisition-related expenses, capital expenditures and interest
expense
beginning in fourth-quarter 2013, as well as delay in the
receipt of certain
supplemental Medicaid payments.
Fitch expects Tenet's cash generation to improve in the second
half of the year
and for the company to generate positive but thin FCF in 2014,
with a FCF margin
below 1%. The refinancing of certain high cost debt will help
cash generation in
the second half, and the company expects to receive the delayed
Medicaid payment
in Q4'14. A high level of capital expenditures, as well as
spending required to
ramp up some newly opened capital projects, will continue to be
a headwind.
VHS is committed to capital investments in some of its recently
acquired
markets. However, the funding of these projects will support
growth in EBITDA
over the longer term. Some of the in-progress projects,
including a heart
hospital in Detroit, MI and a general acute care hospital in New
Braunfels, TX,
opened earlier in 2014. Fitch projects annual run rate capital
expenditures of
about $1 billion in 2014 through early 2015 to support this
schedule of projects
before the level of spending moderates starting in mid-2015.
Prior to the acquisition of VHS, Tenet had been showing decent
improvement in
profitability, which had historically lagged the industry
because of operational
issues dating from the past decade. From 2008 to the LTM ended
Sept. 30, 2013,
Tenet's operating EBITDA margin expanded about 450 bps to 13.3%
from 8.8%. The
integration of VHS did result in an immediate drop in margins
since the
operating EBITDA margin of that company prior to the acquisition
was around 10%,
with both the health plan business and the acute care operations
posting
industry-lagging margins. In addition, Tenet is facing secular
threats to
profitability like the rest of the hospital industry,
manifesting in weak
organic growth in patient volumes and pressure on Medicare and
Medicaid payment
rates.
Despite the challenging operating environment and set back
related to the VHS
integration, Fitch thinks Tenet's business profile includes
several
opportunities to boost profitability and generate sustainable
growth in EBITDA.
One area in which the company has already made significant
progress is expanding
its outpatient business. Starting in 2010, Tenet invested
significantly in this
area through both de novo construction of outpatient facilities
and
acquisitions. During 2013, Tenet's results were significantly
helped by stronger
performance in the outpatient portfolio, with outpatient visits
up 2.9% and
outpatient revenue per visit up 3.3%. The company attributes $72
million of 2013
EBITDA to investments in outpatient capacity of $264 million
since 2010.
Outpatient services made up about 35% of revenue in 2013, up
from about 30% in
2008. This progress demonstrates that Tenet is closing the gap
in this
area relative to its industry peers; in comparison, HCA
generates about 40% of
revenue from outpatient services.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Maintenance of the 'B' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) will require
an expectation
of total debt to EBITDA dropping to below 5.5x during 2015.
Tolerance for
normalized leverage of up to 5.5x at the 'B' IDR assumes
improvement in cash
generation, with FCF margins expanding to 1.0-1.5% in 2015-2016.
Tenet's
operating profile is improving and includes several potential
drivers for better
cash generation, including the stabilization of organic
operating trends in the
company's largest hospital markets, growth in the higher margin
outpatient
services and Conifer Health Solution business, the realization
of financial
synergies through the integration of VHS, and the successful
ramp up of several
recently opened and in-progress capital expansion projects.
The Stable Rating Outlook reflects Fitch's belief that the 5.5x
leverage target
is achievable through EBITDA expansion driven by organic growth
in the business,
as opposed to the application of cash to debt reduction. Given
Tenet's strained
FCF, opportunities to pay down debt are limited. If the company
chooses to fund
share repurchases or additional acquisition opportunities with
debt and delay
deleveraging, it could result in a downgrade of the ratings.
A positive rating action is unlikely over the next one-to-two
years given
Tenet's constrained FCF and weak margins. Furthermore, the 'B'
IDR incorporates
the expectation for generally improving operations in the
hospital industry due
to the ACA and economic improvement in the near term.
DEBT ISSUE RATINGS
Fitch has affirmed Tenet's ratings as follows:
--IDR at 'B';
--Senior secured credit facility and senior secured notes at
'BB/RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'B-/RR5'.
The Recovery Ratings are based on a financial distress scenario
which assumes
that value for Tenet's creditors will be maximized as a going
concern (rather
than a liquidation scenario). Fitch estimates a post-default
EBITDA for Tenet of
$1.15 billion, which is a 40% haircut to Fitch's forecasted
EBITDA 2014 of $1.9
billion considering the contribution of VHS. Fitch's
post-default cash flow
estimate for companies in the hospital sector considers the
structure of the
industry, including relatively stable and non-cyclical cash
flows, a high level
of exposure to cuts in government payor reimbursement that makes
up 30-40% of
revenues, offset by the consideration that hospital care is a
critical public
service.
Fitch then applies a 7.0x multiple to post-default EBITDA,
resulting in a
post-default enterprise value (EV) of $7.7 billion for Tenet.
The multiple is
based on observation of both recent transactions/takeout and
public market
multiples in the healthcare industry. Fitch significantly
haircuts the
transaction/takeout multiple assigned to healthcare providers
since transactions
in this part of the healthcare industry tend to command lower
multiples. The
7.0x multiple also considers recent trends in the public equity
market multiples
for healthcare providers.
Fitch applies a waterfall analysis to the post-default EV based
on the relative
claims of the debt in the capital structure. Administrative
claims are assumed
to consume 10% of post-default EV. Fitch assumes that Tenet
would draw $500
million or 50% of the available capacity on the $1 billion
revolver in a
bankruptcy scenario, and includes that amount in the claims
waterfall. The
revolver is collateralized by patient accounts receivable, and
Fitch assumes a
reduction in the borrowing base in a distressed scenario,
limiting the amount
Tenet can draw on the facility.
The 'BB/RR1' rating for Tenet's secured debt, which includes the
bank credit
facility and the senior secured notes, reflects Fitch's
expectation of 100%
recovery under a bankruptcy scenario. The 'B-/RR5' rating on the
unsecured notes
reflects Fitch's expectations of recovery of 23% of outstanding
principal, under
the conservative assumption that none of the $500 million in
notes proceeds are
used to refinance outstanding debt.
The bank facility is assumed to be fully recovered before the
secured notes. The
bank facility is secured by a first priority lien on the patient
accounts
receivable of all of the borrower's wholly owned hospital
subsidiaries, while
the secured notes are secured by the capital stock of the
operating
subsidiaries, making the notes structurally subordinate to the
bank facility
with respect to the accounts receivable collateral.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Hospitals Credit Diagnosis' (June 30, 2014);
--'High-Yield Healthcare Checkup' (April 4, 2014);
--'2014 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare' (Nov. 25, 2013);
--'For Profit Hospital Insights: Fitch's Annual Review of Bad
Debt Accounting
Policies and Practices' (Oct. 24, 2013);
--'Margin Preservation Strategies: Different Angles (U.S.
Hospitals and Health
Insurers)' (Oct. 1, 2013);
--'The Affordable Care Act and Healthcare Providers: Assessing
the Potential
Impact' (May 1, 2013);
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014).
