(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, July 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has assigned Thailand-based retailer CP ALL Public Company Limited's (CP ALL) secured bonds an 'A+(tha)' National Long-Term Rating. The bonds, which will total up to THB40bn, will be issued in eight tranches due in 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2024. The bonds will be secured by shares of Siam Makro Public Company Limited (Makro) held by CP ALL. The proceeds from the bonds will be used to refinance some of CP All's existing bank loans. The secured bonds are rated at the same level as CP ALL's National Long-Term Rating as the bonds are secured on a similar basis as CP ALL's existing secured loans and secured bonds, which represent more than 90% of CP ALL's total debt. KEY RATING DRIVERS Dominant Market Position: CP ALL is the largest operator of convenience stores in Thailand, with more than 7,800 stores nationwide. It commands a market share of approximately 60% of stores, far above the second-largest operator. CP ALL is very likely to maintain its dominant position in the competitive industry. It is supported by its larger network and coverage, and has well-established supporting functions - such as logistics, supply and maintenance, and staff training and development. Strong Retail Brand: CP ALL operates 7-Eleven stores, a leading international convenience store brand. The company was granted an area licence agreement for Thailand from 7-Eleven, Inc., USA, and the first store opened in 1989. Thailand is now the second-largest international licensee of 7-Eleven, Inc., after Japan. Diversifying into Wholesale: The acquisition of Makro - the market leader in modern food wholesaling stores in Thailand - was CP ALL's first foray into the wholesaling business. This transaction will increase and broaden the company's customer base to create Thailand's largest company in the food retail sector. Defensive, but Strong Growth: CP ALL benefits from the "defensive" cash flow nature of the sector, where products are essential to everyday life, with low revenue and margin volatility, while its growth potential is underpinned by Thailand's immature market for modern food retail. We expect revenue to sharply increase in 2014, partly due to full-year consolidation of Makro's earnings. CP ALL's strong growth is likely to continue over the medium term, driven by new store openings and like-for-like (LFL) sales growth, although LFL sales growth is likely to slow in 2014. Weak Credit Metrics: Given CP ALL's expected strong free cash flow generation, its high financial leverage is likely to improve over the next four to five years. Makro's more aggressive expansion plan may result in negative free cash flow (FCF) for Makro itself and CP ALL on a consolidated basis in 2014. However, this should only slightly delay Fitch's previous deleveraging expectations. Fitch expects funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage to reduce to 5.0x-5.5x by 2015 and to below 3.5x by 2017 from 8.5x in 2013. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - A slower-than-projected deleveraging with FFO-adjusted net leverage remaining significantly above 5.0x in 2015 and above 3.5x in 2017 - A deterioration in EBITDAR margin to below 8.5% on a sustained basis (2013: 10.1%) - Negative free cash flow generation for two consecutive years Positive rating action over the next 12-24 months is unlikely due to the company's high financial leverage. Contacts: Primary Analyst Somruedee Chaiworarat Director +66 2108 0160 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Secondary Analyst Lertchai Kochareonrattanakul Senior Director +66 2108 0158 Committee Chairperson Steve Durose Senior Director +612 8256 0307 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014, and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.