July 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has assigned Thailand-based property investment company WHA
Corporation Public Company Limited (WHA) a National Long-Term rating of 'A-(tha)' and a
National Short-Term rating of 'F2(tha)'. The Outlook is Stable.
Key Rating Drivers
Increasing debt burden: Due to its aggressive investment plan over the next two
to three years, Fitch expects WHA's net debt level to increase to more than
THB6bn by 2014, from less than THB3bn at end-March 2013. Nonetheless, expected
stronger recurring income and its capability to sell its investment properties
to property funds should boost its EBITDA and reduce its financial leverage to
3.5x-4.5x over the medium term, from 7.3x at end-March 2013.
Rising recurring income: Fitch expects rental and service income, mainly from
warehouse leases, to increase significantly to above THB1bn by 2015 from about
THB360m in 2012. The contribution from recurring income is likely to be 35%-45%
of WHA's total EBITDA in 2014-2015 from less than 20% in 2013. WHA's short
construction period of five to 10 months and high take-up rate from strong
demand should enable it to increase recurring income as a share of total
revenue, despite continued sales of more mature investment properties to
property funds and/or real estate investment trust (REIT) in 2013-2014.
Leading niche position: WHA is a market leader in development of premium
built-to-suit warehouses for lease. Given the prime location and unique quality
of WHA's warehouses, occupancy has been at 100% for the past five years.
Competition is limited with only few large players with different product
offerings i.e. smaller and standard ready-built warehouses. These factors should
enable the company to maintain revenue growth and strong margins in warehouse
leasing over the medium term.
Pre-leased strategy: The involvement of potential tenants from the beginning of
the project development under WHA's built-to-suit concept not only secures the
projects' occupancy by pre-leased contracts before the investment, but also
creates strong business alliance with tenants for their future development. This
increases the potential for repeat business from existing customers as well as
for a strong referral to new customers.
Strong tenant base: WHA's cash flow is partly underpinned by its strong tenant
base. WHA's tenants mainly consist of large multinational companies, with
long-term lease contracts. More than 50% of leasable area is occupied by tenants
in the consumer and healthcare industry which is low in cyclicality.
Rating Sensitivities
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Failure to achieve significant de-leveraging by end-2013, with funds flow from
operations (FFO) adjusted leverage at above 4.5x on a sustained basis
- Failure to increase rental and service income to above THB1bn by 2015
- Change in the company's business strategy towards a pre-built approach from
the existing pre-lease
Positive rating action over the next 12-24 months is unlikely, given the
company's expansion plan.