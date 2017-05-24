(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A'
rating to The Home
Depot, Inc.'s (Home Depot) proposed issuance of senior unsecured
notes, which
Fitch expects could be for up to $2 billion. The proceeds from
the issue will be
used for general corporate purposes, including share
repurchases. A full list of
ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects Home Depot's strong track record of
comparable store sales
(comps) growth, margin expansion and cash flow generation. Fitch
expects the
company will maintain leverage (adjusted debt/EBITDAR) in line
with its publicly
stated target of 2x over the forecast horizon.
With $95 billion in 2016 sales, Home Depot holds the leading
position in the
U.S. home improvement industry, which is in the midst of a
recovery from the
prior housing recession. Fitch's rating anticipates a continued
recovery as well
as a benign competitive environment. However, should the housing
recovery stall,
Fitch believes Home Depot has the willingness and ability to use
its cash flow
generation to maintain its leverage commitments.
Solid Track Record
Home Depot has grown comps and EBITDA margin every year since
2010, with 5%
average annual comps and EBITDA improvement of over 600bps from
2009 to 16.6% in
2016. Operating momentum has been supported by improvement in
home improvement
industry fundamentals, especially in regard to repair and
maintenance projects.
Home improvement retailers have further benefited from benign
industry
square-footage growth (including very modest unit expansion from
Home Depot and
chief competitor Lowes) and competitive resilience to the
discount and online
channels.
Success in the home improvement industry requires significant
investments in
inventory breadth and customer service, and discounters
generally focus on
categories with narrow assortment needs and limited customer
service. Online
competition, meanwhile, has been limited due to short purchase
windows and the
bulky/heavy nature of home improvement inventory (we note that
nearly half of
Home Depot's existing online sales involve in-store merchandise
pickup).
Continued Growth Expected
Fitch anticipates continued sales and EBITDA growth over the
forecast horizon,
predicated on a continued U.S. housing market recovery and Home
Depot's focus on
its strategic pillars of customer service; product leadership;
capital
allocation; and interconnected retail. The company's growth
initiatives are
designed to leverage Home Depot's existing scale to broaden its
customer base
and share of wallet. For example, the 2015 acquisition of
Interline Brands gives
Home Depot access to the underpenetrated residential facility
maintenance and
repair market. Meanwhile, Home Depot is using its online
infrastructure to
expand product assortment and offer customers increased product
knowledge, while
promoting its in-store pickup capability.
Fitch believes successful execution of its initiatives, coupled
with industry
tailwinds, will allow Home Depot to generate 2%-4% annual comps
and revenue
growth over time. EBITDA margins are expected to remain around
17%, though Home
Depot could leverage fixed expenses at the high end of its comps
range. Modest
annual EBITDA growth is projected to yield annual free cash flow
(FCF) of $4
billion-$4.5 billion after dividends of $4.5 billion-$5 billion.
Disciplined Capital Allocation
Home Depot's scale and stable growth have allowed it to
comfortably manage to
its adjusted leverage target of 2.0x for several years (1.9x at
year-end 2016).
To the extent EBITDA continues to grow over the next two to
three years, Fitch
expects Home Depot to issue debt to maintain leverage within its
target. Excess
cash flow, including proceeds from debt issuance, is expected to
be used to
support the company's dividend and share repurchase program.
Given Home Depot's
leverage commitment, Fitch believes management could pull back
on share
repurchase to maintain or reduce debt levels should economic or
operating
headwinds limit EBITDA growth.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch expects Home Depot to produce comps in the 3%-4% range
over the next two
years, supported by a continued recovery in the housing market
and the company's
strategic investments;
--EBITDA margin is expected to remain close to 17%, yielding
approximately 3%-4%
EBITDA growth;
--Fitch expects $4 billion-$4.5 billion of annual FCF after
dividends going
forward;
--Fitch expects FCF and some incremental borrowings to be
directed to share
repurchases as the company manages to its adjusted leverage
target of 2x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Weaker operating trends or a move by management to more
shareholder-friendly
policies that cause adjusted leverage to increase to the low 2x
range on a
sustained basis could lead to a negative rating action.
Continued positive operating trends together with a sustained
reduction in
adjusted leverage to below 1.5x could lead to a positive rating
action.
LIQUIDITY
Home Depot has a strong liquidity position supported by a cash
balance of $2.5
billion at Jan. 29, 2017, together with an undrawn $2 billion
credit facility.
The company also benefits from owning 90% of its stores.
Home Depot is maintaining a very slow pace of new-store
expansion, with plans to
build only six new stores in 2017. Low levels of capital
expenditure (less than
2% of sales) have resulted in strong FCF after dividends, which
is expected to
be more than $4 billion annually going forward. Fitch expects
Home Depot would
remain FCF positive in an economic downturn, as it did through
the last
recession.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates Home Depot as follows:
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A';
--Bank credit facilities at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Silverman, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0840
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Monica Aggarwal, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0282
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Feb. 21, 2017
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial statement
of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation and exclude any one-time charges. In fiscal 2016,
Fitch added back
$267 million in non-cash stock-based compensation to its EBITDA
calculation.
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected debt by adding
8x yearly
operating lease expense.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
