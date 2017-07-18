Fitch Rates Thermo Fisher's EUR2.6B Senior Notes 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, July 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.'s (Thermo Fisher) EUR2.6 billion senior notes offering. The proceeds will be used to partly finance the USD7.2 billion acquisition of Patheon N.V. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Thermo Fisher plans to finance the acquisition with $2 billion of equity and approximately $5.2 billion of unsecured notes and short-term debt. Free cash flow generation will help to reduce near-term debt maturities through 2018. The company anticipates suspending share repurchases until debt reduction results in gross leverage of 3.0x. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch calculates pro forma gross leverage of around 4.3x following the acquisitions of Patheon N.V. The acquisition follows close on the heels of the acquisition of FEI Company in 4Q16 for $4.2 billion; however, Fitch expects gross leverage to return to roughly 3x by the end of 2018, a level that is consistent with the 'BBB' rating. Flexibility at Thermo Fisher's current 'BBB' rating is limited until its de-levering plan is complete. This should be achievable if near-term targets are bolt-on acquisitions that augment the company's product portfolio. Larger transactions during this timeframe would likely require a component of equity financing to maintain the current rating. Fitch views aggressive capital deployment, rather than operating risk, as Thermo Fisher's key credit risk. Capital deployments for acquisitions and shareholder payments have historically contributed to higher debt levels and deterioration of credit metrics, reducing financial flexibility in the aftermath of leveraging transactions. However, Thermo Fisher has consistently demonstrated a commitment and ability to repair the balance sheet by paying down large amounts of debt following transactions. Thermo Fisher's diversification across customer markets and product categories helps to mitigate the impact of cyclical downturns or secular headwinds to sales or profitability in any one of the company's end markets. The addition of Patheon, an outsourced provider of contract manufacturing for biopharmaceutical companies, presents cross-selling opportunities in Thermo Fisher's fastest growing customer end market. In addition, the outsourced contract manufacturing space is currently highly fragmented, and Fitch believes Thermo Fisher's significant brand presence and broad product and service offerings will prove to be a competitive advantage versus smaller CMO players. Thermo Fisher's ample FCF, which Fitch forecasts to exceed USD2.8 billion in 2017, should be sufficient to repay debt issued to finance the Patheon acquisition, as well as to fund share repurchases and dividends of around USD1 billion in 2017. DERIVATION SUMMARY Thermo Fisher is well-positioned relative to peers on each major comparative, with top positions in the majority of its portfolio. Thermo Fisher's operating profile is supportive of an investment-grade credit profile. The company manufactures and sells a diversified portfolio of life sciences products with a favorable end-market sales mix that somewhat insulates Thermo Fisher from weak demand in any one segment. The greatest threat to Thermo Fisher's credit profile is its aggressive capital management strategy. Acquisitions and shareholder payments have occasionally contributed to higher debt levels and deterioration of credit metrics, reducing financial flexibility in the aftermath of leveraging transactions. Thermo Fisher is well-positioned operationally compared to other healthcare companies in the life sciences and diagnostics sub-sectors, which are generally rated in the low- to mid- 'BBB' category. Thermo Fisher's operating profile is favorably differentiated by the breadth and depth of the company's portfolio of product and service offerings, and diversification of end-market customers versus peer companies PerkinElmer, Inc. ('BBB'/Stable), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. ('BBB-'/Stable) and Agilent Technologies, Inc. ('BBB+'/Stable). Thermo Fisher also exhibits operating margins and coverage metrics that are in-line with or better than its peers. Thermo Fisher's leverage tends to be higher than peers due to a relatively more aggressive stance towards capital deployment for M&A and shareholder returns. The company is nevertheless similarly rated, since the strength of the operating profile reduces cyclicality of results due to sensitivity of demand in any one geographic or customer end market. The company has also demonstrated a willingness to reduce debt in the aftermath of leveraging transactions and an ability to efficiently integrate large acquisitions. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: --The Patheon acquisition closes in late 2017 and is financed as currently proposed by the company: $2 billion equity and about $5 billion debt. --Thermo Fisher's gross debt leverage drops to 3.0x by year-end 2018, benefitting from debt repayment and EBITDA growth; Fitch does not assume the realization of revenue or cost synergies from the Patheon or FEI integrations to be a major driver of EBITDA growth over the forecast period. --Revenue growth of 3%-4% over the forecast period. This reflects Fitch's general expectations for growth in the life sciences sector. Persistent headwinds in developed industrial markets will be offset by stronger growth in emerging markets and biopharmaceutical end markets. --The operating EBITDA margin is slightly lower in 2018 from integrating the lower margin Patheon business. --Cash from operations is more than sufficient to fund a slightly increasing dividend, bolt-on acquisitions and resumed share repurchases over the next three years. --Annual FCF of $2.8 billion in 2017 and above $3 billion in the outer years of the forecasts, providing more than enough FCF to reduce debt to the 3.0x level consistent with the 'BBB' rating within 18-24 months post-close of the Patheon acquisition. RATING SENSITIVITIES Thermo Fisher's favorable business profile, with significant scale, good end-market diversification and improved product mix following the Life Tech acquisition all support the ratings. Therefore, rating actions are more likely to be triggered by capital deployment decisions than by an operational stress scenario. Maintenance of the 'BBB' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) considers Fitch's continued expectation that Thermo Fisher will be an active acquirer going forward while maintaining run-rate gross debt/EBITDA of between 2.8x-3.2x in most periods. Fitch recognizes that gross leverage may occasionally exceed this range in the immediate aftermath of leveraging transactions. If Thermo Fisher were to complete a leveraging transaction that cast doubt on its ability to return leverage to roughly 3x within the following 18-24 months, it could result in a downgrade. A near-term positive rating action is not anticipated, since it would require a commitment from the company to maintain leverage below 2.5x. LIQUIDITY Thermo Fisher's solid financial flexibility and strong liquidity is an important factor supporting the investment-grade credit profile. At March 31, 2017, the company's sources of liquidity included USD713 million of cash on hand and USD2.4 billion of capacity under its USD2.5 billion revolving credit facility (RCF). The RCF is back-up for the CP program and if the revolver is drawn the company intends to leave an available balance at least equal to the amount of CP outstanding. The debt maturity schedule of the company's senior notes is laddered. FULL LIST OF RATINGS Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. --Long-Term IDR 'BBB'; --Senior notes 'BBB'; --Bank revolving credit facility 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --Commercial Paper 'F2'. Life Technologies Corp. --Long-Term IDR 'BBB'; --Senior notes 'BBB'. Thermo Fisher Scientific (Finance I) B.V. --Senior notes 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: May 15, 2017 