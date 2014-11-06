(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'BBB' rating to
Thermo Fisher Scientific's (Thermo Fisher) proposed $800 million
senior notes.
The Rating Outlook is Negative. The ratings apply to $14.5
billion of debt at
Sept. 27, 2014. A full list of ratings follows at the end of
this press release.
The proceeds of the proposed notes will be used to fund a
portion of $3.1
billion of scheduled debt maturities in the next year, so the
issuance has a
nominal effect on pro forma leverage.
Key Rating Drivers:
--Thermo Fisher has demonstrated solid and consistently paced
improvement in the
credit profile since the fourth quarter 2013 (Q4'13) acquisition
of Life
Technologies, a transaction that added $10.8 billion of debt to
the capital
structure and resulted in a one-notch downgrade of the ratings.
--Thermo Fisher has applied the majority of free cash flow (FCF;
equals CFO less
capital expenditures and dividends), as well as about $1 billion
in proceeds
from business divestitures, to debt reduction in 2014, reducing
the
post-acquisition debt balance by $2.7 billion.
--At Sept. 27, 2014, Fitch calculates gross leverage of slightly
under 4x,
versus a pro forma level of 4.5x at the end of 2013. Maintenance
of the 'BBB'
rating will require Thermo Fisher to reduce leverage to 3x or
below by the end
of 2015. Fitch projects that meeting this target will require
about $1 billion
of additional debt paydown.
--Fitch forecasts Thermo Fisher to produce adequate FCF to
accomplish this level
of debt reduction. It is likely that the company will resume
capital deployment
for share repurchases and acquisitions during 2015. As long as
this does not
derail progress in deleveraging, it will not result in a
downgrade of the
ratings.
--EBITDA growth should also contribute to leverage reduction.
The integration of
the Life Tech business is proceeding smoothly, demonstrated by
Thermo Fisher
raising the target for cost synergies; revenue synergies should
also be a
tailwind to growth in 2015.
Aggressive Capital Deployment Pressures Credit Profile
The ratings continue to have a Negative Outlook, reflecting a
pattern of
aggressive capital deployment over the past several years that
contributed to
higher debt levels and deterioration of credit metrics. Although
funding sources
for the Life Tech acquisition included approximately $3 billion
of equity
proceeds and $2 billion of cash on hand, debt funding drove pro
forma leverage
to nearly 4.5x versus a pre-acquisition level of 2.6x.
Prior to the Life Tech acquisition, the company funded three
fairly sizeable
acquisitions in 2011-2012, as well as a high level of share
repurchases. Thermo
Fisher also instituted a regular dividend in 2012, which now
consumes about $240
million of cash from operations (CFO) annually. Thermo Fisher
has not indicated
a cash return to shareholder policy in terms of a percent of CFO
applied to
share repurchases and dividends, but funded a high level of
shareholder cash
payouts in 2011-2012, spending 70% and 50% of CFO on share
repurchases and
dividends, respectively, in these years.
Decent Progress on Debt Reduction Plan
Despite funding a high level of business development activities
and returns to
shareholders, Thermo Fisher has a generally strong track record
of maintaining
gross leverage within a publicly stated target range of
2.5x-3.0x. The company
suspended the share repurchase program upon the announcement of
the Life Tech
acquisition in Q2'13, and management has made debt reduction the
priority for
cash deployment during 2014.
While growth in EBITDA should contribute to leverage reduction,
Fitch expects
that reducing leverage to 3x by the end of 2015 will continue to
require the
company to apply a sizeable portion of FCF to pay down debt.
Fitch forecasts
EBITDA of $4.5 billion for Thermo Fisher in 2015. So far, $2.7
billion of cash
and asset sale proceeds have been used to pay down debt, meaning
the company
needs to apply an additional $1 billion to debt reduction to
meet the leverage
target in 2015.
Fitch thinks this amount of debt reduction is achievable, even
if the company
resumes share repurchases and acquisitions during 2015. On a
stand-alone basis,
both Thermo Fisher and Life Tech generated ample and consistent
FCF. This
provides excellent financial flexibility and is a key support of
the credit
profile of the combined company. Fitch projects annual FCF
generation of about
$2.5 billion for the combined company in 2015.
A high level of debt repayment is facilitated by the terms of
the debt used to
fund the acquisition, including use of commercial paper and
considering required
bank term loan amortization of $500 million in 2014 and $1
billion in 2015. The
financial maintenance covenants in the debt agreements also
encourage
deleveraging. The term loan and bank revolving credit facility
agreements
require Thermo Fisher to maintain a consolidated leverage ratio
of no more than
4.5x through the end of 2014 and the required ratio steps down
incrementally to
3.5x in August 2015.
Life Tech Integration Proceeding Smoothly
Thermo Fisher appears to be making good progress in the
integration of the Life
Tech. During Q3'14, the Life Solutions Segment, which primarily
consists of the
Life Tech business, posted organic revenue growth of 3%. This is
generally
consistent with growth in the broader life sciences industry.
Beginning in 2015,
Fitch thinks this business could post above-market organic
growth given the
potential for revenue synergies in end-markets where the
companies had
significant overlap, including academic, government and
biopharmaceutical
research settings.
A more immediate influence of the business combination is
improved profitability
and greater sales predictability for Thermo Fisher. In Q3'14,
the company's
gross operating margin improved by about 500 basis points (bps)
compared to the
prior year period, while the operating margin improved by about
250 bps. In
part, this reflects Life Tech's high proportion of consumables
sales. The
addition of the Life Tech portfolio of products increased the
proportion of
Thermo Fisher's sales that can be classified as 'recurring'
consumables or
services to 61% from 56%. Sales of consumable products are
highly profitable and
fairly predictable, since demand is somewhat less susceptible to
the headwinds
that are influencing sales of larger capital equipment in the
life sciences
sector, particularly in government and academic research
end-markets in the U.S.
and western Europe.
The realization of cost synergies is also supporting growth in
the operating
margin. The company reports that it realized $73 million in cost
synergies
year-to-date, and expects to realize slightly more than $100
million for the
full year 2014. This is somewhat above the original synergy
target of $85
million for 2014.
Rating Sensitivities
Maintenance of the 'BBB' IDR will require Thermo Fisher to
reduce leverage to 3x
by the end of 2015. A downgrade could result if it appears
likely that the
company will not meet this target because cash deployment for
acquisitions or
shareholder payouts delays debt repayment, if growth in EBITDA
is hampered by
difficulties in the integration of Life Tech, or operating
trends are weaker
than expected.
A positive rating action is not anticipated before the end of
2015, since it
would require the company to commit to maintain leverage below
2.5x. A revision
of the Rating Outlook to Stable could occur before the end of
2015 if Fitch
believes the company has made sufficient progress in debt
reduction to achieve
the 3x leverage target.
Fitch currently rates Thermo Fisher as follows:
Thermo Fisher
--Long-term IDR and senior notes 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
Life Tech
--Long-term IDR and senior notes 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
Life Tech had approximately $2 billion of senior notes due 2015,
2016, 2020 and
2021 prior to the acquisition that remain outstanding. Life Tech
is now a
wholly-owned operating subsidiary of the parent company, Thermo
Fisher
Scientific, Inc. The parent company is the issuer and obligor of
all other debt
in the capital structure. There are no upstream or downstream
guarantees of the
debt outstanding at either of the parent or Life Tech subsidiary
level.
The debt issued by the Life Tech subsidiary is therefore
structurally senior to
the debt outstanding at the parent level to the extent of the
assets of the
subsidiary. Despite the lack of guarantees and a potentially
stronger financial
profile at the Life Tech subsidiary, the ratings are equalized
at the parent's
'BBB', rating since Fitch believes there are strong operational
and strategic
linkages between the parent and subsidiary. Furthermore, Thermo
Fisher
consolidates the results of the Life Tech subsidiary at the
parent-company
level. Without stand-alone financials at the subsidiary level
Fitch cannot
assess its financial status on an on-going basis.
