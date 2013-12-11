(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to Time
Warner Inc.'s (Time Warner) proposed issuance of $1 billion of
10- and 30-year
notes and debentures. The proceeds are expected to be used for
general corporate
purposes. Fitch has a 'BBB+' IDR for Time Warner with a Stable
Outlook. A full
list of ratings appears at the end of this release.
The issuance is consistent with Fitch's expectation that over
the ratings
horizon, Time Warner will issue debt to keep leverage at or near
its target as
EBITDA grows. Fitch estimates gross and net leverage of 2.4x
and 2.2x at Sept.
30, 2013, and pro forma for the issuance gross leverage will
increase to 2.5x.
Fitch does not anticipate any change to Time Warner's financial
policy, namely
its 2.5x net leverage target or its capital allocation strategy.
Fitch believes
Time Warner's operating profile and strategies provide
sufficient capacity at
the current ratings.
The notes and debentures will be issued by Time Warner Inc.
under the indenture
dated March 11, 2010. They will be guaranteed by Time Warner's
wholly owned
subsidiary Historic TW Inc., a holding company that owns Home
Box Office, Inc.
(HBO), Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. (TBS), Warner Bros.
Entertainment Inc.
(Warner Bros), and Time Inc. In addition, HBO and TBS will
guarantee Historic TW
Inc.'s guarantee of the notes and the debentures. This is the
same guarantee
structure as other notes and debentures issued since November
2006.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Time Warner's consistent financial policy and capital
allocation strategy
continues to focus on investing in its business while
maintaining a strong
balance sheet;
--The contemplated spin-off of Time Inc. will benefit the
company's operating
profile but is not expected to have a material impact on the
company's credit
profile;
--Time Warner's strong portfolio of cable networks anchors the
ratings.
Fitch's ratings on Time Warner reflect strong and consistent
free cash flow
(FCF, defined as cash flow from operations less capital
expenditures and
dividends), solid credit protection measures, sound liquidity,
leading market
positions in core businesses, and strong content brands. In
addition, Time
Warner's lower exposure to cyclical advertising revenues
relative to its peer
group, and lack of exposure to the hyper-cyclical local
advertising markets,
provides incremental support to the ratings.
Time Warner's capital allocation strategy continues to revolve
around investing
in its business to strengthen its product portfolio, maintaining
a strong
balance sheet (2.5x net leverage target) and returning excess
capital to its
shareholders. Time Warner returned approximately $3.4 billion
of capital to its
shareholders through the year-to-date period ended Sept. 30,
2013 including $2.6
billion of share repurchases. Time Warner maintains an
appropriate balance
between returning capital to shareholders, in the form of
dividends and share
repurchases, and investing in the strategic needs of its
business in Fitch's
estimation.
The stability, recurring revenue, and FCF generation of the
cable networks
underpin Time Warner's ratings. This business sector derives
approximately 72%
of the company's consolidated EBITDA generation. Fitch expects
mid-single-digit
top line growth, stable margins and high free cash flow
conversion over the next
several years, driven by domestic affiliate fee growth and
international
expansion. The cable networks benefit from long-term affiliation
contracts with
multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) producing a
dual-stream,
recurring, high-margin revenue base. The revenue and margin
characteristics
coupled with low capital intensity yields high FCF conversion.
Fitch's ratings incorporate the strong competitive position of
Time Warner's
film and television studios at Warner Bros. The size and scale
of Warner Bros.
television studio enables Time Warner to capitalize on strong
demand for
television content while providing meaningful diversification of
revenue
sources. Fitch is cognizant of the inherent volatility of
hit-driven content in
the film and television production business. Fitch also
acknowledges Time
Warner's strong track record of consistently generating
desirable content.
Fitch believes Time Warner's decision to spin off Time Inc. to
its shareholders
will benefit the company's operating profile but is not expected
to have a
material impact on Time Warner's credit profile. The proposed
transaction,
expected to be completed by the end of second-quarter-2014
(2Q'14), enables Time
Warner to moderately de-risk its business profile while
increasing strategic
focus on its Networks, and Film and TV Entertainment segments. .
Time Warner's publishing segment accounted for 11% of
consolidated revenues and
8% of EBITDA for 3Q'13 LTM. Approximately 54% of the publishing
segment's Q3
LTM revenues were derived from advertising. Fitch estimates
that proforma for
the Time Inc. spin-off, advertising revenues would account for
approximately 17%
of Q3 LTM consolidated revenues (down from 21% actual). On a
proforma basis
(adjusting EBITDA for the contemplated spin-off of Time Inc.),
Time Warner's
consolidated leverage was 2.59x (2.4x net) as of Q3 LTM versus
2.39x (2.20x net
debt) actual.
Outside of a change to its financial strategy or event-driven
merger and
acquisition activity, rating concerns center on Time Warner's
ability to balance
escalating programming expense and production costs with the
requirement to
consistently deliver programming that drives incremental share
of viewing
audience while maintaining or expanding operating margins.
It is critical for Time Warner to continue making appropriate
programming and
production investments, specifically for original programming
and sports rights,
to maintain its competitive position in an increasingly
fragmented market.
Additional risks include Time Warner's capacity to adapt to
ever-changing media
consumption patterns and technology platforms. Other concerns
include the
company's ability to stabilize its home entertainment business.
Fitch still believes that Time Warner is well positioned to
address the threats
and opportunities presented by emerging alternative distribution
platforms.
Fitch also believes demand for high-quality content remains
strong across all
major end-markets (broadcast, cable networks and subscription
video on demand)
and that large, well-capitalized content providers, such as Time
Warner, will
remain crucial to the industry.
Fitch believes Time Warner will continue to distribute its owned
content
rationally and with the goal of maximizing its long-term
profitability and
franchise value. Further, Fitch believes the proliferation of
new distribution
platforms and methods of consumption (smartphones, tablets) will
continue to
drive more demand for Time Warner's content, providing upside.
Time Warner's liquidity is strong and supported by $1.6 billion
of cash on hand,
$5 billion in available credit facilities (nearly all of which
was available as
of Sept. 30, 2013), and expected FCF generation. Of Time
Warner's revolver
commitment, $2.5 billion expires on Sept. 27, 2016, and the
remaining commitment
matures on Dec. 14, 2017. Time Warner has no debt scheduled to
mature during
2014 and $1 billion during 2015. Time Warner generated
approximately $2.4
billion of FCF during the last twelve months ending Q3 2013 and
Fitch expects
the company to generate annual FCF in excess of $1.7 billion
during the ratings
horizon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Fitch does not contemplate additional positive rating actions
over the current
ratings horizon. That notwithstanding, positive rating action
would likely
coincide with Time Warner adopting a more conservative financial
policy
highlighted with a gross leverage target of 2.0x or lower.
Meanwhile, Time
Warner will need to demonstrate that its operating profile is
sustainable amid
ongoing competitive pressures, changing media consumption
patterns and evolving
technology platforms.
Negative rating actions are more likely to coincide with
discretional actions of
Time Warner's management including, but not limited to, the
company adopting a
more aggressive financial strategy or event-driven merger and
acquisition
activity that drives leverage beyond 3.5x in the absence of a
creditable
de-leveraging plan. Additionally, negative rating actions could
result should
Fitch begin to observe a weakening of Time Warner's ability to
produce desired
film and television content or secure programming on its cable
networks that
consistently delivers viewing audience ratings, leading to lower
subscription
fee or adverting revenues. Further, a weakening of Time Warner's
competitive
position due to its failure to adopt to emerging distribution
platforms could
prompt Fitch to take negative rating actions.
At Sept. 30, 2013, Time Warner had approximately $19 billion in
outstanding
debt, consisting primarily of the following:
--$1 billion senior unsecured notes due July 2015; --$18 billion
senior
unsecured notes with maturities from 2016-2042.
Fitch has the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Time Warner Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes and debentures at 'BBB+',
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Time Warner International Finance Limited
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+',
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 70 W. Madison, Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Rolando Larrondo
Director
+1-212-908-9189
Chairperson
Mike Simonton
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3138
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
