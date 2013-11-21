(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AAA'
rating to the
following notes issued by two closed-end funds managed by
Tortoise Capital
Advisors, LLC. Fitch also affirms the existing notes and
mandatory redeemable
preferred stock (MRPS) as listed at the bottom of this
press-release.
The following new rating assignments are for new note issuances
by the funds:
Tortoise Energy Capital Corporation (TYY):
--$10,000,000 4.16% Series Q Senior Notes due on Nov. 22, 2023.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp (TYG):
--$25,000,000 3.77% Series R Senior Notes due on Jan. 22, 2022;
--$10,000,000 3.99% Series S Senior Notes due on Jan. 22, 2023;
--$25,000,000 4.16% Series T Senior Notes due on Jan. 22, 2024.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating assignments and affirmations reflect:
--Sufficient pro forma asset coverage provided to notes and MRPS
as calculated
per the fund's asset coverage tests;
--The structural protections afforded by mandatory collateral
maintenance and
de-leveraging provisions in the event of asset coverage
declines;
--The legal and regulatory parameters that govern the fund's
operations;
--The capabilities of Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC as
investment advisor.
FUNDS' PROFILE
TYY and TYG are non-diversified, closed-end management
investment companies
sharing a similar investment goal of obtaining a high level of
total return with
an emphasis on current distributions. The funds invest the
majority of their
portfolios in equity securities of publicly-traded Master
Limited Partnerships
(MLP) and their affiliates in the energy infrastructure sector.
These companies
gather, transport, process, store, distribute or market natural
gas, natural gas
liquids, coal, crude oil, refined petroleum products or other
natural resources,
or explore, develop, manage or produce such commodities.
ASSET COVERAGE
As of Oct. 31, 2013, the funds' pro forma asset coverage ratios,
as calculated
in accordance with the Fitch total and net overcollateralization
tests (Fitch OC
tests) per the 'AAA' rating guidelines for the notes and the
'AA' rating
guidelines for the MRPS, outlined in Fitch's closed-end fund
criteria, were in
excess of 100%. These are the minimum asset coverage guidelines
required by the
fund's governing documents, and evaluated as such by Fitch to
arrive at the
assigned rating levels.
As of Oct. 31, 2013, the funds' asset coverage ratio for the
notes, as
calculated in accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940
(1940 Act), was
in excess of 300%. The funds' pro forma asset coverage ratio for
total leverage,
including the MRPS, as calculated in accordance with the
Investment Company Act
of 1940, was in excess of 200%. These are the minimum asset
coverage ratios
required by the 1940 Act and the fund's governing documents.
NOTES STRUCTURAL PROTECTIONS
Should the asset coverage tests decline below their minimum
threshold amounts
(as tested on the last business day of each week), under the
terms of the notes
the fund is required to deliver notice to the note purchasers
within five
business days. The fund manager is then expected to cure the
breach by altering
the composition of the portfolio toward assets with lower
discount factors (for
Fitch OC Tests breaches), or by reducing leverage in a
sufficient amount (for
both the Fitch OC Tests and the 1940 Act test breaches) within a
pre-specified
time period (a maximum of 47 calendar days for the Fitch OC
Tests and a longer
period for the 1940 Act test).
Failure to cure an asset coverage breach as described above is
an event of
default under the terms of the notes. The fund must then deliver
a notice within
five business days to the note purchasers and a majority vote of
note purchasers
may then declare all the notes then outstanding to be
immediately due and
payable.
The fund is also prohibited from paying out a common stock
dividend if it fails
to cure a breach to the notes' 300% 1940 Act asset coverage
test. Fitch views
this as an added incentive to cure and deleverage in a timely
manner, regardless
of acceleration by the notes purchasers.
MRPS STRUCTURAL PROTECTIONS
Should the MRPS Asset Coverage Test and Fitch OC Test decline
below their
minimum threshold amounts (as tested weekly) the funds are
required to deliver
notice to the MRPS purchasers within five days of becoming aware
of such fact.
The Fund manager is required to cure the breach by altering the
composition of
the portfolio toward assets with lower discount factors (for
Fitch OC Tests
breaches), or by reducing leverage in a sufficient amount (for
both the Fitch OC
Tests and Asset Coverage Test breaches) within a pre-specified
time period (a
maximum of 47 calendar days).
LEVERAGE
As of Aug. 31, 2013, TYG total assets were $2,032 million
supporting $210
million of unsecured senior notes, $80 million of MRPS and $49.4
million of bank
borrowing. As of the same date, TYY total assets were $1,041
million supporting
$104.4 million of unsecured senior notes, $50 million of MRPS
and $8.9 million
of bank borrowing.
THE ADVISOR
Tortoise, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tortoise Holdings, LLC,
is the fund's
investment adviser, responsible for the fund's overall
investment strategy and
its implementation. The advisor was formed in October 2002 and,
as of Oct. 31,
2013, had approximately $13.6 billion in assets under
management. Montage Asset
management, LLC, a wholly-owned entity of Mariner Holdings, LLC
owns
approximately 61% of Tortoise Holdings, LLC, with the remaining
interest held by
certain senior Tortoise employees.
In addition, Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (TYG):
--$110,000,000 of 6.11% series E senior unsecured notes due on
April 10, 2015 at
'AAA';
--$30,000,000 of 5.85% series G senior unsecured notes due on
Dec. 21, 2016 at
'AAA';
--$15,000,000 Series H floating rate senior notes due on May 12,
2014 at 'AAA';
--$10,000,000 4.35% Series I senior notes due on May 12, 2018 at
'AAA';
--$15,000,000 3.30% Series J senior notes due on Dec. 19, 2019
at 'AAA';
--$10,000,000 3.87% Series K senior notes due on Dec. 19, 2022
at 'AAA';
--$20,000,000 3.99% Series L senior notes due on Dec. 19, 2024
at 'AAA';
--$13,000,000 2.75% Series M senior notes due on Sept. 27, 2017
at 'AAA';
--$10,000,000 3.15% Series N senior notes due on Sept. 27, 2018
at 'AAA';
--$15,000,000 3.78% Series O senior notes due on Sept. 27, 2020
at 'AAA';
--$12,000,000 4.39% Series P senior notes due on Sept. 27, 2023
at 'AAA';
--$10,000,000 Series Q floating rate senior notes due on
Sept.27, 2018 at 'AAA';
--$80,000,000 of series B MRPS with a liquidation preference of
$10 per share
due in December 2027 at 'AA'.
Tortoise Energy Capital Corporation (TYY):
--$39,400,000 of 6.07% series D senior unsecured notes due on
Dec. 21, 2014 at
'AAA';
--$5,000,000 Series G floating rate senior notes due on Jun. 15,
2014 at 'AAA';
--$12,500,000 3.88% Series H senior notes due on June 15, 2016
at 'AAA';
--$12,500,000 4.55% Series I senior notes due on June 15, 2018
at 'AAA';
--$12,500,000 2.77% Series J senior notes due on July 14, 2020
at 'AAA';
--$12,500,000 2.98% Series K senior notes due on June14, 2021 at
'AAA';
--$10,000,000 3.48% Series L senior notes due on June14, 2025 at
'AAA';
--$12,000,000 2.75% Series M senior notes due on Sept. 27, 2017
at 'AAA';
--$15,000,000 3.48% Series N senior notes due on Sept. 27, 2019
at 'AAA';
--$13,000,000 4.21% Series O senior notes due on Sept. 27, 2022
at 'AAA';
--$5,000,000 Series P floating rate senior notes due on Sept.
27, 2018 at 'AAA';
--$50,000,000 of Series C MRPS with a liquidation preference of
$10 per share
due in March 2018 at 'AA'.
RATINGS SENSITIVITY
The rating is based on the terms stipulating mandatory
collateral maintenance
and de-leveraging provisions in the event of asset coverage
declines. In the
case of the rated notes, should the fund fail to cure an asset
coverage breach,
or the note purchasers not declare the notes due and payable
upon an event of
default, this may lengthen exposure to market value risk and
cause the ratings
to be lowered by Fitch.
The ratings may also be sensitive to material changes in the
credit quality or
market risk profile of the fund. A material adverse deviation
from Fitch
guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the ratings to
be lowered by
Fitch.
For additional information about Fitch closed-end fund ratings
guidelines,
please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found
on Fitch's
website.
To receive forthcoming complimentary closed-end fund research
from Fitch, opt-in
at the following link:
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Yuriy Layvand, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-9191
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, New York, 10004
Analyst
Michael Swan
+1-212-908-9108
Committee Chairperson
Ian Rasmussen
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0232
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock' (Aug. 14,
2013);
--'Closed-End Funds Weather Rate Rise (Loan Funds Sail through
Volatility, Bond
Funds Diverge)' (Aug. 23, 2013);
--'Basel III to Affect Taxable Closed- End Funds (Impact Muted
by Short Tenor
and High Quality of Taxable CEF Bank Loans)' (June 18, 2013);
--'Taxable Closed-End Funds Dashboard' (June 4, 2013);
--'12th Annual Capital Link Forum - Closed-End Fund Leverage
Slides' (May 1,
2013).
12th Annual Capital Link Forum - Closed-End Fund Leverage Slides
Taxable Closed-End Funds Dashboard
Basel III to Affect Taxable Closed- End Funds (Impact Muted by
Short Tenor and
High Quality of Taxable CEF Bank Loans)
Closed-End Funds Weather Rate Rise (Loan Funds Sail through
Volatility, Bond
Funds Diverge)
Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
