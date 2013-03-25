(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY/JAKARTA, March 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned TBG Global
Pte Ltd.'s proposed USD guaranteed notes an expected 'BB(EXP)'
rating. The final
rating of the proposed notes is contingent upon the receipt of
documents
conforming to information already received.
TBG Global Pte Ltd is a finance subsidiary of Indonesia-based
telecommunications
tower operator PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk (TBI,
BB/Stable).
Key Rating Drivers
Proposed notes not notched: The notes will be unconditionally
and irrevocably
guaranteed by TBI but not by TBI's operating subsidiaries
(opcos) which generate
all of the group's revenue. Therefore the notes will be
subordinated to the
opcos' secured debt which totaled IDR8.1trn (USD834m) at
end-December 2012.
However, a high proportion of the group's operating cash flows
are contractually
locked in (USD2bn at end-December 2012), which leads to strong
creditor recovery
in a distressed scenario. Therefore, despite subordination,
Fitch believes that
recovery given default on the notes would be at least average,
which warrants an
instrument rating at the same level as the TBI's Issuer Default
Rating.
Unsecured debt replaces secured: As opco secured debt amortises,
the company's
financing strategy is to replace this with holding company
unsecured debt which
will reduce the level of subordination, further supporting
recovery on the
proposed notes.
Predictable cash, strong margins: TBI's ratings reflect its
ability to generate
predictable cash flows backed by long-term contracts (average
contract life: 7.7
years) with Indonesian telcos. Further, 72% of TBI's of Q412
revenue was
contributed by investment-grade telcos. Fitch expects TBI's
operating EBITDAR
margin to remain above 80% in the medium term. In addition,
incremental organic
capex required to expand its tenancies is low. Its tenancy
ratio, measured in
total tower tenants/towers, was 1.75x in 2012, which has
potential to increase
given ample co-location opportunities in the industry.
Acquisitions drive leverage: Given the predictability of its
operating and capex
cash flows, credit metrics are only likely to be affected by M&A
activity.
However, the ability to add additional tenants can reduce
leverage quickly
(12-18 months) after an acquisition. Barring acquisitions, Fitch
expects funds
from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage to improve to 4.5x
in 2013 and 3.2x
in 2014 (2012: 5.9x).
Counterparty risks manageable: TBI could also face difficulties
in payments from
weaker telcos (28% of Q412 revenue). PT Bakrie Telecom (BTel,
CCC) and PT
Smartfren (CC(idn)), which together contributed about 8.3% of
TBI's Q412
revenue, could face liquidity problems as they struggle to grow
their market
share and generate sufficient cash flows to meet their
obligations and capex
commitments. However, Fitch believes that telcos typically
regard leases as
senior obligations as their business continuity is dependent on
tower
infrastructure.
No liquidity concerns: TBI has strong liquidity due to its
robust access to
domestic and foreign-owned banks. This is evident from TBI's
committed undrawn
facilities of USD250m. At end-December 2012, cash balance of
IDR705bn (including
restricted cash marked for short term debt of IDR198bn) and
undrawn committed
facilities were sufficient to cover its short-term debt of
IDR856bn.
Rating Sensitivities
Negative: Future developments that could individually or
collectively lead to
negative rating actions include
-A debt-funded acquisition of another tower portfolio or lease
defaults by
weaker telcos leading to deterioration in FFO-adjusted net
leverage to over 4.0x
on a sustained basis
- A fall in revenue contribution from investment-graded telcos
to below 50%
A positive rating action is not expected in the medium term as
the company is
unlikely to deleverage significantly as it invests to maintain
growth.
