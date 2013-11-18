(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating
of 'BBB-' to
TRW Automotive, Inc.'s (TAI) proposed $400 million in senior
unsecured notes due
2023. TAI is a subsidiary of TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.
(TRW). The Issuer
Default Rating for both TRW and TAI is 'BBB-,' and the Rating
Outlook is Stable.
The proposed notes will be issued through a 144A offering and
will be guaranteed
by substantially all of TAI's existing direct and indirect
wholly-owned domestic
subsidiaries. In the future, the notes will be guaranteed by
each wholly-owned
domestic subsidiary that also guarantees certain other debt.
Proceeds from the
proposed notes will be used for general corporate purposes,
including the
retirement of TAI's senior notes that mature in March 2014. As
of Sept. 27,
2013, a total of $462 million in March 2014 notes were
outstanding. Also, the
company has exercised the soft call provision of its 8.875%
notes due 2017, and
those notes will be called on Dec. 2, 2013. A portion of the
proceeds from the
proposed notes may be combined with proceeds from TAI's February
2013 issuance
of $400 million in senior unsecured notes to fund the redemption
of the 8.875%
notes. As of Sept. 27, 2013, $205 million of 8.875% notes were
outstanding.
Extra liquidity from the proposed notes could also help provide
a cash cushion
for the company in case it incurs any significant payments
related to its
antitrust case in Europe.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
TRW's ratings are supported by the auto supplier's relatively
strong credit
profile, which is characterized by low leverage, high margins
and positive free
cash flow. TRW continued to record positive free cash flow in
the 12 months
ended Sept. 27, 2013 despite ongoing weakness in light vehicle
production in
several of the company's key markets, particularly Western
Europe, and continued
construction of 11 new plants, including nine in China. Although
the company's
EBITDA margin (as calculated by Fitch) was 9.8% in the latest
12-month period,
down from 10.2% in the corresponding period a year earlier, it
remained
relatively strong for the auto supply industry and has been
trending upwards
over the past several quarters. Fitch expects TRW will continue
to produce
positive free cash flow over the intermediate term despite
higher capital
spending, which will provide the company with ongoing financial
flexibility.
While there are notable risks to TRW's credit profile, Fitch
believes the
company has the financial strength to withstand several negative
developments
while maintaining an investment grade profile.
Rating concerns include industry cyclicality, raw material cost
volatility, and
TRW's significant European market exposure. Mitigating these
concerns somewhat
is the diversity of the company's global customer base and its
increasing
penetration rate on a number of vehicle platforms, which has
helped to support
sales in weaker markets. In Europe, where about 43% of the
company's s revenue
was derived in 2012, Volkswagen AG, the strongest of Europe's
volume
manufacturers, is TRW's largest customer, and TRW has continued
to perform well
in the region despite the decline in Western European vehicle
production. It is
notable, too, that the company produced positive free cash flow
during the last
downturn, and today it is better positioned to withstand another
demand shock,
with a lower cost structure and a stronger balance sheet.
Another risk is the potential for an adverse outcome resulting
from the ongoing
antitrust investigation in Europe. The U.S. Department of
Justice concluded its
own investigation in 2012, resulting in a fine of only $5.1
million. Although
the U.S. fine was relatively low, a fine from the European
investigation could
be substantially higher. Fitch notes, however, that these types
of
investigations can take years to resolve, so it is possible that
there may not
be a resolution to the issue in the near term. Fitch will
evaluate the effect of
the investigation on TRW's credit profile when more information
becomes
available, but the company's strong liquidity position and
positive free cash
flow will help to mitigate the effect on the company's credit
profile of any
required cash payments related to the investigation.
In the fourth quarter of 2012, TRW initiated a $1 billion share
repurchase
program that was slated to run through Dec. 14, 2014. In October
2013, the
company increased the program by an additional $1 billion and
extended the
duration of the program by two years to Dec. 31, 2016. As of
Oct. 30, 2013, TRW
had remaining share repurchase authorization of $1.47 billion
and had purchased
$460 million in shares in the first nine months of 2013.
Although the size of
the repurchase program is significant, Fitch expects TRW to
primarily fund it
with free cash flow and cash on hand. Fitch also expects that
management will be
judicious in its repurchase activity and will slow or stop the
program if free
cash flow turns out to be weaker than expected. As such, Fitch
does not expect
the repurchase program to have a detrimental effect on the
company's overall
credit profile.
TRW's credit profile is strong for the auto supply industry.
Leverage
(debt/Fitch-calculated EBITDA) at Sept. 27, 2013 was 1.1x, with
$1.9 billion in
debt and 12-months EBITDA (as calculated by Fitch) of $1.7
billion. Total
liquidity at the end of the third quarter included $1 billion in
cash and cash
equivalents and $1.4 billion in revolver availability. Free cash
flow for the 12
months ended Sept. 27, 2013 was $242 million, down from $261
million in the
corresponding period a year earlier, on higher capital spending
as the company
continued to invest in the aforementioned new manufacturing
facilities. Fitch
expects free cash flow to remain solidly positive over the
intermediate term as
operating cash flow more than offsets capital spending, which
will likely remain
elevated through 2014 due to the facilities investments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook for TRW and TAI suggests that a near-term
change in the
ratings is unlikely. Longer-term, Fitch could consider a
positive rating action
if global auto market conditions improve, particularly in
Europe, resulting in
increased profitability and free cash flow. In particular,
sustained EBITDA
margins in the low- to mid-teens could contribute to a positive
rating action.
Other factors that could lead to a positive rating action would
be sustained
leverage in the low 1.0x range and consistent free cash flow
margins in the
mid-single digit range.
On the other hand, a meaningful slowdown in the global
automotive market that
leads to significant margin pressure and negative free cash flow
for a sustained
period could lead Fitch to undertake a negative rating action. A
very adverse
outcome from the European antitrust investigation or a company
decision to
significantly increase leverage to fund shareholder-friendly
activities could
also result in a negative rating action. However, Fitch believes
there is
substantial cushion within the current ratings to withstand
several adverse
developments before a negative rating action would be
considered.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Brown
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3139
Fitch Ratings Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Craig D. Fraser
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0310
Committee Chairperson
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3210
Media Relations: John Baron, Bogota, Tel: +57 1 326 9999, Email:
johnfreddy.ochoa@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--Corporate Rating Methodology (Aug. 5, 2013);
--Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers
(Nov. 13, 2012);
--Evaluating Corporate Governance (Dec. 12, 2012);
--Treatment of Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (Dec. 13, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.