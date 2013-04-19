(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Turkiye
Garanti Bankasi
A.S.'s (Garanti) USD2.5bn global medium-term note programme for
the issuance of
senior unsecured notes a Long-term senior unsecured rating of
'BBB' and a
Short-term senior unsecured rating of 'F3'.
Fitch highlights that the ratings are assigned to the programme
and not to the
notes issued under the programme. There is no assurance that
notes issued under
the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating
assigned to a
specific issue under the programme will be the same as the
rating assigned to
the programme.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The programme's ratings are aligned with Garanti's Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR).
The Long-term IDRs are driven by the bank's standalone financial
strength, as
reflected by its Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
Garanti's IDRs and VR reflect the bank's strong franchise in
retail, SME and
corporate segments, its sound management and generally sound
financial metrics
in terms of capitalisation, asset quality, performance,
liquidity and funding.
Further, the near-term outlook for the Turkish economy remains
broadly
favourable and the level of systemic risks and imbalances in the
Turkish banking
system is considered modest. Garanti's share of loans and
deposits is around
13%.
Garanti's ratings are constrained by risks related to its own
rapid growth,
macroeconomic stability and the sovereign credit profile. The
bank's recent fast
expansion, in line with the sector, has resulted in some
moderation of
previously very strong capital and funding ratios, and the loan
book is
unseasoned, although Fitch does not expect a marked
deterioration of asset
quality.
Garanti's foreign currency Long-term IDR, like those of its
leading domestic
peers, is one notch above that of Turkey ('BBB-'/Stable). This
reflects the
bank's sound credit profile, and in particular its broad and
stable customer
deposit base, which accounts for around two-thirds of non-equity
funding. Fitch
believes this should support liquidity even in case of high
sovereign stress.
Nevertheless, Fitch views the default risk of Garanti and the
sovereign as
highly correlated given the bank's exposure to the Turkish
economy and sovereign
debt, and this limits potential uplift from the sovereign.
Garanti's foreign currency Long-term IDR is capped by Turkey's
'BBB' Country
Ceiling. This is sensitive to a sovereign upgrade which could
create scope for a
further upgrade of the bank. The Outlook on Turkey's sovereign
ratings is Stable
and upside potential for the ratings is therefore unlikely in
the foreseeable
future. The ratings could be downgraded if growth is mismanaged,
resulting in
markedly higher leverage and weaker asset quality. This is not
Fitch's base
case.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Janine Dow
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Banu Cartmell
Director
+44 20 3530 11 09
Committee Chair
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated
August 2012 is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
