LONDON, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.'s (Garanti) USD2.5bn global medium-term note programme for the issuance of senior unsecured notes a Long-term senior unsecured rating of 'BBB' and a Short-term senior unsecured rating of 'F3'. Fitch highlights that the ratings are assigned to the programme and not to the notes issued under the programme. There is no assurance that notes issued under the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under the programme will be the same as the rating assigned to the programme. RATING ACTION RATIONALE The programme's ratings are aligned with Garanti's Issuer Default Ratings (IDR). The Long-term IDRs are driven by the bank's standalone financial strength, as reflected by its Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb'. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES Garanti's IDRs and VR reflect the bank's strong franchise in retail, SME and corporate segments, its sound management and generally sound financial metrics in terms of capitalisation, asset quality, performance, liquidity and funding. Further, the near-term outlook for the Turkish economy remains broadly favourable and the level of systemic risks and imbalances in the Turkish banking system is considered modest. Garanti's share of loans and deposits is around 13%. Garanti's ratings are constrained by risks related to its own rapid growth, macroeconomic stability and the sovereign credit profile. The bank's recent fast expansion, in line with the sector, has resulted in some moderation of previously very strong capital and funding ratios, and the loan book is unseasoned, although Fitch does not expect a marked deterioration of asset quality. Garanti's foreign currency Long-term IDR, like those of its leading domestic peers, is one notch above that of Turkey ('BBB-'/Stable). This reflects the bank's sound credit profile, and in particular its broad and stable customer deposit base, which accounts for around two-thirds of non-equity funding. Fitch believes this should support liquidity even in case of high sovereign stress. Nevertheless, Fitch views the default risk of Garanti and the sovereign as highly correlated given the bank's exposure to the Turkish economy and sovereign debt, and this limits potential uplift from the sovereign. Garanti's foreign currency Long-term IDR is capped by Turkey's 'BBB' Country Ceiling. This is sensitive to a sovereign upgrade which could create scope for a further upgrade of the bank. The Outlook on Turkey's sovereign ratings is Stable and upside potential for the ratings is therefore unlikely in the foreseeable future. The ratings could be downgraded if growth is mismanaged, resulting in markedly higher leverage and weaker asset quality. This is not Fitch's base case. Contact: Primary Analyst Janine Dow Senior Director +44 20 3530 1464 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Banu Cartmell Director +44 20 3530 11 09 Committee Chair James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 9901 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated August 2012 is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here