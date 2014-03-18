(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned SSgA Emerging
Markets Select
Equity Fund (SSgA EM Select) and SSgA Emerging Asia Alpha Equity
Fund (SSgA EM
Asia) 'Strong' Fund Quality Ratings. The funds are managed by
State Street
Global Advisors (SSgA).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Funds Presentation
SSgA EM Select is a Luxembourg SICAV with EUR247m of assets at
end-February
2014. It invests in global emerging markets equities with a bias
towards
smaller, less liquid markets relative to market cap-weighted
indices.
SSgA EM Asia is a French SICAV with EUR120m of assets at
end-February 2014. It
invests in equity stocks from the eight countries making up the
MSCI Emerging
Markets Asia Index.
Both funds follow an active long-only approach, combining
quantitative and
fundamental inputs. Country allocation and bottom-up
stock-picking drive their
investment strategies.
Investment Process
SSgA's quantitative models allow a consistent, systematic
assessment of
countries and of a vast universe of companies, identifying those
that are
attractively valued and with growth prospects. SSgA's strong
quantitative
governance practices and resources support model developments
and enhancements.
Portfolio managers' (PMs) fundamental analysis both on markets
and on stocks
that rank high on the company's quantitative models provides
additional inputs
that may not be captured by the model and effectively limit
model risks.
Portfolio construction is disciplined and builds diversified
portfolios of small
active stock positions, under the responsibility of the lead
PMs. The lead PMs
also draw, to a large extent, on the quantitative models and
inputs from other
PMs within the team. Bi-weekly investment committees covering
active emerging
market equity strategies also aid the process.
Resources
The experienced lead PMs of the two funds are supported by a
well-resourced
active emerging market equity team, comprising 10 PMs, three
portfolio
implementation specialists and two quantitative analysts.
Investment resources
are solid, including a global trading desk and an investment
risk team of 16.
The funds benefit from SSgA's operational and risk control
framework. The IT
environment is built around third-party systems, supporting
well-controlled,
efficient workflows.
Track Record
The funds have achieved good track records, relative to
benchmark and peers over
the long-term. SSgA EM Select outperformed the index by 1.6%
over three years to
February 2014 and achieved a Lipper Leader score for Consistent
Return of '4'.
Its structural underweight position in China dragged relative
performance lower
in 2013 but has contributed positively so far in 2014.
SSgA EM Asia has delivered a return of 114% over five years and
4% over three
years to February 2014, outperforming the index over the two
periods. It is
positioned in the second- best performing quintile among its
Lipper peer group
over the same periods. The fund's performance, however, suffered
in 4Q13 from
its under-exposure to big Chinese insurance companies.
Asset Manager
SSgA is the asset management arm of State Street Corporation
(A+/Positive/F1+).
It is a global asset manager with USD2.34trn in assets under
management (AUM) at
end-2013, including USD6bn in active emerging markets equities.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or
operational processes, or in resources dedicated to the fund. A
material adverse
deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating drivers
could result in a
downgrade of the ratings. For example, this may be manifested in
significant
structural deterioration in the funds' performance, an excessive
risk deviation
from objectives, or substantial turnover in the investment team.
Key person risk
is limited for these funds, but model risk exists.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
For more information, please see
www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com
To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in here
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Secondary Analyst
Francois Vattement, CFA
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 92 75
Committee Chairman
Aymeric Poizot, CFA, CAIA
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 92 76
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Rating Criteria', dated 19
September 2011,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Fund Quality Ratings Criteria: Assessing Fundsâ€™ Investment
Processes and
Operational Attributes
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
