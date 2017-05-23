(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to Tyson
Foods,Inc.'s (Tyson; NYSE: TSN) benchmark issuance of senior
unsecured notes
that Fitch anticipates will approximate around $2.5 billion in
aggregate. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of Tyson's ratings follows
at the end of
this press release.
Proceeds from the senior notes offering form part of the
financing for the $4.2
billion acquisition of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings, Inc.
(AdvancePierre;
NYSE:APFH) expected to close by the end of June. Tyson
previously indicated that
acquisition financing would consist of a mix of term loans,
senior notes,
commercial paper, and cash on hand. The new debt is expected to
rank pari passu
with Tyson's existing debt.
At April 1, 2017, Tyson had approximately $6.4 billion of debt,
consisting
mainly of senior unsecured notes maturing 2018 through 2044. On
May 17, 2017,
Tyson announced the issuance of a $1.8 billion three-year senior
unsecured
delayed-draw term loan and replaced its existing $1.25 billion
revolver that
expires September 2019 with a new $1.5 billion five-year senior
unsecured
revolver. Total debt and total debt-to-EBITDA pro forma for the
acquisition of
AdvancePierre will approximate $10.5 billion and 2.7x,
respectively.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Acquisition of AdvancePierre: Fitch views the acquisition as
complementary with
minimal integration risk. The $4.2 billion purchase price
represents 14x
AdvancePierre's $300 million of EBITDA and 2.6x its $1.6 billion
of sales for
2016. However, Tyson is targeting a $200 million run rate of
annual synergies
within three years of transaction closing. A consolidated
manufacturing
footprint, procurement efficiencies, distribution network
consolidation, and the
elimination of redundant sales and marketing functions and
duplicative corporate
overhead will create cost savings.
Fitch views the acquisition as consistent with Tyson's strategy
of transitioning
from a commodity meat and poultry processor to a higher margin
protein-packed
foods firm and as complementary given Tyson's limited exposure
to value-added
lunch/dinner protein sandwich products for which AdvancePierre
is a leader.
Synergies are viewed as achievable and integration risk as
minimal given Tyson's
track record with the 2014 purchase of The Hillshire Brands Co.,
which was more
than two times the size of AdvancePierre based on sales.
Significant Scale and Diversification: Tyson's ratings benefit
from its
significant scale with LTM (April) sales of $36.8 billion and
EBITDA of $3.7
billion, leading position in U.S. protein, and product
diversification that
includes a growing portfolio of branded packaged food and
value-added products.
Tyson is one of the world's leading food companies with No. 1
and No. 2 share in
large and growing protein categories such as frozen breakfast
and smoked sausage
under the Jimmy Dean and Hillshire brands.
For the year ended Oct. 1, 2016, segment contribution to sales
and operating
earnings was as follows: Chicken (29% and 46%), Beef (38% and
12%), Pork (13%
and 19%), Prepared Foods (19% and 26%), and Other which consists
mainly of
foreign operations (1% and negative 3%). Fitch expects the
acquisition of
AdvancePierre to increase the Prepared Foods segment's
contribution to sales and
operating earnings to nearly 25% and 30% respectively.
Structural Changes, Prepared Foods Volume Trends: Structural
changes have
enhanced Tyson's margins and are providing increased earnings
stability. Changes
implemented over the past several years include improved
operating efficiency
and closure of inefficient processing facilities. Moreover,
Tyson has de-risked
its operations by utilizing more short-term and fewer
fixed-price customer
contracts and by instituting a more disciplined risk management
strategy.
Tyson has also increased its percentage of value-added and
prepared food
products, which offer higher margins and more stable cash flow
than commodity
proteins due to less price volatility. However, value-added and
branded packaged
foods are susceptible to volume pressures as consumer
preferences change.
Prepared foods volume was flat for the six-month period ended
April 1, 2017,
with softness due to declines in foodservice, after declining
2.8% in fiscal
2016 due in part to an extra week in 2015, a voluntary volume
reduction in lower
margin categories at retail, and slower than planned price
reduction on retail
shelves. Core volume growth at AdvancePierre was 2.3% in the
year ended Dec.31,
2016. Fitch views 1% to 2% volume growth as realistic over the
long term
assuming ongoing innovation and marketing support.
Favorable Operating Outlook: Fitch expects Tyson's operating
performances to
remain strong for fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018 due to the
continuation of
favorable industry fundamentals including low grain costs, ample
livestock
supply, steady global demand, and effective margin management in
non-vertically
integrated beef and pork operations. Results will also continue
to benefit from
the realization of a targeted $700 million of annual synergies
related to the
Hillshire acquisition by fiscal 2018.
Synergies, from operational improvements, manufacturing,
procurement, logistics,
and organizational duplication, have approximated $640 million
to date, and
should be sustainable over the long term. As mentioned
previously, Tyson is
targeting $200 million of annualized synergies from
AdvancePierre by 2020.
Normalized Margins, Modest Volatility: Tyson's sales and
earnings are subject to
periodic volatility caused by changes in input costs and protein
prices due to
supply/demand dynamics of commodity products. However, risk is
partially
mitigated by the company's operating efficiency and
diversification in chicken,
beef, pork, and prepared foods products. Tyson's views
normalized operating
margins for its segments to be as follows: Prepared Foods (10%
to 12%), Chicken
(9% to 11%), Pork (6% to 8%), and Beef (1.5% to 3%).
During the quarter, ended April 1, 2017, the Prepared Foods and
Chicken segments
both performed below the normalized range due in part to lower
volumes caused by
fires at two chicken plants and weakness in foodservice within
prepared foods.
Higher marketing, advertising, and promotional spending also
contributed. The
operating margin for the Prepared Foods segment was 7.9%,
excluding a $52
million impairment charge, and for the Chicken segment was 8.3%.
Margins in the
Pork and Beef segments were above their normalized range at
10.8% and 3.6%,
respectively. Tyson's consolidated operating margin was 6.3%,
down from 7.7% in
the comparable quarter last year. Fitch expects performance in
Tyson's higher
margin Prepared Foods and Chicken segments to drive future
growth.
Disciplined Financial and Acquisition Strategy: Tyson maintains
a conservative
financial strategy, targeting net debt-to-EBITDA of 1.5x to 2.0x
over time
(which approximates gross debt-to-EBITDA in the high-1x to
low-2x range assuming
cash of $200 million to $300 million). The company also strives
to maintain
overall liquidity of at least $1 billion.
For the LTM ended April 1, 2017, total debt-to-EBITDA was 1.7x,
down from 4.3x
at the end of fiscal 2014 following the acquisition of
Hillshire, and FCF was
$1.5 billion. The decline has been due to cash flow growth,
significant synergy
capture, and debt reduction.
As seen by the pending acquisition of AdvancePierre, Tyson has
remained open to
strategic M&A, particularly of companies with value-added and
branded protein
related products, even though organic growth continues to be an
important driver
of sales and operating earnings. Nonetheless, the company
remains committed to
maintaining a strong balance sheet by using cash flow to
deleverage following
debt-financed deals. Following the acquisition of AdvancePierre,
Tyson expects
to pull back on share repurchases and use FCF and divestiture
proceeds to return
leverage back to its targeted 1.5x-2.0x as quickly as possible.
Fitch views this
as possible within two years of acquisition closing.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Tyson's
fiscal years include:
--Consolidated revenue increases at a low single-digit rate in
2017 and 2018
reflecting lower sales prices and the acquisition of APFH;
--Operating margins for each of Tyson's business segments are at
or above the
normalized range in 2017 and 2018 reflecting continued strong
demand and low or
manageable commodity input prices;
--Consolidated EBITDA of about $3.8 billion in 2017 and $4.1
billion in 2018
reflecting the acquisition of APFH and continue strong operating
fundamentals;
--FCF averaging $1 billion in 2017 and 2018, with the majority
deployed towards
debt reduction in 2018;
--Total debt-to-EBITDA of approximately 2.8x in 2017 and 2.2x in
2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Triggers: Continued progress transitioning towards a
protein-centric
packaged foods company as exhibited by reduced volatility in
operating earnings
and better than expected volume trends in the Prepared Foods
segment would be
positive. The ability to sustain normalized consolidated EBIT
margins above 6%
to 7% while maintaining total debt-to-EBITDA below 2x, and an
FCF margin of over
2.5% (more than $1 billion annually) would be key indicators of
continued
progress.
Negative Triggers: A sustained period of total debt-to-EBITDA
above 2.5x due to
sluggish earnings growth, slower than expected debt reduction
following the APFH
acquisition, or a change in financial policy would result in a
negative rating
action. Worsening industry fundamentals caused by meaningfully
higher feed costs
or a prolonged protein supply/demand imbalance would be leading
indicators of a
potential downturn in earnings. A sustained loss of market share
in branded
packaged meats would be of concern.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch views Tyson's liquidity as ample. Good FCF generation,
revolver
availability, and the maintenance of a moderate cash balance
support liquidity.
At April 1, 2017, Tyson had $985 million of liquidity consisting
of $246 million
of cash and short-term investments and $739 million available
under its former
$1.25 billion revolver after considering $500 million of
outstanding commercial
paper and $8 million of letters of credit.
In May 2017, Tyson replaced its $1.25 billion revolver maturing
on Sept. 25,
2019 with the new $1.5 billion five-year revolving facility
discussed above.
Financial maintenance covenants for Tyson's revolver and term
loan include a
maximum debt-to-capitalization ratio of 60% and minimum
EBITDA-to-interest ratio
of 3.75x. As of April 1, 2017, maturities of long-term debt over
the next three
years include $120 million of 7% notes due May 2018, a $500
million term loan
due April 2019, a $552 million term loan due August 2019, and $1
billion of
2.65% notes due August 2019.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates Tyson and The Hillshire Brands Co. - its
wholly owned
subsidiary as follows:
Tyson Foods, Inc. (Parent)
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB';
--Unsecured bank credit facilities 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR 'F2'.
The Hillshire Brands Co. (Operating Subsidiary)
--Long-Term IDR 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: April 25, 2017
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity are disclosed below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
noncash stock-based
compensation expense and one-time expenses as reported in
financials.
