(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/DUBAI, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Dunia Finance LLC
(Dunia) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB-'. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS
Dunia's IDRs reflect strong loan growth, a track record of only
five years and
dependence on rate-sensitive non-individual customer deposits.
They also
consider Dunia's strong current capital ratios, adequate loan
loss reserves,
strong profitability, solid financials and prospects and capable
management. The
ratings do not factor in any support from Dunia's shareholders.
Dunia has a limited track record as it was only established in
July 2008. Its
annual loan growth is extremely high at 36% in 2012 as it aims
to have a leading
position in its niche business. This growth is supported by
strong capital
ratios and similar growth in customer deposits.
Dunia's capital ratios are strong and provide good loss
absorption capacity. At
end-2012, its Fitch core capital ratio was a high 40.6%. The
current five-year
plan has a capital adequacy ratio of 38% at end-2013 and 36% at
end-2014 and
end-2015. The current capital levels provide a good cushion
against any
unexpected losses and have room for expected loan growth.
Net income grew strongly in 2012 and H113, benefiting from
strong growth in net
interest income and net fee and commission income as a result of
strong growth
in loans and operating costs remaining almost flat. The net
interest margin
decreased slightly to 29.2% in 2012 due to Dunia's slight mix
change towards
better quality and secured customers (2011: 30.8%). The net
interest margin is
still healthy after loan impairment charges are deducted at
18.3% in 2012 (2011:
19.0%).
Dunia's Fitch calculated cost/income ratio decreased
significantly to a healthy
48.3% in 2012, and is expected to have improved further in H113,
due to good
cost management. If loan impairment charges are deducted from
the ratio, it
increases to a still acceptable 64.9%. Operating ROAE and ROAA
are sound and
were on a strong upward trend in 2012 and H113, benefiting from
the strong net
interest margin and growth in the loan book. Strong margins are
expected to
remain stable in the near future as has been the case since
inception.
Dunia is funded entirely through equity and interest rate
sensitive customer
deposits. Dunia's deposits are concentrated, but at the same
time are quite
sticky, due to their laddered and term nature. Growth in
customer deposits has
been strong and keeping pace with loan growth. The tenor of the
deposit book is
longer than the loan book profile, leading to positive gaps on
the balance
sheet. Dunia has no wholesale funding, although credit
facilities of AED190m are
in place to backstop funding needs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS
Given Dunia's limited track record, an upgrade of its IDRs is
considered
unlikely in the short term. A less concentrated and more
diversified funding
profile, continued track record of improving profitability and
sustained strong
capital ratio, would likely be required for an upgrade. Any
failure to renew the
AED190m credit facility would be detrimental to the ratings.
Rapid growth and
eroding capital ratios as well as a sharp deterioration in asset
quality and
profitability could also pressure Dunia's IDRs.
Dunia is a limited liability company formed as a strategic
partnership between
Fullerton Financial Holdings Pte of Singapore, Mubadala
Development Company
PJSC, Al Waha Capital PJSC and A. A. Al Moosa Enterprises LLC.
It is registered
in the UAE, having its registered office in Abu Dhabi. As a UAE
Central Bank
regulated finance company, Dunia can accept non-individual
deposits.
Dunia currently has four branches and 15 sales centres all in
the UAE. It
operates a low cost, technologically advanced and highly
automated delivery and
service orientated model for smaller ticket loans.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: assigned at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: assigned at 'B'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Redmond Ramsdale
Director
+971 4 424 1202
Fitch Ratings Limited
Al Thuraya Tower 1, Office 1806
Dubai Media City
P.O. Box 502030, Dubai, U.A.E.
Secondary Analyst
Shaun Miskell
Associate Director
+971 4 424 1210
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 31
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies',
dated 10 August
2012, 'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria', dated 11
December 2012 and
'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12 December 2012 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.