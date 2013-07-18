July 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned UK-based Vedanta Resources PLC's (VRPLC, BB+/Stable) USD170m and USD180m guaranteed senior unsecured loan facilities ratings of 'BB'. The details of the loan facilities are as below:

USD170m senior unsecured loan facility of Valliant (Jersey) Limited guaranteed by VRPCL: assigned 'BB'

USD180m senior unsecured loan facility of Vedanta Finance (Jersey) Limited guaranteed by VRPLC: assigned 'BB'

The loans are rated at the same level as VRPLC's senior unsecured rating of 'BB' based on the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by VRPLC. The single-notch differential between the IDR and the senior unsecured rating reflects structural subordination at VRPLC (the holding company) due to its complex and fragmented holding structure. Fitch may equalise the senior unsecured rating with the IDR if structural subordination is reduced such that the difference between the adjusted net debt (plus minority interest)/EBITDAR and the adjusted net debt/EBITDAR ratios is around 1x on a sustained basis.

Key Rating Drivers

Rising regulatory risks: The ratings reflect the impact of regulatory risks on the metals & mining industry, particularly in India, on VRPLC's businesses. The ban on iron ore mining operations during the financial year to March 2013 impacted VRPLC's iron ore mines in the state of Goa, its largest mines, causing EBITDA from the iron ore mining business to decline to USD84m from USD721m in FY12. Consequently, the company's consolidated EBITDA fell to USD4.9bn in FY13 (FY12: USD5.4bn adjusted for full year's operations of Cairn India Ltd).

VRPLC has been facing challenges in obtaining clearance for its bauxite mining operations and also in expanding its alumina processing facility in India. While the Supreme Court has allowed commencement of the iron ore mining in the state of Karnataka, Fitch expects VRPLC's operations to continue to be impacted by regulatory challenges in the near term.

Reduced refinancing risk: VRPLC has refinanced most of the debt at the holding company level maturing in FY14. The company has also refinanced a significant amount of debt maturing in FY15, which has resulted in extended maturities and improved liquidity. Consequently, VRPLC's debt maturities in FY15 have declined to around USD1.4bn from USD2.7bn (assuming the put on the USD1.25bn convertible debt is exercised on the put date in July 2014), reducing refinancing risk. Most of the debt at VRPLC's operating entities maturing in FY14 has also been refinanced.

Re-organisation reduces holding company debt: VRPLC has received most of the approvals required for its re-organisation announced in February 2012. The re-organisation is likely to reduce the high level of debt at the holding company level to about one-third of the current USD9bn. Until the restructuring is complete, Fitch expects dividend and other cash flows from operating entities to be used for interest servicing.

Cash flow subordination remains: The group structure after re-organisation will continue to result in subordination of cash flows at VRPLC to its subsidiaries given the minority shareholding in its key operating entities. The agency will continue to evaluate the group structure of VRPLC, the level of subordination and VRPLC's ability to access cash flows from its subsidiaries after re-organisation.

Rating Sensitivities

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include

- Continued positive free cash flow (FCF post acquisitions) and net leverage (adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR) of below 2x on a sustained basis (FY13: 1.8x)

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include

-Margin pressures, higher-than-expected capex, or a major debt-funded acquisition resulting in net leverage of over 2.75x on a sustained basis In FY13, VRPLC recorded revenue of USD15bn (FY12: USD15.6bn on a proforma basis) and EBITDA of USD4.9bn (FY12: USD5.4bn on a proforma basis). At end-March 2013, VRPLC's total debt was USD16.6bn and liquidity in the form of cash balance of about USD8bn which was largely held at subsidiaries, Hindustan Zinc Ltd and Cairn India Ltd.