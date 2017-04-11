(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' and a Short-term IDR of 'F2' to Umpqua
Holdings
Corporation (UMPQ). The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of
rating actions
follows at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs and VR
UMPQ's ratings are supported by its solid franchise in its core
markets, which
Fitch views as a product of management's innovative branch and
digital
strategies. Strong asset quality metrics and solid capital and
liquidity levels
also support UMPQ's ratings.
Offsetting these strengths is UMPQ's limited non-interest income
versus rating
peers with a high reliance on mortgage banking and earnings
performance that has
fallen short of the company's goals at the time of the Sterling
Financial
Corporation (Sterling) merger in 2014. Additionally, Fitch views
cautiously
UMPQ's growth in its commercial and industrial (C&I), leasing,
and construction
portfolios. These areas have produced higher loss content for
the bank than its
other commercial real estate (CRE) and consumer portfolios,
which have performed
well through the cycle.
Fitch views UMPQ's management team as a key credit strength.
Fitch believes
management has successfully implemented its customer
experience-oriented culture
at the company along with an innovative branch model, which have
resulted in a
strong franchise position in the company's core markets; UMPQ's
solid deposit
market share in its core markets support this view, along with
the company's low
funding costs relative to its peer group. Additionally, Fitch
believes the
company is ahead of many peers in developing its digital
platforms, which will
continue to benefit UMPQ's franchise moving forward.
UMPQ has a solid 10.5% deposit market share in its home state of
Oregon, along
with strong market positions in certain areas of Washington,
northern
California, and Idaho. This has provided the bank with a stable,
low cost
deposit base that allows the bank to benefit from a high net
interest margin
relative to peers due to funding costs below the mid-tier and
large regional
bank peer group averages. This should position the bank well for
a rising rate
environment, especially given its solid position in more
isolated, rural markets
and its sound liquidity position.
UMPQ has solid underwriting standards, particularly in its
residential mortgage,
multifamily, and non-owner and owner occupied CRE portfolio,
evidenced by the
low net charge-off (NCO) rates in these portfolios through the
past credit
cycle. Fitch notes that over the past 40 quarters, UMPQ's NCO
rate has been
slightly above the mid-Tier median with somewhat higher
volatility, as measured
by standard deviation. UMPQ has exited its land development
lending business,
which was a significant driver of its weaker than peer
performance during the
crisis. Moving forward, Fitch expects UMPQ's NCOs to be roughly
in line with the
peer group median. This has been the case over the past 20
quarters.
UMPQ's asset quality metrics are currently among the best in the
mid-tier peer
group and for Fitch-rated U.S. banks. Fitch views this as a
product of the
company's solid underwriting practices in its core lending
segments, sound risk
controls framework, and the benign credit environment. While
UMPQ's overall loan
growth (excluding acquisitions) has been moderate, Fitch views
cautiously its
growth in certain asset classes, particularly construction (44%
growth in 2016)
and leasing (33% growth in 2016). These asset classes have
historically had
higher loss content than in other portfolios for UMPQ.
Additionally, the bank
has recently indicated it expects to expand more in its C&I
lending business,
which Fitch also views cautiously given that this has been a
very competitive
asset class since the financial crisis.
Since the Sterling merger in 2014, UMPQ's earnings, excluding
merger costs and
accretion gains, have lagged slightly below its peer group
average as measured
by ROA despite the company's solid net interest margin. Fitch
also views UMPQ's
non-interest income as relatively weak given its lower
percentage of revenue
relative to peers and a high level of mortgage banking income,
which can be more
volatile over time than other fee businesses. Overall, UMPQ's
earnings profile
serves as a constraint on the ratings.
Over time, Fitch does expect modest earnings improvement from
better operating
efficiency because of the Sterling merger and from UMPQ's
various business
initiatives and digital strategy; however, this could be
somewhat offset by more
normalized provision levels. Additionally, Fitch notes UMPQ's
balance sheet is
moderately asset sensitive and should benefit from a rising rate
environment due
to the company's strong deposit base; however, lower origination
volumes in its
mortgage banking business could offset this.
UMPQ's capital position is adequate for the rating level and the
company's risk
profile. UMPQ's Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio is
reasonable at
11.46%, which is roughly average for the mid-tier peer group.
Fitch expects UMPQ
to maintain its capital ratios at or modestly below current
levels due to its
growth initiatives and a relatively high dividend payout level,
which is above
average at 60% or more. Fitch views this high payout level as
reasonable given
the company's conservative management of capital over many years
and its overall
solid financial profile.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
UMPQ's uninsured deposit ratings at the subsidiary bank are
rated one notch
higher than the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because
U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor
preference gives
deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of
default.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
UMPQ's trust preferred securities are notched two times below
its VR for loss
severity and two times for non-performance. These ratings are in
accordance with
Fitch's criteria and assessment of the instruments
non-performance and loss
severity risk profiles.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
UMPQ has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, UMPQ is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
HOLDING COMPANY
Umpqua Holding Corporation's IDR and VR are equalized with those
of its chief
operating company, Umpqua Bank, reflecting its role as the bank
holding company,
which is mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for
its bank
subsidiaries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs and VR
Fitch believes UMPQ's ratings are currently at the higher end of
their potential
spectrum and that positive rating momentum is unlikely within
the Rating Outlook
horizon. Over the longer term, UMPQ's ratings could gain
positive momentum if
the bank succeeds in building a more diverse fee income base and
achieves a
higher level of earnings more in line with higher rated peers
while maintaining
stable or higher capital levels and solid credit metrics ahead
of the peer group
average.
The Stable Rating Outlook reflects Fitch belief that UMPQ will
maintain strong
asset quality metrics relative to its peer group and good levels
of capital as
it pursues initiatives to grow and diversify its loan portfolio.
Negative rating
momentum could develop should Fitch observe underwriting
standards weaken in
order to achieve growth targets or if asset quality measures
decline to below
peer averages, particularly if this decline is as a result of
adverse outcomes
in areas of growth for UMPQ. While not expected, should UMPQ
manage capital more
aggressively, such that its CET1 Ratio falls towards the bottom
of its peer
group or if earnings performance over time is materially worse
than the peer
group average, negative rating momentum could develop.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by Umpqua
Bank are primarily
sensitive to any change in the company's IDR.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for UMPQ's trust preferred securities are sensitive
to any change to
UMPQ's VR.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Since UMPQ's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF',
respectively,
there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over
the foreseeable
future.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should UMPQ's holding company begin to exhibit signs of
weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
--Long-term IDR 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Viability Rating 'bbb+';
--Support '5';
--Support Rating Floor 'NF'.
Umpqua Bank
--Long-term IDR 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Viability Rating 'bbb+';
--Long-term deposits 'A-';
--Short-term deposits 'F2';
--Support '5';
--Support Rating Floor 'NF'.
Umpqua Statutory Trust II - V
--Trust preferred securities 'BB'.
Umpqua Master Trust I and IB
--Trust preferred securities 'BB'.
Sterling Capital Trust III - IV and VI - IX
Sterling Capital Statutory Trust V
--Trust preferred securities 'BB'.
Lynnwood Financial Statutory Trust I and II
--Trust preferred securities 'BB'.
Klamath First Capital Trust I
--Trust preferred securities 'BB'.
HB Capital Trust I
Humboldt Bancorp Statutory Trust I - III
--Trust preferred securities 'BB'.
CIB Capital Trust
--Trust preferred securities 'BB'.
Western Sierra Statutory Trust I - IV
--Trust preferred securities 'BB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christopher Van Bell
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0777
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com; Alyssa Castelli, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
