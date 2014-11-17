(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, November 17 (Fitch) This commentary replaces the
version published
on 13 November 2014. It corrects the rating sensitivity to the
issuer's IDR.
The corrected version is as follows:
Fitch Ratings has assigned UniCredit S.p.A.'s (UC,
BBB+/Negative/F2; Viability
Rating, bbb+) conditional pass-through (CPT) mortgage covered
bonds
(Obbligazioni Bancarie Garantite, OBG) a 'AA' rating with a
Stable Outlook. The
OBG are guaranteed by UniCredit OBG S.r.L. UC recently
restructured the
amortisation profile of the EUR9.1bn outstanding OBG under the
programme to CPT
from soft-bullet.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AA' rating is based on UC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of
'BBB+', an IDR uplift of 1, a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 8
(minimal
discontinuity risk) and the undertaking of the issuer on the
asset percentage
(AP) of 82%, which provides more protection than the 'AA'
breakeven AP of 84%.
The Stable Outlook on the OBG reflects the large cushion of five
notches before
a downgrade of UC's IDR would be expected to impact the OBG
rating. Despite the
IDR uplift of 1 and the D-Cap of 8, the 'AA' rating of the
covered bonds
benefits from a five-notch uplift from the IDR leaving the CPT
OBG less exposed
to downward pressure on the IDR. The 'AA' rating is constrained
by the level of
AP which supports timely payments at 'A+' on a tested
probability of default
basis but not at a higher rating. The 'AA' breakeven AP also
supports a
two-notch uplift for recoveries given default.
The IDR uplift of 1 reflects the covered bonds exemption from
bail-in and
Fitch's view that resolution by other means than liquidation is
likely due to
the issuer's global and domestic systemic importance and large
size and
complexity. The uplift is not higher because Fitch considers
that senior
unsecured debt is below the threshold of 5% of total adjusted
assets and Fitch
does not consider Italy a covered bond intensive jurisdiction.
The D-Cap of 8 reflects Fitch's minimal discontinuity risk
assessment related to
the liquidity gap and systemic risk component. Fitch believes
that the CPT
amortisation profile of the covered bonds and the extendible
maturity of 38
years eliminate the risk of refinancing needs leading to a
forced sale of the
assets, should the recourse switch to the cover pool. Fitch does
not apply the
"weak-link" approach to programmes deemed to have minimal
discontinuity risk, as
long as the assessment on the other D-Cap components does not
raise any
particular concern, which applies to this programme.
The breakeven AP for the 'AA' rating of 84% (equivalent to 19%
breakeven
over-collateralisation (OC)), is driven by the credit loss
component of 16.2%,
due to the mixed nature of the cover pool.
The cover pool's credit loss component reflects the 'AA' rating
default rate
(RDR) of 41.6% and the rating recovery rate of 66.4%. The high
RDR reflects the
20.2% of the cover pool represented by SME loans, which have
around 50% exposure
to the real estate sector. It also reflects that UC employee
loans make up 11%
of the total pool. Fitch has tested several sensitivities over
the employee
portion of the portfolio and believes the treatment of employee
loans is not a
rating driver based on the current portfolio composition.
The high cash flow valuation component of 8.7% reflects the
negative carry
arising from the 28 quarters recovery lag that Fitch assumes on
average for the
portfolio, which leads to Fitch's increasing interest rates
scenario being the
most stressful for this programme. In addition, it is also
driven by the set-off
loss Fitch factors in its analysis due to the presence of UC
employee loans,
after a liquidation of the issuer materialises, and the unhedged
open interest
rate positions.
The asset disposal loss component is nil and reflects the
absence of a forced
asset sale given the CPT feature of the programme.
The sum of the breakeven OC components is higher than the 19%
'AA' breakeven OC
because Fitch tests for at least 91% recoveries (instead of
100%) on the covered
bonds assumed to be defaulted. The credit loss and cash flow
valuation
components are shown at the 'AA' of the OBG, while the asset
disposal component
is based on the tested rating on a probability of default basis.
Fitch takes into account AP the issuer commits to in its
quarterly investor
report.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following occurs:
(i) the IDR of UC is downgraded by six or more notches to B+' or
below; or (ii)
the number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the
D-Cap is reduced to
2; or (iii) the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis
increases above Fitch's
'AA' breakeven level of 84%.
Furthermore, if the programme AP reaches the maximum level
allowed by the
Italian covered bonds law of 100%, UC's CPT OBG would be
downgraded by one
rating category to 'A'.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a new
issue report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
In the report Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation,
published 8 July
2014, Fitch details its approach for determining the breakeven
OC components.
