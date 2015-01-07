(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-'
rating to
Universal Corporation's (Universal) new senior unsecured credit
agreement
comprising a $430 million revolving credit facility, a $150
million five-year
term loan A-1 facility, and a $220 million seven-year term loan
A-2 facility.
The credit facility may be expanded at the company's option in
an amount up to
$100 million, subject to certain conditions. Proceeds from the
loans will be
used to refinance certain existing debt, to provide general
working capital, or
for other general corporate purposes. Financial covenants are a
maximum leverage
ratio of 3.0 times (x) and a minimum net worth of $1 billion.
A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leading Global Position in Tobacco Leaf Industry
Universal has the leading position in tobacco leaf procurement,
and some modest
diversification of its business portfolio. The company is
diversified among the
varieties of tobacco leaf offered as well as across key tobacco
growing
geographies. Globally, Universal competes with many smaller
suppliers that can
offer lower-priced goods due to lower overhead from a lesser
commitment to
agronomy services, which are a competitive strength for
Universal and its main
rival, Alliance One International, Inc.
The two tobacco suppliers control approximately 60% of the
global supply for
tobacco leaf and essentially overlap in major tobacco
marketplaces. Universal
estimates that it handles 35%-45% of annual production in
Africa, 15%-25% of
Brazil, and 25%-35% of flue-cured and burley tobacco output in
North America.
The shared market concentration has brought additional
supply/demand stability
as the market peaks and valleys of tobacco leaf supply have
lessened over time.
Variable Tobacco Leaf Pricing Influences Profitability
Universal, like other tobacco leaf suppliers, is subject to high
business risk
stemming from agronomic pricing affected by uncertainties
including weather
conditions, crop yields and quality, supply conditions in the
industry, and
changes to government tobacco policies. In fiscal 2014, earnings
fell $58
million year-over-year from higher tobacco leaf costs,
unfavorable foreign
currency effects, and a tough comparison to fiscal 2013 that
benefited from
higher sales of carryover and uncommitted inventories. While
Fitch had already
anticipated a rough year, operating income of $178 million and
EBITDA of $217
million were well below nominal levels of approximately $200
million and $240
million, respectively.
Fitch sees margins rebounding in fiscal 2015 as prices should
moderate from an
oversupply of tobacco leaf in the marketplace, mainly from the
U.S. and Europe
manufacturers adjusting inventory purchasing to match a decline
in cigarette
sales in the regions. Fitch believes that pricing will offset
stable to
declining volume during the year. As such, Fitch expects overall
flue-cured and
burley leaf margins (including North America) to expand in
fiscal 2015 as
Universal realizes the benefits of more rational raw material
pricing. In
addition, the Brazilian leaf market may prove to be more stable
this fiscal
year, which should contribute to overall EBITDA margin
improvement to more than
9%.
Working Capital Needs Fluctuate
Higher priced tobacco leaf also drives increased leverage from
increased
short-term borrowings, while pressuring cash flows. As such,
free cash flow
(FCF) can jump from positive to negative almost annually. FCF
was negative $81.2
million in fiscal 2014, compared to $172.5 million in fiscal
2013, as greater
tobacco inventories increased working capital usage at year-end.
Working capital
swung to a cash use of $164 million in fiscal 2014 from a source
of $12 million
in fiscal 2013.
The higher tobacco inventories at the end of the past fiscal
year should benefit
cash flow upon sale throughout fiscal 2015. Nonetheless, Fitch
expects Universal
to generate negative FCF in fiscal 2015 for a second consecutive
year primarily
driven by increased capital spending to $80 million for
continued expansion in
Africa and construction of a new manufacturing plant for
Carolina Innovative
Food Ingredients.
Commitment to Investment Grade Demonstrated with Debt Reduction
Universal reduced total debt by nearly $80 million to maintain
consistent
leverage while earnings were depressed in fiscal 2014. Universal
kept gross
leverage (total debt to EBITDA) and FFO adjusted leverage for
the year ending
March 31, 2014 at 1.9 times (x) and 2.8x, respectively, which
were below Fitch's
expectations. The debt level of $419 million includes 100%
equity granted to
$213 million in convertible preferred stock per Fitch's hybrid
security
criteria. Seasonally high short-term financing for working
capital needs
stressed leverage at the end of fiscal second quarter, which
should ease in
conjunction with sold inventories in the second half of the
year. Fitch sees a
relatively steady debt load coupled with higher earnings
yielding gross leverage
under 2.0x at the end of fiscal 2015. Additionally, FFO adjusted
leverage will
fall around 3.0x in most years.
Tobacco Industry Concentration Drives Customer Dependence
A constant threat to leaf tobacco suppliers' operational
performance is the
possibility that the typically concentrated customer base
expands vertical
integration efforts, essentially bypassing the suppliers'
expertise by
negotiating directly with growers. Universal's top five
customers - Philip
Morris International, Imperial Tobacco, British American
Tobacco, China Tobacco
International, and Japan Tobacco - represented more than 60% of
revenues over
the last four years.
Universal counters the concern through its long-standing
relationships with the
multitude of tobacco leaf producers. The company maintains and
enhances its ties
with farmers through experienced local management teams that
include more than
800 agronomists and technicians who serve as crop advisors,
assisting and
training tobacco farmers on all aspects of compliant leaf
production.
Manufacturers, on the other hand, generally prefer to negotiate
with tobacco
suppliers rather than dealing with large numbers of farmers in
the growing
regions around the world.
Solid External Liquidity Backstops Internal Cash Flow Volatility
Universal's external sources of liquidity serve as strength
while internal cash
flow generation fluctuates due to inherent unpredictability of
tobacco leaf
pricing. The company had availability under its new $430 million
revolving bank
agreement maturing as of Dec. 31, 2014 and unused, uncommitted
lines of credit
that totaled $230 million at the end of the second fiscal
quarter.
Fitch recognizes the additional liquidity support from
uncommitted lines of
credit fully backstopped by available capacity under the
revolving credit
facility; however, Fitch does consider the uncommitted lines to
be a weaker form
of support. Modest liquidity support also comes from the
company's committed
inventory levels that typically represent 80% of total
inventory. Access to
sufficient liquidity in order to address variable working
capital needs is a key
credit consideration.
Fitch anticipates no meaningful changes to dividend policy or
share repurchase
activity over the ratings horizon. Universal has modestly
increased dividends
for decades and repurchased minimal amounts of common shares
over the past
years. The company paid dividends of $46.7 million (not
including the $15
million convertible perpetual preferred stock dividend) and
$23.7 million in
2014 and the first half of 2015, respectively, and had net share
repurchases of
$13.7 million and $7 million, respectively, in the same periods.
Future dividend
increases and share buy backs that are not supported by
sustained operating
income increases or are outside of historical norms, would be
concerning.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments individually or collectively, that may lead
to negative
rating action include:
Fitch is comfortable with Universal operating with gross debt
leverage around
2.0x at the current rating. However, rating pressure will arise
if EBITDA
compression and/or a stubbornly higher debt load lead to
sustained unadjusted
leverage exceeding 2.5x. A prolonged meaningful decrease in
profitability may
stem from an unexpected fall in demand arising from a loss of
key customers,
cigarette manufacturer vertical integration, or an unexpected
significant
secular decline. Lack of FFO coverage of capital spending and
dividends, such
that meaningful incremental debt funding becomes necessary would
also pressure
the rating.
Future developments individually or collectively, that may lead
to positive
rating action include:
Fitch sees no positive rating action over the intermediate term;
however, Fitch
will favorably view a commitment to operate with total debt
leverage below 1.5x,
coupled with consistent cash flow generation for multiple years
such that FFO
margin stays around 10%. In addition, materially increased
diversification of
the portfolio with the ability to maintain EBITDA margins at 12%
is a credit
positive.
Fitch currently rates Universal as follow:
--Issuer Default Rating 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured credit facility 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-';
--Convertible perpetual preferred stock 'BB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
