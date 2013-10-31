(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-'
rating to
Universal Corporation's (UVV) new $175 million five-year
unsecured term loan
facility. The term loan facility may be expanded at the
company's option in an
amount up to $75 million, subject to certain conditions.
Proceeds from the loans
will be used to refinance certain existing debt, to provide
general working
capital, or for other general corporate purposes. See the full
list of UVV's
ratings at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
UVV is one of the leading producers within the leaf tobacco
industry with
substantial global market share and extensive geographic
diversity that helps
minimize its reliance on any one region. UVV fosters strategic
alliances through
its experienced local management teams by working closely with
tobacco
manufacturers with whom UVV maintains long-term relationships.
UVV also
coordinates with a significant number of and highly diverse
farmer and supplier
base to produce higher quality-compliant leaf tobacco to meet
its customer's
exacting blend requirements. Consequently, these factors have
allowed UVV to
carve out a defensible niche that is competitively important in
sustaining
long-term profitability.
UVV maintains a relatively solid financial profile underpinned
by sufficient
liquidity, lower leverage, manageable maturities, low capital
investment
requirements and cash generation that supports the operations.
The above factors
largely mitigate the operating, regulatory and financial risk
factors inherent
with the leaf tobacco industry.
UVV's operating results can be susceptible to volatility. UVV
can have material
working capital fluctuations as a result of its agricultural
business, leading
to a higher than average business risk for the company. UVV
extends credit
through substantial advances to farmers with contractual
agreements that totaled
$123 million as of June 30, 2013, thus exposing the company to
bad debt risk
that will increase during periods of crop deterioration.
Numerous factors can
affect green leaf prices including global supply and demand
imbalances, market
conditions, production costs, competition and foreign exchange
movements.
UVV also is indirectly exposed to significant regulatory and
governmental
oversight within the tobacco industry that can negatively affect
cigarette
consumption and heighten UVV's operational risk by reducing
demand for leaf
tobacco. One recent example is the European Union, which moved
one step closer
toward limiting the use of certain cigarettes with the European
Parliament's
vote to approve a ban on menthol and other flavored cigarettes
and increase the
awareness of health warnings on packaging. Excise tax increases
are another tool
that lawmakers have frequently used to curtail smoking. However,
these
regulatory actions can also spur increases for illicit tobacco
products that can
also negatively impact UVV's volumes.
Operating Performance:
The tobacco industry expects a stable operating environment with
good demand
conditions in fiscal year (FY) 2014 which Fitch views as
reasonable. Global
demand should grow modestly with growing demand in emerging
markets offsetting
declines in developed markets. UVV entered FY 2014 with very low
uncommitted
inventories available for sale and fewer shipments of prior year
crop carrying
into the first fiscal quarter. Consequently, volumes will
decline this fiscal
year. Crop sizes for flue-cured, burley and oriental tobaccos
are expected to
increase in FY 2014 although demand for certain types of
tobacco, including
higher quality flue-cured and burley leaf may exceed supply.
The nominal segment operating income and EBITDA for UVV are
approximately $200
million and $240 million, respectively. UVV has operated
substantially above
those levels during the past four years. EBITDA margins are
typically in the low
double digits that Fitch believes constrain the ratings. Other
factors that can
affect UVV cash flows include seasonality of operations, reduced
demand in
mature markets, timing of shipments to customers, changes in
input costs
(denominated in local currency) and tobacco leaf prices (dollar
denominated).
Fitch expects UVV will generate a more nominal operating income
level for FY
2014.
Liquidity, Maturities & Financial Covenants:
UVV's liquidity is sufficient given its cash, revolver
availability and free
cash flow (FCF). Liquidity is a key rating factor given the
working capital and
cash advance requirements for its suppliers. UVV's committed
inventory levels,
which are typically at least 80% of total inventory, also
provide modest
additional support to UVV's liquidity position. As of June 30,
2013, cash was
$124.5 million with the majority of the cash in the U.S. UVV
has an undrawn
$450 million five-year revolving credit facility that expires in
November 2016
with meaningful room under the covenants.
UVV maintains uncommitted, unsecured credit facilities to fund
working capital
needs in countries where the company operates. Fitch views
uncommitted lines as
a weaker form of liquidity. At the end of the 1Q'14, UVV had up
to $301 million
in unused, uncommitted lines available. UVV maintains its
revolver and cash
balances at a level to provide full backstop for the uncommitted
bank lines.
UVV's maturity schedule is manageable with $116 million in FY
2015.
Fitch expects FCF that has averaged approximately $90 million
the past four
years will decrease materially in FY 2014. Several factors
affecting free cash
generation include a substantial swing in working capital needs,
reduced
operating income due to lower volume, and increased capital
spending following
below-average investment during FY 2013 of $31 million.
UVV's common stock dividend was $46.3 million for the LTM ending
June 30, 2013.
UVV has modestly increased its dividend annually for over the
past 30 years.
This does not include $15 million convertible perpetual
preferred stock
dividends. Fitch believes UVV's total dividend level constrains
its financial
flexibility when the company experiences operating volatility
and/or expansion
of working capital. As such, future dividend increases that are
not supported by
sustained operating income increases or are outside of
historical norms, would
be a concern.
In November 2011, UVV announced a two-year $100 million share
repurchase program
of which approximately $77 million in availability remained at
the end of 1Q'14.
UVV repurchased $18.2 million shares for the LTM ending June 30,
2013, including
$14.1 million in 1Q'14. Fitch does not expect the company to
engage in a
material level of share repurchases during FY 2014.
Credit Metrics:
UVV's total leverage was 2.2x for the LTM ending June 30, 2013.
Fitch's hybrid
security criteria treat the convertible preferred stock as 100%
equity. This is
due to the ability to defer dividends, a long-dated effective
maturity,
noncumulative coupon deferral and the lack of any coupon step-up
on the
preferred stock. In line with Fitch's expectations, leverage has
increased
during FY 2014 but is well within rating expectations, given an
expected
modest-to-moderate decline in EBITDA from FY 2013.
Similarly, as expected, funds from operations (FFO) adjusted
leverage has
weakened to 3.2x for the LTM ending June 30, 2013, from 2.5x at
the end of FY
2013, and interest coverage (EBITDA/interest expense) fell to
11.4x from
approximately 12x in the same time frame. However, Fitch views
UVV's current
credit metrics as solid for the 'BBB-' category particularly
considering the
relative volatility overall in UVV's operating performance
year-to-year and the
tobacco industry business risk.
RATING SENSITIVITY
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively lead to
negative rating action include:
--A period of significant crop deterioration in multiple regions
that adversely
affects cash generation;
--Sustained contraction in margins that could occur due to
numerous factors;
--Sustained leverage greater than 2.5x;
--Significant increase with the dividend.
--Loss of a key customer's business;
--Increased vertical integration by customers;
--Increased losses on supplier advances;
--Adverse changes in regulatory or operating environment that
affects leaf
tobacco demand.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively lead to
positive rating action include:
--Improvement in leverage to less than 1.5x driven by debt
reduction;
--Sustained margin increase to low-teens range;
--Moderation of regulatory pressure on tobacco companies
worldwide;
--Increase in levels of global tobacco consumption;
--Sustained free cash generation with FCF-to-adjusted debt
closer to 10% on a
consistent basis;
--Increased diversity in customer base.
UVV's ratings are:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured credit facility 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-';
--Convertible perpetual preferred stock 'BB'.
