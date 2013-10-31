(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to Universal Corporation's (UVV) new $175 million five-year unsecured term loan facility. The term loan facility may be expanded at the company's option in an amount up to $75 million, subject to certain conditions. Proceeds from the loans will be used to refinance certain existing debt, to provide general working capital, or for other general corporate purposes. See the full list of UVV's ratings at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS UVV is one of the leading producers within the leaf tobacco industry with substantial global market share and extensive geographic diversity that helps minimize its reliance on any one region. UVV fosters strategic alliances through its experienced local management teams by working closely with tobacco manufacturers with whom UVV maintains long-term relationships. UVV also coordinates with a significant number of and highly diverse farmer and supplier base to produce higher quality-compliant leaf tobacco to meet its customer's exacting blend requirements. Consequently, these factors have allowed UVV to carve out a defensible niche that is competitively important in sustaining long-term profitability. UVV maintains a relatively solid financial profile underpinned by sufficient liquidity, lower leverage, manageable maturities, low capital investment requirements and cash generation that supports the operations. The above factors largely mitigate the operating, regulatory and financial risk factors inherent with the leaf tobacco industry. UVV's operating results can be susceptible to volatility. UVV can have material working capital fluctuations as a result of its agricultural business, leading to a higher than average business risk for the company. UVV extends credit through substantial advances to farmers with contractual agreements that totaled $123 million as of June 30, 2013, thus exposing the company to bad debt risk that will increase during periods of crop deterioration. Numerous factors can affect green leaf prices including global supply and demand imbalances, market conditions, production costs, competition and foreign exchange movements. UVV also is indirectly exposed to significant regulatory and governmental oversight within the tobacco industry that can negatively affect cigarette consumption and heighten UVV's operational risk by reducing demand for leaf tobacco. One recent example is the European Union, which moved one step closer toward limiting the use of certain cigarettes with the European Parliament's vote to approve a ban on menthol and other flavored cigarettes and increase the awareness of health warnings on packaging. Excise tax increases are another tool that lawmakers have frequently used to curtail smoking. However, these regulatory actions can also spur increases for illicit tobacco products that can also negatively impact UVV's volumes. Operating Performance: The tobacco industry expects a stable operating environment with good demand conditions in fiscal year (FY) 2014 which Fitch views as reasonable. Global demand should grow modestly with growing demand in emerging markets offsetting declines in developed markets. UVV entered FY 2014 with very low uncommitted inventories available for sale and fewer shipments of prior year crop carrying into the first fiscal quarter. Consequently, volumes will decline this fiscal year. Crop sizes for flue-cured, burley and oriental tobaccos are expected to increase in FY 2014 although demand for certain types of tobacco, including higher quality flue-cured and burley leaf may exceed supply. The nominal segment operating income and EBITDA for UVV are approximately $200 million and $240 million, respectively. UVV has operated substantially above those levels during the past four years. EBITDA margins are typically in the low double digits that Fitch believes constrain the ratings. Other factors that can affect UVV cash flows include seasonality of operations, reduced demand in mature markets, timing of shipments to customers, changes in input costs (denominated in local currency) and tobacco leaf prices (dollar denominated). Fitch expects UVV will generate a more nominal operating income level for FY 2014. Liquidity, Maturities & Financial Covenants: UVV's liquidity is sufficient given its cash, revolver availability and free cash flow (FCF). Liquidity is a key rating factor given the working capital and cash advance requirements for its suppliers. UVV's committed inventory levels, which are typically at least 80% of total inventory, also provide modest additional support to UVV's liquidity position. As of June 30, 2013, cash was $124.5 million with the majority of the cash in the U.S. UVV has an undrawn $450 million five-year revolving credit facility that expires in November 2016 with meaningful room under the covenants. UVV maintains uncommitted, unsecured credit facilities to fund working capital needs in countries where the company operates. Fitch views uncommitted lines as a weaker form of liquidity. At the end of the 1Q'14, UVV had up to $301 million in unused, uncommitted lines available. UVV maintains its revolver and cash balances at a level to provide full backstop for the uncommitted bank lines. UVV's maturity schedule is manageable with $116 million in FY 2015. Fitch expects FCF that has averaged approximately $90 million the past four years will decrease materially in FY 2014. Several factors affecting free cash generation include a substantial swing in working capital needs, reduced operating income due to lower volume, and increased capital spending following below-average investment during FY 2013 of $31 million. UVV's common stock dividend was $46.3 million for the LTM ending June 30, 2013. UVV has modestly increased its dividend annually for over the past 30 years. This does not include $15 million convertible perpetual preferred stock dividends. Fitch believes UVV's total dividend level constrains its financial flexibility when the company experiences operating volatility and/or expansion of working capital. As such, future dividend increases that are not supported by sustained operating income increases or are outside of historical norms, would be a concern. In November 2011, UVV announced a two-year $100 million share repurchase program of which approximately $77 million in availability remained at the end of 1Q'14. UVV repurchased $18.2 million shares for the LTM ending June 30, 2013, including $14.1 million in 1Q'14. Fitch does not expect the company to engage in a material level of share repurchases during FY 2014. Credit Metrics: UVV's total leverage was 2.2x for the LTM ending June 30, 2013. Fitch's hybrid security criteria treat the convertible preferred stock as 100% equity. This is due to the ability to defer dividends, a long-dated effective maturity, noncumulative coupon deferral and the lack of any coupon step-up on the preferred stock. In line with Fitch's expectations, leverage has increased during FY 2014 but is well within rating expectations, given an expected modest-to-moderate decline in EBITDA from FY 2013. Similarly, as expected, funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage has weakened to 3.2x for the LTM ending June 30, 2013, from 2.5x at the end of FY 2013, and interest coverage (EBITDA/interest expense) fell to 11.4x from approximately 12x in the same time frame. However, Fitch views UVV's current credit metrics as solid for the 'BBB-' category particularly considering the relative volatility overall in UVV's operating performance year-to-year and the tobacco industry business risk. RATING SENSITIVITY Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively lead to negative rating action include: --A period of significant crop deterioration in multiple regions that adversely affects cash generation; --Sustained contraction in margins that could occur due to numerous factors; --Sustained leverage greater than 2.5x; --Significant increase with the dividend. --Loss of a key customer's business; --Increased vertical integration by customers; --Increased losses on supplier advances; --Adverse changes in regulatory or operating environment that affects leaf tobacco demand. Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively lead to positive rating action include: --Improvement in leverage to less than 1.5x driven by debt reduction; --Sustained margin increase to low-teens range; --Moderation of regulatory pressure on tobacco companies worldwide; --Increase in levels of global tobacco consumption; --Sustained free cash generation with FCF-to-adjusted debt closer to 10% on a consistent basis; --Increased diversity in customer base. UVV's ratings are: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured credit facility 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'; --Convertible perpetual preferred stock 'BB'. Contact: Primary Analyst Michael Zbinovec Senior Director +1-312-368-3164 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012); --'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis' (Dec. 13, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis here Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here 