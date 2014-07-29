(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-'
rating to the $600
million of senior secured bonds issued by Universal Health
Services, Inc. (NYSE:
UHS), consisting of $300 million due 2019 and $300 million due
2022. The
proceeds are expected to be used to refinance existing
indebtedness.
Assuming substantially all the debt proceeds are used for
refinancing, Fitch
views the transaction as favorable to UHS's credit profile,
since it will
refinance a portion of debt due in the 2015-2016 timeframe. At
March 31, 2014,
2016 maturities represented 86% of total debt outstanding.
Subsequent to this
transaction, this figure could fall to below 70%.
UHS has good flexibility at its current 'BB+' rating in the
event that not all
the proceeds from this issuance are used for refinancing
existing debt.
UHS's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is currently 'BB+'. The Rating
Outlook is
Stable. A full list of UHS's ratings follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
-- UHS has continued to demonstrate a commitment to debt
repayment, resulting in
debt-to-EBITDA of 2.3x at March 31, 2014 compared to 4.9x
(reported) at Dec. 31,
2010. Fitch expects UHS to operate with debt leverage of
2.25x-3x over the
ratings horizon.
-- Unlike many of its peers, UHS has not engaged in large-scale
acquisitions
since its $3.1 billion purchase of PSI in 2010. Fitch expects
UHS to pursue
moderately-sized, targeted acquisitions over the ratings
horizon. The 'BB+'
rating provides ample flexibility for UHS to incur additional
debt in order to
participate in the ongoing consolidation of the U.S. healthcare
provider space.
-- Cash flows are strengthening on a stabilizing acute care
business, better
margins due to lower uncompensated care, and growing behavioral
health
operations. Fitch anticipates that UHS will generate solid free
cash flow (FCF)
of $550 million-$700 million in 2014-2015, compared to $477
million for the
latest 12 month (LTM) period ended March 31, 2014.
-- UHS's behavioral health business accounts for more than half
of its overall
revenues, providing business and revenue diversification as well
as improved
financial stability and profitability. Good organic growth in
the mid-single
digits, driven by mental health parity rules and UHS's capacity
growth
initiatives, and moderate margin improvement are expected over
the ratings
horizon.
-- UHS's same-hospital admissions were flat in 2013, better than
the 2% and 2.2%
declines in 2012 and 2011, respectively, and stronger than many
of its
for-profit peers. Fitch expects moderately negative to possibly
flat acute care
inpatient admissions growth to be indicative of stable markets
for the
foreseeable future. Pricing metrics continue to remain stable as
lingering
unfavorable payor mix has been offset by relatively strong
commercial
reimbursement rate increases.
-- Fitch views the Affordable Care Act (ACA) as a net positive
for UHS and its
hospital operator peers. Net revenue growth from declining
uncompensated care,
on a fairly constant cost base, will drive an increase in
absolute profits
during 2014-2015. Fitch believes it is likely, however, that
profit gains will
begin to erode in later years due to an overall constrained
healthcare
reimbursement environment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Maintenance of a 'BB+' IDR will require a continued demonstrated
commitment to
operating with debt leverage below 3x, with FCF-to-adjusted debt
of 8% or
higher. Fitch notes that UHS has good flexibility at the current
'BB+' level to
consummate debt-funded M&A, especially as it supports
longer-term growth in
light of prevailing trends in healthcare (i.e. integrated care
delivery,
physician employment, outpatient service line expansion, etc.).
A downgrade of UHS's IDR to 'BB' could result from pressured
margins and cash
flows - or a large, leveraging transaction - that results in
debt leverage
expected to be sustained above 3x and/or FCF-to-gross adjusted
debt below 8%.
Margin and cash flow pressures of this magnitude are not likely
to occur
abruptly, but could materialize due to severe pricing pressures
or unfavorable
large-scale reform of Medicare and/or Medicaid programs. Also,
the availability
of single M&A transactions that could drive a downgrade is
limited.
An upgrade of UHS's IDR to 'BBB-' is unlikely in the near- to
intermediate-term,
as Fitch views the risks around reimbursement and other
regulatory factors
associated with healthcare providers in the U.S. - and UHS's
reliance on
government payers - as material going forward. Furthermore,
UHS's current
ratings and credit metrics provide the firm with flexibility to
participate in
the consolidation of the healthcare provider space, which Fitch
expects to
continue through the intermediate term.
MOST DEBT MATURES IN 2016, LIQUIDITY IS AMPLE
Available liquidity is sufficient. Though UHS does not usually
carry large
amounts of cash ($16 million at March 31, 2014), it maintains an
$800 million
revolver, of which $743 million was available at March 31, 2014.
UHS also
maintains a $275 million A/R facility, of which $115 million was
available at
March 31, 2014.
Debt maturities are manageable for the firm, though the bulk of
the outstanding
term loans are due in August 2016 (2016 maturities represent 86%
of total debt).
Fitch expects UHS will have adequate access to capital as it
seeks to refinance
its credit facilities in advance of this date. Estimated debt
maturities at
March 31, 2014 are as follows: remainder of 2014: $56 million;
2015: $123
million; 2016: $2.77 billion; 2018: $250 million.
NOTCHING SCHEME
The secured debt rating is one notch above the IDR, illustrating
Fitch's
expectation for superior recovery prospects in the event of
default.
Furthermore, Fitch believes UHS has good financial flexibility
at the 'BB+' IDR,
supporting the one-notch differential.
The unsecured notes are rated one notch below the IDR to reflect
the substantial
amount of secured debt to which they are subordinated. More than
90% of UHS's
outstanding debt at March 31, 2014 was secured, reducing the
potential
recoveries for unsecured creditors.
Fitch rates UHS as follows:
-- IDR 'BB+';
-- Senior secured bank facility 'BBB-';
-- Senior secured bonds 'BBB-';
-- Senior unsecured bonds 'BB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jacob Bostwick, CPA
Director
+1-312-368-3169
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Megan Neuburger
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0501
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'U.S. Healthcare Stats Quarterly (First-Quarter 2014)' (July
7, 2014);
--'Hospitals Credit Diagnosis' (June 30, 2014);
--'High-Yield Healthcare Checkup' (April 4, 2014);
--'2014 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare' (Nov. 25, 2013).
--'For-Profit Hospital Insights: Fitch's Annual Review of Bad
Debt Accounting
Policies and Practices' (Oct. 24, 2013);
--'Margin Preservation Strategies: Different Angles (U.S.
Hospitals and Health
Insurers)' (Oct. 1, 2013);
--'The Affordable Care Act and Healthcare Providers: Assessing
the Potential
Impact' (May 1, 2013);
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
The Affordable Care Act and Healthcare Providers (Assessing the
Potential
Impact)
here
Margin Preservation Strategies â€” Different Angles (Credit
Implications for U.S.
Hospitals and Health Insurers)
here
High-Yield Healthcare Checkup: Comprehensive Analysis of
High-Yield U.S.
Healthcare Companies
here
U.S. Healthcare Stats Quarterly (First-Quarter 2014)
here
Hospitals Credit Diagnosis (Implications of the ACA Slowly
Taking Shape)
here
For-Profit Hospital Insights: Fitch's Annual Review of Bad Debt
Accounting
Policies and Practices
here
2014 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare â€” Secular Challenges Require a
Compelling Value
Propositihere
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.