(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, July 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Singapore-based United Overseas Bank Limited's (UOB) proposed SGD-denominated non-cumulative non-convertible perpetual capital securities an expected rating of 'BBB(EXP)'. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received. Key Rating Drivers The securities are rated five notches below UOB's 'aa-' Viability Rating (VR) - two notches for loss severity and three notches for non-performance risk, in accordance with Fitch's criteria. The loss-severity risk is high in view of the securities' deep subordination status. The securities - together with other Tier 1 capital securities - will rank senior in priority of claims only to UOB's ordinary shareholders, and will rank below all senior creditors (including depositors) and holders of subordinated Lower and Upper Tier 2 capital securities of the bank. Non-performance risk arises from the fact that UOB and the Monetary Authority of Singapore will have unrestricted discretion in cancelling any periodic distribution on the proposed securities. Absent of any cancellation, distribution will be made semi-annually at a fixed rate, based on the prevailing principal amount. Rating Sensitivities A change in UOB's VR will have an impact on the securities rating. For more details on UOB's ratings and credit profile, see "Fitch Affirms Singapore's DBS, OCBC and UOB; Outlook Stable", dated 17 April 2013, and UOB's full rating report, dated 29 April 2013, available at www.fitchratings.com. UOB's other ratings are as follows: - Long-Term Issuer Default Rating 'AA-'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Issuer Default Rating 'F1+' - Viability Rating 'aa-' - Support Rating '1' - Support Rating Floor 'A-' Contacts: Primary Analyst Alfred Chan Director +65 6796 7220 Fitch Ratings Singapore PTE Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Ambreesh Srivastava Senior Director +65 6796 7218 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 15 August 2012, and "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities", dated 5 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities here Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here