(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Singapore-based United
Overseas Bank Limited's (UOB) SGD500m 4.75% non-cumulative
non-convertible
perpetual capital securities a final rating of 'BBB'. This
follows the
completion of the securities issue, as well as the receipt of
final documents
conforming to information previously received. The final rating
is the same as
the expected rating assigned on 11 November 2013.
Key Rating Drivers
The securities are rated five notches below UOB's 'aa-'
Viability Rating (VR),
comprising two notches for loss severity and three notches for
non-performance
risk, in accordance with Fitch's criteria.
The loss-severity risk is high in view of the securities' deep
subordination
status. The securities - together with other Tier 1 capital
securities - rank
ahead of claims from only UOB's ordinary shareholders, and rank
below all senior
creditors (including depositors) and holders of subordinated
Lower and Upper
Tier 2 capital securities of the bank.
Non-performance risk arises from the fact that UOB and the
Monetary Authority of
Singapore have unrestricted discretion in cancelling any
periodic distribution
on the proposed securities. Distribution on the securities is
otherwise to be
made semi-annually at a fixed rate, based on the prevailing
principal amount.
Rating Sensitivities
A change in UOB's VR will have an impact on the securities
rating.
For more details on UOB's ratings and credit profile, see "Fitch
Affirms DBS,
OCBC & UOB at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable", dated 23 October 2013, and
UOB's full
rating report, dated 29 April 2013, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
UOB's other ratings are as follows:
- Long-Term Issuer Default Rating 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Issuer Default Rating 'F1+'
- Viability Rating 'aa-'
- Support Rating '1'
- Support Rating Floor 'A-'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Fitch Ratings Singapore PTE Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Mikho Irawady
Associate Director
+65 6796 7230
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012, and "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities",
dated 5 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
