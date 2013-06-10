(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Singapore-based United Overseas Bank Limited's (UOB) proposed offshore CNY-denominated notes an expected rating of 'AA-'(EXP). The notes will be issued under UOB's SGD10bn euro medium-term note programme. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received.

Key Rating Drivers

The notes are rated at the same level as UOB's 'AA-' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This is because the notes will constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the bank, and will rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.

Rating Sensitivities

A change in UOB's IDR, presently on a Stable Outlook, will have an impact on the issue rating.

For more details on UOB's ratings and credit profile, see "Fitch Affirms Singapore's DBS, OCBC and UOB; Outlook Stable", dated 17 April 2013, and UOB's full rating report, dated 29 April 2013, available at www.fitchratings.com.

UOB's other ratings are as follows:

- Long-Term IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term IDR 'F1+'

- Viability Rating 'aa-'

- Support Rating '1'

- Support Rating Floor 'A-'