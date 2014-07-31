(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, July 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sino-Ocean
Land Treasure
Finance I Limited's USD500m 4.625% senior unsecured guaranteed
notes due 2019
and USD700m 6.000% senior unsecured guaranteed notes due 2024 a
final rating of
'BBB-'. The issuer is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sino-Ocean
Land Holdings
Limited (Sino-Ocean Land), a China-based residential property
developer.
The notes are guaranteed by Sino-Ocean Land and are rated at the
same level as
Sino-Ocean Land's senior unsecured rating as they represent
direct,
unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the
company.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of
documents conforming
to information already received and the final rating is in line
with the
expected rating assigned on 18 July 2014.
In rating Sino-Ocean Land, Fitch has applied the bottom-up
approach detailed in
its Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Criteria. Sino-Ocean
Land is rated two
notches higher than its standalone rating of 'BB' to reflect its
importance to
its major shareholder China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (China
Life; Insurance
Financial Strength rating of A+/Stable)
Sino-Ocean Land's standalone ratings are supported by its strong
focus and
leading position in targeted Tier 1 and 2 cities, experienced
management team
with proven track record and diversified funding channels. The
ratings are
constrained by its scale and diversification. In addition,
Sino-Ocean Land's
leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory was 46% at
end-2013, which
was relatively high compared with its peers.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strategic Arm for China Life: Sino-Ocean Land is of high
strategic importance to
China Life, which has positioned Sino-Ocean Land as its sole
strategic real
estate investment platform in China. It increased its stake in
the developer
from 16.57% in 2009 to 29% at present and is committed to own no
less than 25%.
China Life also signed an agreement with Sino-Ocean Land to
cooperate to exploit
synergies in their insurance and real estate businesses.
Although China Life has
provided a written undertaking to support Sino-Ocean Land under
certain
circumstances, this undertaking is not legally binding, and
thus, is not a major
factor in Sino-Ocean Land's final rating.
Strong Focus on Tier 1 and 2 Cities: Most of Sino-Ocean Land's
21m sqm of land
bank are located in Tier 1 and 2 cities - land in these cities
make up 74% of
the company's total land bank by GFA and 92% by value in 2013.
In addition, the
company has been the market leader in key cities, namely Beijing
and Tianjin,
Zhongshan and Dalian, in the past three years. These cities
together accounted
for 67% and 59% of contracted sales and 61% and 53% of
contracted GFA in 2012
and 2013 respectively. As a result of its focus on these cities,
the company's
contracted sales rose around 15% in each of the past four years.
Slow Churn; Moderate Margins: For the past four years,
Sino-Ocean Land was able
to maintain a moderate EBITDA margin of around 23%-27% given it
focused on mass
market products and had a slower churn rate. For the same
period, around 60%-74%
of Sino-Ocean Land's contracted sales were from smaller units of
70-150sqm and
total contracted sales to total debt was around 0.7x to 1x.
Fitch expects this
trend to continue for the next two to three years.
Higher Leverage Than Peers: Sino-Ocean Land's leverage, as
measured by net
debt/adjusted inventory, has been on decreasing - it dropped
from 65% in 2011 to
52% and 46% in 2012 and 2013 respectively. However, this is
still relatively
high compared with its peers. However, given its diversified
funding channels,
Sino-Ocean Land maintained a relatively lower funding cost, with
effective
interest rate of around 6.5%-7% in the past three years
Sufficient Liquidity: At end-2013 Sino-Ocean Land had CNY11.3bn
cash and
CNY4.8bn restricted cash. Fitch expects the group to maintain
sufficient
liquidity to fund development costs, land premium payments and
debt obligations
during 2014-2016 due to its diversified funding channels from
both onshore and
offshore capital markets, long-term relationships with onshore
and offshore
banks and flexible land acquisition strategy.
Limited Scale: Sino-Ocean Land's rating is constrained by its
geographical
concentration in the four key cities namely Beijing, Tianjin,
Dalian and
Zhongshan, its limited contracted sales scale and lower ratio of
total
contracted sales to total debt (2013:0.95x) compared with
similarly rated peers
and its limited recurring EBITDA interest coverage (2013:
0.05x).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- EBITDA margin sustained below 20% (2013: 20.0%)
- substantial decrease in contracted sales
- net debt/adjusted inventory rising close to 50% (2013: 46.0%)
- contracted sales/total debt sustained below 0.8x (2013: 0.95x)
- evidence of weakening linkage with China Life
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- evidence of strengthening linkage with China Life
- There is no immediate positive rating pressure on the
standalone rating given
the scale and diversification of the company
